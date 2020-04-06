Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
By Katelyn Burns @ Vox.com, June 3
A black trans woman from Minneapolis, Minnesota, was brutally attacked by a group of men Monday, according to a video circulating on social media this week.
The video, which we’ve chosen not to post or link to due to its graphic nature, shows a group of 20 to 30 cisgender men hitting a woman, Iyanna Dior, outside a convenience store while calling her a homophobic slur. Dior was eventually able to escape behind the counter of the store and through the back of the building, according to the video, while bystanders (and possibly employees) stood between her and her attackers [....]
Comments
A comment by Emani Matka on her Facebook page claims her "Fender Bender" described elsewhere was she hit 5 Cars drunk driving, them was talking crazy to the womens ať first and hit a child in the store.
Who to believe? Very little effort to describe circumstance.
Can't copy for some Reason
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=145226863794681&id=100049221...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:30am
I wouldn't have posted on it because of that problem until I saw Vox did a story. And that made me think we might be hearing more about it.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 1:51pm
Yeah, it's dangerous to post anything before it's sat for 2 years & been reviewed 13 times.
Still, via Occam's Razor, is it more reasonable to assume 20+ black men in 2020 in the middle of discrimination protests went and beat someone for no reason than being trans, or that she'd done something really screwy that they were pissed about?
And, er, the trans community sometimes seems to take great license with its discrimination causes.
Anyway, here's the comment (can copy from Windows for some reason):
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 2:24pm