NEW: Top NYPD cop running protest arrests was cited by @ccrb_nyc for over-policing protesters during the 2004 Republican National Convention in NYC. https://t.co/chNs0DwKhT— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) June 6, 2020
June 6, 2020
I agree with @conor64 here; the virus doesn’t care about why someone is protesting and the risks shouldn’t be downplayed because the cause is just. https://t.co/GZa0FtidGQ— Adam Serwer (@AdamSerwer) June 5, 2020
New York City is scrambling to hire the roughly 2,500 contact tracers that it needs, at minimum, to reopen safely. The hiring process has been marked by internal strife, bureaucratic delays, and union fights. https://t.co/pxRmjxZttJ via @michael_hendrix— City Journal (@CityJournal) June 5, 2020
Mad Bull Lost It Way. Mostly One Liners
On the day of George Floyd’s memorial service, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul just couldn’t pass up the moment to be an asshole. Paul, who has the hair of wet spaghetti noodles, wanted to add an amendment to the bipartisan anti-lynching legislation because he had nothing to do with writing it, and it’s hard for people like Rand Paul to watch legislation pass that they’ve had nothing to do with
Did I mention that Rand Paul is an asshole?
There is also no evidence that curfews work
By Jonathan Easley @ TheHill.com, June 4
Twitter on Thursday removed a video tribute to George Floyd posted by President Trump’s reelection campaign, claiming it had run afoul of the website’s policy on copyrighted material.
The Team Trump account tweeted out a nearly four-minute long video that is narrated by a speech the president gave a few days after Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody.
Left-Libertarian Alliance Introduces House Bill to End Qualified Immunity for Police Officers https://t.co/Gn1Y6sIweK pic.twitter.com/JvynapaW87— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) June 5, 2020
"An armored vehicle parked on a municipal complex bugged my dad, and when something bugs Dr. Gary E. Farwell, U.S. Air Force (Retired), Gold Star Dad, he takes action."https://t.co/u71qmdJvZq— Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) June 4, 2020
LinkedIn prides itself on being the highly professional, troll-free antithesis to all other social-media platforms. But on Wednesday, the company’s own internal meetings looked more like a “dumpster fire” Facebook comments section than anything on the company’s famously civil website.
By Dan Diamond @ Politico Magazine, June 4
For months, health experts told Americans to stay home. Now, many are encouraging the public to join mass protests
By Alexander Bolton @ TheHill.com, June 4
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) on Thursday praised former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’s scathing rebuke of President Trump as “true and honest and necessary” and admitted she is “struggling” with whether to vote for the president.
By Justine Coleman @ TheHill.com, June 4
Dozens of officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department walked out on the city’s Mayor Greg Fischer (D) on Wednesday as he tried to address them. Video obtained by the Courier-Journal showed the Louisville, Ky., mayor standing in the middle of a room as officers and detectives walked out without a word.
Comments
This might explain a lot! The organizers of the more professional protest groups and the lawyers who advise them would already know this guy and probably went "oh goody" when he got assigned.
Hence pushing the envelope on peacefully breaking curfew, nonviolent technique style, in order to get the cops to crack down.
I got an inkling on this when I saw this ACLU retweet of local branch, they are ready and waiting to go to court on the curfew issue:
THE MYSTERY: why has Cuomo and DeBlasion come out with p.r. supportive of police?
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 10:15pm
See there's plenty of other protests going on allover the place organized by local people that don't break curfew and the police don't bother them! They even clean up after themselves. Here's an example of a notice I just got for my area.
This curfew breaking thing is a major issue that is being pushed by pros with the bigger more organized protests and they inform the big media that it's going to happen and where. Straight out of Ghandi's and MLK's playbooks. Because they know this guy will crack down and they also wanna get him?
Again, Cuomo and De Blasio's role is a mystery to me, haven't figured out where they are coming from and why. Especially as Biden has been doing a flip side to his previously well known "pro law and order" stance.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 10:29pm
Ok someone else figure out what the NY powers that be are up to, I can't, this was NYDaily News story was just retweeted by Maggie Haberman, maybe the NYTimes will do a story on it, too (I am outta Daily News free stories, can't read it)
A friend mentioned he heard that though they were arresting, they were not prosecuting. So is it just get them off the streets for curfew any which way you can?
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 11:10pm
The Lumpenproletariat mob is in the streets now and you'll find few peacenicks among them. This is Cultural Revolution Mao style and anyone who doesn't kneel before them will suffer.
Comparing these thug agitators leading the ignorant mob to Gandhi is perverse. If he tried to stop this mob he would see nothing but dead eyes and hate before they stomped him into the pavement.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 11:46pm
I think you either need an opthamalogist or you are looking at videos misidentifed as showing protests in NYC when they are actually elsewhere.
edit to add: furthermore, there's no lumpenproletariat in sight! They're all young elites! Lumpenproletartiat busy delivering the groceries! Unfotunately, some of the latter essential workers have been targeted after curfew by some of the dumber NYPD as possible looters. Making friends right and left, they are.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 1:11am
The New Normal utopia is waiting for you outside your door, all they want is for you to kneel and beg forgiveness for your White privilege.
When the Cops are defunded the ArtiFascists will show you the clever eye gouging tricks they learned at Soros Camp.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 1:49am
Good you turned off Netflix and went straight to comix and eZines - much better content there, fruitful for the imagination. Question: do you actually *see"* these action figures, or do you have to actively imagine them?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 2:29am