Just after midnight on March 13, police in Louisville on a drug raid forced their way into the home of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman who worked as an emergency room technician. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, a licensed gun owner, woke up and grabbed his gun. According to the police, Walker then fired at them, and the police returned with a storm of at least 20 bullets, striking Taylor at least eight times, killing her.
All over the country, people are showing up — often for the first time in their lives — to protest police brutality and injustice. In tiny ag towns like Havre and Hermiston, Oregon, but also in midsize cities Topeka, Kansas, and Waco, Texas; on island hamlets (Friday Harbor, San Juan Island; Nantucket, Massachusetts; Bar Harbor, Maine); and in well-to-do suburbs (Lake Forest Park, Washington; Darien, Connecticut; Chagrin Falls, Ohio). They are showing up at the courthouse. They are kneeling and observing eight minutes of silence — a reference to how long Floyd was pinned to the ground in a knee chokehold by the Minneapolis police officer who was later charged with his murder. They are marching down interstates and waving signs on street corners.
By Katelyn Burns @ Vox.com, June 3
A black trans woman from Minneapolis, Minnesota, was brutally attacked by a group of men Monday, according to a video circulating on social media this week.
The video, which we’ve chosen not to post or link to due to its graphic nature, shows a group of 20 to 30 cisgender men hitting a woman, Iyanna Dior, outside a convenience store while calling her a homophobic slur. Dior was eventually able to escape behind the counter of the store and through the back of the building, according to the video, while bystanders (and possibly employees) stood between her and her attackers [....]
[....] Gold's Gym [....] Hertz [....] JCPenny [....] J. Crew Group [....] Neiman Marcus [....] Tuesday Morning [....]
By A.P. via Marketwatch.com, June 3, 10:54 pm
WASHINGTON — Ousted State Department Inspector General Steve Linick on Wednesday told members of three congressional committees that before he was abruptly fired, he was investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s treatment of staffers as well as the secretary’s decision to approve a multibillion-dollar arms sale to Saudi Arabia.
Democrats are investigating President Donald Trump’s firing of Linick — one of several inspector generals he has recently ousted — and whether it was a retaliatory move [....]
By A.P. via Marketwatch.com, June 3
All positive cases were asymptomatic, an encouraging development
In Russia, President Putin’s approval rating has fallen to an all-time low.
Russia, like many countries, is suffering acute economic hardship after weeks of coronavirus lockdown.
Amid rising unemployment, there are signs of growing disillusionment with the Kremlin. Our correspondent Steve Rosenberg has been to Vladimir Putin’s home city of St Petersburg to gauge the mood.
VIDEO Produced by Will Vernon, camera/editing Matthew Goddard.
Hence, Barr's "troops", under his control:
THERE IT IS..... Trump and Barr are patrolling DC with federal prison guards trained to deal with prison riots and crisis situations in prisons. https://t.co/NP7wc0yBDC— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 4, 2020
By Alexander Burns & Maggie Haberman @ NYTimes.com, June 3
President Trump is facing the bleakest outlook for his re-election bid so far, [....]
“There is no obvious strategy in terms of message,” said Rob Stutzman, a Republican strategist based in California. “The president defaults to base messages regardless of strategy, thus the campaign becomes a base-driven campaign.”
The United States is one of the only countries in the world with a cash bail system that is dominated by commercial bail bondsmen. This system discriminates against people of color and the poor and is in dire need of reform. https://t.co/L6SJjjb9l6— Brennan Center (@BrennanCenter) June 3, 2020
Moments before former Vice President Joe Biden was expected to address the nation after another night of protests, a chyron appeared on MSNBC teeing up the speech.
“Soon: Biden speaks on civil unrest from Philadelpha,” the text read.
In any ordinary presidential election, that kind of wording in the lower left corner of the television would serve as an innocuous and forgettable teaser. But on Tuesday morning, the mere mention of an upcoming Biden event was notable for an entirely different reason: it almost never happens.
This is a fascinating trend, and tracks with the other polling I've seen, which shows that people think that race relations are bad in America, except in their own communities, where they are good. https://t.co/55uJ4QSl8u— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 3, 2020
This is the on-line story: Attorney General Keith Ellison to elevate charges against officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck; also charging other 3 involved | Star Tribune https://t.co/YF4JFbpocp— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 3, 2020
This is a very powerful ad. But see for yourself. https://t.co/CNqzqJuRxv— Peter Wehner (@Peter_Wehner) June 3, 2020
There's lots more, but I'll stop now. It's ALLOVER THE COUNTRY. This is not accurately being reported in the national news. It's not just "anarchists". It's a crime wave. And it's serious.
We are all going to suffer this, we were already looking at a Depression. Insurers are going to run out of money and premiums are going to go sky high.
Coronavirus infections will probably go sky high as well. In a couple weeks, maybe the hospital workers will have enough strength to work long hours under massivie stress. Maybe they won't.
Edit to add: here's another sad one from Sacramento:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 5:04am
Can't stop because it's horrible and frightening not being covered enough; from first page of returns of a Google News search for "looting", ALLOVER THE COUNTRY
'They weren't protesters, protesters have a cause': Business owners attacked after storefront looted in South Loop
THEY CAME TO SUPPORT PROTEST AND CHECK BUSINESS LOOTED, ATTACKED, HUSBAND IN HOSPITAL
Bay Area cities order curfews amid fallout from looting and violence, prepare for more protests
Police Monday investigated several shootings and processed a number of suspects in a weekend of looting across the region, as they also prepared for more ...
