Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Favorability ratings:— Gavin Mueller (@gavinmuellerphd) June 4, 2020
Donald Trump: 42%
Joe Biden: 46%
Burning down a police station: 54%https://t.co/QFmjmYWNt3
LinkedIn prides itself on being the highly professional, troll-free antithesis to all other social-media platforms. But on Wednesday, the company’s own internal meetings looked more like a “dumpster fire” Facebook comments section than anything on the company’s famously civil website.
Dozens of officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department walked out on the city’s Mayor Greg Fischer (D) on Wednesday as he tried to address them.
Video obtained by the Courier-Journal showed the Louisville, Ky., mayor standing in the middle of a room as officers and detectives walked out without a word.
By Dan Diamond @ Politico Magazine, June 4
For months, health experts told Americans to stay home. Now, many are encouraging the public to join mass protests
By Alexander Bolton @ TheHill.com, June 4
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) on Thursday praised former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’s scathing rebuke of President Trump as “true and honest and necessary” and admitted she is “struggling” with whether to vote for the president.
By Justine Coleman @ TheHill.com, June 4
Dozens of officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department walked out on the city’s Mayor Greg Fischer (D) on Wednesday as he tried to address them. Video obtained by the Courier-Journal showed the Louisville, Ky., mayor standing in the middle of a room as officers and detectives walked out without a word.
“Police are shaking their heads because he used to be a stand-up guy who backed law enforcement,” one top official said.
By Marc Kaputo and Natasha Korecki @ Politico.com, June 4
[....] “Clearly, he’s made a lot of changes the way candidates do during the primary process, but he kept moving left and fell off the deep end,” said Bill Johnson, executive director of the National Association of Police Organizations, the umbrella organization for Police Benevolent Association chapters.
Free-to-read: Covid-19 lockdowns have led to the largest rises in unemployment since the 1930s. We asked six economists and market analysts what to expect — and what might be done to avert turmoil https://t.co/8wJvtuvS7z— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 4, 2020
Rep. Eliot Engel, a New York Democrat facing a tough primary challenge who, by all accounts, is worthless, was recently caught on a hot mic trying to bogart a speaking opportunity during a George Floyd press conference and was heard twice saying that he was only there because he’s facing an election.
Favorability ratings:— Gavin Mueller (@gavinmuellerphd) June 4, 2020
Donald Trump: 42%
Joe Biden: 46%
Burning down a police station: 54%https://t.co/QFmjmYWNt3
The news broke in the Texas Tribune at around 7:30 in the evening, or roughly halfway on my trip from Austin back to my apartment in College Station. The headline read: “Austin police critically injured a black man during protests against police violence.”
I knew who this unidentified black man was at around 5:45 that morning, though I confess I sometimes have trouble thinking of him as a “man.”
His name is Justin Howell. And he is my little brother.
Just after midnight on March 13, police in Louisville on a drug raid forced their way into the home of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman who worked as an emergency room technician. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, a licensed gun owner, woke up and grabbed his gun. According to the police, Walker then fired at them, and the police returned with a storm of at least 20 bullets, striking Taylor at least eight times, killing her.
All over the country, people are showing up — often for the first time in their lives — to protest police brutality and injustice. In tiny ag towns like Havre and Hermiston, Oregon, but also in midsize cities Topeka, Kansas, and Waco, Texas; on island hamlets (Friday Harbor, San Juan Island; Nantucket, Massachusetts; Bar Harbor, Maine); and in well-to-do suburbs (Lake Forest Park, Washington; Darien, Connecticut; Chagrin Falls, Ohio). They are showing up at the courthouse. They are kneeling and observing eight minutes of silence — a reference to how long Floyd was pinned to the ground in a knee chokehold by the Minneapolis police officer who was later charged with his murder. They are marching down interstates and waving signs on street corners.
By Katelyn Burns @ Vox.com, June 3
A black trans woman from Minneapolis, Minnesota, was brutally attacked by a group of men Monday, according to a video circulating on social media this week.
The video, which we’ve chosen not to post or link to due to its graphic nature, shows a group of 20 to 30 cisgender men hitting a woman, Iyanna Dior, outside a convenience store while calling her a homophobic slur. Dior was eventually able to escape behind the counter of the store and through the back of the building, according to the video, while bystanders (and possibly employees) stood between her and her attackers [....]
[....] Gold's Gym [....] Hertz [....] JCPenny [....] J. Crew Group [....] Neiman Marcus [....] Tuesday Morning [....]
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
the link has a report that is 373 pages!
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 2:20pm
Pew, June 3: 10 things we know about race and policing in the U.S.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 3:26pm
Zack Beauchamp of Vox has gone a little bit viral with this tweet
I suggest everyone explore for oneself
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:07pm
The latest Trump babble on the issue:
You know, it got me thinking that maybe we read this kind of thing from him wrong. That he gets more "dementia-like" in his statements when he actually has taken some effort to listen to one of his pollsters or campaign advisors (since he doesn't read.) When he realizes that his standard agitprop game won't work, which he has practiced for decades so it comes fluently to him, that's when he struggles with words. He hasn't made a script up in his mind for this yet?
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 5:01pm
Having worked with other people for many years, I look at it through the lens of performance. If someone is able to adapt to new situations by coming up with new solutions, they are a player. Someone who owns their failures and successes is not afraid to let others decide what happened.
When the only score on the board that can be tolerated is a win, then you are dealing with a serial failure. Not because one can add up what was done or not but because the agent has no language to describe their own limitations.
Trump has never held down a job. Where else could he have developed the requisite experience?
by moat on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 7:34pm