Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
"It looks unsafe to me" - Defense Secretary asks @USArmy to look into low-lying @USNationalGuard medical helicopter flight over protesters as @DCNationalGuard conducts its own independent review https://t.co/dcQ7XOwxwr— Tara Copp (@TaraCopp) June 3, 2020
By Alexander Bolton @ TheHill.com, June 4
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) on Thursday praised former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’s scathing rebuke of President Trump as “true and honest and necessary” and admitted she is “struggling” with whether to vote for the president.
By Justine Coleman @ TheHill.com, June 4
Dozens of officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department walked out on the city’s Mayor Greg Fischer (D) on Wednesday as he tried to address them. Video obtained by the Courier-Journal showed the Louisville, Ky., mayor standing in the middle of a room as officers and detectives walked out without a word.
“Police are shaking their heads because he used to be a stand-up guy who backed law enforcement,” one top official said.
By Marc Kaputo and Natasha Korecki @ Politico.com, June 4
[....] “Clearly, he’s made a lot of changes the way candidates do during the primary process, but he kept moving left and fell off the deep end,” said Bill Johnson, executive director of the National Association of Police Organizations, the umbrella organization for Police Benevolent Association chapters.
Free-to-read: Covid-19 lockdowns have led to the largest rises in unemployment since the 1930s. We asked six economists and market analysts what to expect — and what might be done to avert turmoil https://t.co/8wJvtuvS7z— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 4, 2020
Rep. Eliot Engel, a New York Democrat facing a tough primary challenge who, by all accounts, is worthless, was recently caught on a hot mic trying to bogart a speaking opportunity during a George Floyd press conference and was heard twice saying that he was only there because he’s facing an election.
Favorability ratings:— Gavin Mueller (@gavinmuellerphd) June 4, 2020
Donald Trump: 42%
Joe Biden: 46%
Burning down a police station: 54%https://t.co/QFmjmYWNt3
The news broke in the Texas Tribune at around 7:30 in the evening, or roughly halfway on my trip from Austin back to my apartment in College Station. The headline read: “Austin police critically injured a black man during protests against police violence.”
I knew who this unidentified black man was at around 5:45 that morning, though I confess I sometimes have trouble thinking of him as a “man.”
His name is Justin Howell. And he is my little brother.
Just after midnight on March 13, police in Louisville on a drug raid forced their way into the home of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman who worked as an emergency room technician. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, a licensed gun owner, woke up and grabbed his gun. According to the police, Walker then fired at them, and the police returned with a storm of at least 20 bullets, striking Taylor at least eight times, killing her.
All over the country, people are showing up — often for the first time in their lives — to protest police brutality and injustice. In tiny ag towns like Havre and Hermiston, Oregon, but also in midsize cities Topeka, Kansas, and Waco, Texas; on island hamlets (Friday Harbor, San Juan Island; Nantucket, Massachusetts; Bar Harbor, Maine); and in well-to-do suburbs (Lake Forest Park, Washington; Darien, Connecticut; Chagrin Falls, Ohio). They are showing up at the courthouse. They are kneeling and observing eight minutes of silence — a reference to how long Floyd was pinned to the ground in a knee chokehold by the Minneapolis police officer who was later charged with his murder. They are marching down interstates and waving signs on street corners.
By Katelyn Burns @ Vox.com, June 3
A black trans woman from Minneapolis, Minnesota, was brutally attacked by a group of men Monday, according to a video circulating on social media this week.
The video, which we’ve chosen not to post or link to due to its graphic nature, shows a group of 20 to 30 cisgender men hitting a woman, Iyanna Dior, outside a convenience store while calling her a homophobic slur. Dior was eventually able to escape behind the counter of the store and through the back of the building, according to the video, while bystanders (and possibly employees) stood between her and her attackers [....]
[....] Gold's Gym [....] Hertz [....] JCPenny [....] J. Crew Group [....] Neiman Marcus [....] Tuesday Morning [....]
By A.P. via Marketwatch.com, June 3, 10:54 pm
WASHINGTON — Ousted State Department Inspector General Steve Linick on Wednesday told members of three congressional committees that before he was abruptly fired, he was investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s treatment of staffers as well as the secretary’s decision to approve a multibillion-dollar arms sale to Saudi Arabia.
Democrats are investigating President Donald Trump’s firing of Linick — one of several inspector generals he has recently ousted — and whether it was a retaliatory move [....]
By A.P. via Marketwatch.com, June 3
All positive cases were asymptomatic, an encouraging development
In Russia, President Putin’s approval rating has fallen to an all-time low.
Russia, like many countries, is suffering acute economic hardship after weeks of coronavirus lockdown.
Amid rising unemployment, there are signs of growing disillusionment with the Kremlin. Our correspondent Steve Rosenberg has been to Vladimir Putin’s home city of St Petersburg to gauge the mood.
VIDEO Produced by Will Vernon, camera/editing Matthew Goddard.
Comments
Stating on teevee: from the Pentagon podium, no less: "I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act"
You're fired?
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 1:30pm
Kayleigh's rapid talking points response:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 2:45pm
Kayleigh on a tear to make Kellyanne look like a wimp:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 6:46pm
Mayor of D.C. apparently not happy about green imitation army men invading her town:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 4:24pm
Gonna hafta fire the Joint Chiefs of Staff, too?
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 4:30pm
Kim Jong-un suggestion:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 4:35pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 6:32pm
Barbara Starr
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 6:36pm
The good Catholic General Matti was "idolized" by his troops? Maybe, someone gave him his nickname, but the good Catholic "Warrior Monk" should have told them that idolatry is a sin. And is also stupid.
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:58pm
Carl Hulse on the Mattis effect:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 6:42pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 7:05pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 9:02am
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 3:33pm
Crap - we want our Bataan too! When do we get to have our Bataan?!??! Doesn't seem fair.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:01pm
You got me thinking about how many Trump fans are amongst the grunts in our all-volunteer service. This time, the cold cruel left-brain brass who believe uber alles in controlling emotions may be our friend.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:33pm
There's more detail @ TheHill.com: sent back on orders of Esper/Pentagon.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 6:02pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:47pm