The Mercury NewsYesterday
Roving Looters Leave San Leandro Walmart Ransacked And Smoldering
SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Looters smashed their way into the San Leandro Walmart store late Sunday night, shattering windows, stripping shelves, toppling ...
CBS San FranciscoYesterday
Protests, looting continue in Southern California as new week begins
OC Register, 4 hrs. ago
Looting, vandalism break out in Chicago suburbs amid protests in wake of George Floyd's death
Gov. Pritzker deploys National Guard to Chicago suburbs as curfews issued
WLS TV, 5 hrs. ago
Atlantic City looting is latest blow to this casino town: How it unfolded, what set it of
June 1, 2020- 5:38 PM
Video captures looting of downtown Spokane’s Nike store
The Spokesman Review - yesterday
Boston Business Owners Are Picking Up the Pieces after Overnight Damage
Independent shop and restaurant owners say property destruction and theft are added hardships for them during the pandemic—and distractions from the protest centered on justice for George Floyd.
Boston Magazine - yesterday
Protesters worry that Tampa looting, police clashes will overshadow message
Police fired beanbags and tear gas. Stores were burned and looted. The explosive weekend left protesters with complicated feelings.
Tampa Bay Times - yesterday
It goes on and on, allover the country,this is not even the complete first page of links
Austin-Area Stores Looted As Protests Continue
National Guard sent to Reno after looting, City Hall damaged
Reports of looting at Tropicana & Koval, Las Vegas
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 6:21am
There are some things that you can change and there are things that you cannot change. You look at your personal situation and ask if there is anyone you can help. You ask if you need help. Our ancestors survived bad times and we have their genes. Each one help one. We have people around us who need help. There is always someone in worse shape. We can reach out to people who are energized by helping others. In these times, we do both. We have people around us who care.
I don't text a lot, but I have been texting friends and family about their frustrations and anger. They text me about their anger and frustrations. It is cathartic. I have connected with cousins I only see at family reunions. We are not in this alone.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 8:32am
This is the consequence of Trump’s reign of lawlessness, lies, hate, divisiveness, incompetence, obsession with unaccountable power, lack of decency and humanity and his stoking of rage.
Trump ridiculed a pandemic virus and brought us mass deaths and economic collapse. He stoked hate and police brutality and we got the murder in Minneapolis, by a police force represented by a white supremacist union chief. Trump is a sociopath, the biggest looter and miscreant in the nation. He will likely make things worse. He wants blood in the streets, he wants power and domination at any cost. As Scaramucci said, he will, and is, throwing the nation under the bus in the hopes of re-election.
In Phoenix protests last night, where the police force is led by a black female department chief, the crowd was dispersed at the curfew by a black woman from the protestors asking if any of the police will take a knee to support them, a practice vehemently attacked by Trump as hating America when done by NFL players. Three cops did. The protestors went home.
by NCD on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 11:11am
Chicago: "We've lost Macy's, Police Official Says"
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 3:55pm
Cicero: Looting Suspects Caught Hiding In Liquor Store; Earlier two bystanders shot and killed
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 4:05pm
Man Dies After Attempting To Break Into North Philadelphia ATM With Explosives, Several ATMs Destroyed Overnight VIDEO
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a series of ATM explosions after several loud booms were heard throughout Philadelphia overnight. In all, police say vandals tried to blow up 10 ATMs, and a botched attempt left one person dead Tuesday morning.
West Philadelphia ShopRite Looted For 15 Hours Straight, Owner Says VIDEO
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The owner of a West Philadelphia ShopRite says looters ravaged his store for 15 hours straight, taking whatever they wanted from the pharmacy, liquor department and cash register. Owner Jeff Brown says looters ransacked the ShopRite of Parkside and several other businesses at the ParkWest Town Center on 52nd Street over the weekend.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 4:14pm
NYC: 700 Arrested as ‘Packs’ of Looting Youth Defy Curfew; Curfew Extended through Sunday
Rampant looting was reported in Manhattan and the Bronx overnight. Mayor Bill de Blasio flat-out rejected calls for the National Guard Tuesday, saying "outside armed forces" would exacerbate the situation
By Kiki Intarasuwan, Jennifer Millman, Jonathan Dienst, Tom Winter, Brian Price and Myles Miller •
WITH VIDEOS @ NBC News, Published June 2, 2020 • Updated 1 hour ago
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 4:22pm
#FoxCultureFail - when idiots opine
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 10:11am
When the looting starts, the rooting stops
By Christine Marallen, Opinion contributor @ Cincinnati.com, Published 4:13 p.m. ET June 2, 2020
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 4:31pm
Interesting that the Mayor of Atlanta was a few days ahead of her, knew what she was seeing: ...This isn't protest....GO HOME. GO HOME. GO HOME...
Now the rooting is gonna end. Notice when you've lost the suburban females. The liberal families who like rule of law more than protesting.
Just better hope you don't lose their vote by November!
What blue city mayors and blue state governors do right now is gonna have a huge effect, huge. They need to talk tough like the mayor of Atlanta did. They really do need to get tough. Probably no more protests, they distract the police from crime fighting.
Oh and I'd be willing to bet right now that the next mayor of NYC (if it survives, that is, with less than half the businesses it used to have) will be a Republican.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 4:44pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 9:58pm
Or not.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 10:12pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 10:01pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 6:02pm
Retired police captain shot to death by looters at St. Louis pawn shop in slaying caught on Facebook Live
David Dorn, in a 2008 photo when Dorn became police chief of Moline Acres. Photo by Scott Bandle, Suburban Journals, via STLtoday.com. MORE PHOTOS @ link
By Kim Bell @ St. Louis Post-Dispatch, 1 hr.ago
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/02/2020 - 9:05pm