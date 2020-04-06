Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Favorability ratings:— Gavin Mueller (@gavinmuellerphd) June 4, 2020
Donald Trump: 42%
Joe Biden: 46%
Burning down a police station: 54%https://t.co/QFmjmYWNt3
By Jonathan Easley @ TheHill.com, June 4
Twitter on Thursday removed a video tribute to George Floyd posted by President Trump’s reelection campaign, claiming it had run afoul of the website’s policy on copyrighted material.
The Team Trump account tweeted out a nearly four-minute long video that is narrated by a speech the president gave a few days after Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody.
Left-Libertarian Alliance Introduces House Bill to End Qualified Immunity for Police Officers https://t.co/Gn1Y6sIweK pic.twitter.com/JvynapaW87— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) June 5, 2020
"An armored vehicle parked on a municipal complex bugged my dad, and when something bugs Dr. Gary E. Farwell, U.S. Air Force (Retired), Gold Star Dad, he takes action."https://t.co/u71qmdJvZq— Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) June 4, 2020
LinkedIn prides itself on being the highly professional, troll-free antithesis to all other social-media platforms. But on Wednesday, the company’s own internal meetings looked more like a “dumpster fire” Facebook comments section than anything on the company’s famously civil website.
By Dan Diamond @ Politico Magazine, June 4
For months, health experts told Americans to stay home. Now, many are encouraging the public to join mass protests
By Alexander Bolton @ TheHill.com, June 4
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) on Thursday praised former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’s scathing rebuke of President Trump as “true and honest and necessary” and admitted she is “struggling” with whether to vote for the president.
By Justine Coleman @ TheHill.com, June 4
Dozens of officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department walked out on the city’s Mayor Greg Fischer (D) on Wednesday as he tried to address them. Video obtained by the Courier-Journal showed the Louisville, Ky., mayor standing in the middle of a room as officers and detectives walked out without a word.
“Police are shaking their heads because he used to be a stand-up guy who backed law enforcement,” one top official said.
By Marc Kaputo and Natasha Korecki @ Politico.com, June 4
[....] “Clearly, he’s made a lot of changes the way candidates do during the primary process, but he kept moving left and fell off the deep end,” said Bill Johnson, executive director of the National Association of Police Organizations, the umbrella organization for Police Benevolent Association chapters.
Free-to-read: Covid-19 lockdowns have led to the largest rises in unemployment since the 1930s. We asked six economists and market analysts what to expect — and what might be done to avert turmoil https://t.co/8wJvtuvS7z— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 4, 2020
Rep. Eliot Engel, a New York Democrat facing a tough primary challenge who, by all accounts, is worthless, was recently caught on a hot mic trying to bogart a speaking opportunity during a George Floyd press conference and was heard twice saying that he was only there because he’s facing an election.
The news broke in the Texas Tribune at around 7:30 in the evening, or roughly halfway on my trip from Austin back to my apartment in College Station. The headline read: “Austin police critically injured a black man during protests against police violence.”
I knew who this unidentified black man was at around 5:45 that morning, though I confess I sometimes have trouble thinking of him as a “man.”
His name is Justin Howell. And he is my little brother.
Just after midnight on March 13, police in Louisville on a drug raid forced their way into the home of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman who worked as an emergency room technician. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, a licensed gun owner, woke up and grabbed his gun. According to the police, Walker then fired at them, and the police returned with a storm of at least 20 bullets, striking Taylor at least eight times, killing her.
All over the country, people are showing up — often for the first time in their lives — to protest police brutality and injustice. In tiny ag towns like Havre and Hermiston, Oregon, but also in midsize cities Topeka, Kansas, and Waco, Texas; on island hamlets (Friday Harbor, San Juan Island; Nantucket, Massachusetts; Bar Harbor, Maine); and in well-to-do suburbs (Lake Forest Park, Washington; Darien, Connecticut; Chagrin Falls, Ohio). They are showing up at the courthouse. They are kneeling and observing eight minutes of silence — a reference to how long Floyd was pinned to the ground in a knee chokehold by the Minneapolis police officer who was later charged with his murder. They are marching down interstates and waving signs on street corners.
Comments
the link has a report that is 373 pages!
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 2:20pm
Pew, June 3: 10 things we know about race and policing in the U.S.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 3:26pm
Zack Beauchamp of Vox has gone a little bit viral with this tweet
I suggest everyone explore for oneself
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:07pm
The latest Trump babble on the issue:
You know, it got me thinking that maybe we read this kind of thing from him wrong. That he gets more "dementia-like" in his statements when he actually has taken some effort to listen to one of his pollsters or campaign advisors (since he doesn't read.) When he realizes that his standard agitprop game won't work, which he has practiced for decades so it comes fluently to him, that's when he struggles with words. He hasn't made a script up in his mind for this yet?
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 5:01pm
Having worked with other people for many years, I look at it through the lens of performance. If someone is able to adapt to new situations by coming up with new solutions, they are a player. Someone who owns their failures and successes is not afraid to let others decide what happened.
When the only score on the board that can be tolerated is a win, then you are dealing with a serial failure. Not because one can add up what was done or not but because the agent has no language to describe their own limitations.
Trump has never held down a job. Where else could he have developed the requisite experience?
by moat on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 7:34pm
Now that you have me thinking in that direction, all I can think of is Trump voters who voted for him because they thought it would be a good idea to have the "you're fired" boss character from The Apprentice take at turn at being President. It's an unusual thing when working people think their boss is a smart guy that is doing everything right.. Especially when they are the type that didn't start at the bottom. So why did they think that would work in the role of president?
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 8:37pm
I like your question. It is not a simple thing. If one focuses upon a certain group of factors, they exclude others.
For my part, and it is very personal since I cannot prove it is a part of other things, the element in the rallies in 2016 that struck me was the celebration of violence. All the tough talk about what happens when some people oppose others.
I grew up in that environment. The trading of blows and all that. To get past all that is not something I could do by myself. And maybe I have not gotten past.
by moat on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 9:25pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 1:56am
For nuance, should put a cross-link here to the Monmouth poll that found the other day that a big majority like their own police just fine, so it must be the other community's cops that are the problem.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 8:44pm