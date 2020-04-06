Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Left-Libertarian Alliance Introduces House Bill to End Qualified Immunity for Police Officers https://t.co/Gn1Y6sIweK pic.twitter.com/JvynapaW87— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) June 5, 2020
NEW: I got ahold of a section-by-section overview of the draft House and Senate Democrats policing bill that will be unveiled Monday— Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) June 6, 2020
Check out the details here: https://t.co/0eaTHSe9ay
He was sexually abusing underage girls. Then, police said, one of them killed him. https://t.co/yLU3e4gWJP— zellie (@zellieimani) December 17, 2019
Powerful @GregJaffe story on a family of four left with nothing after the pandemic hit, forced to live in their car in a parking lot on the outskirts of Disney World — a testament to the economy’s fragility and cruelty https://t.co/4eOZ9Af83Z— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) June 6, 2020
June 6, 2020
I agree with @conor64 here; the virus doesn’t care about why someone is protesting and the risks shouldn’t be downplayed because the cause is just. https://t.co/GZa0FtidGQ— Adam Serwer (@AdamSerwer) June 5, 2020
New York City is scrambling to hire the roughly 2,500 contact tracers that it needs, at minimum, to reopen safely. The hiring process has been marked by internal strife, bureaucratic delays, and union fights. https://t.co/pxRmjxZttJ via @michael_hendrix— City Journal (@CityJournal) June 5, 2020
NEW: Top NYPD cop running protest arrests was cited by @ccrb_nyc for over-policing protesters during the 2004 Republican National Convention in NYC. https://t.co/chNs0DwKhT— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) June 6, 2020
Mad Bull Lost It Way. Mostly One Liners
On the day of George Floyd’s memorial service, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul just couldn’t pass up the moment to be an asshole. Paul, who has the hair of wet spaghetti noodles, wanted to add an amendment to the bipartisan anti-lynching legislation because he had nothing to do with writing it, and it’s hard for people like Rand Paul to watch legislation pass that they’ve had nothing to do with
Did I mention that Rand Paul is an asshole?
There is also no evidence that curfews work
By Jonathan Easley @ TheHill.com, June 4
Twitter on Thursday removed a video tribute to George Floyd posted by President Trump’s reelection campaign, claiming it had run afoul of the website’s policy on copyrighted material.
The Team Trump account tweeted out a nearly four-minute long video that is narrated by a speech the president gave a few days after Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody.
"An armored vehicle parked on a municipal complex bugged my dad, and when something bugs Dr. Gary E. Farwell, U.S. Air Force (Retired), Gold Star Dad, he takes action."https://t.co/u71qmdJvZq— Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) June 4, 2020
LinkedIn prides itself on being the highly professional, troll-free antithesis to all other social-media platforms. But on Wednesday, the company’s own internal meetings looked more like a “dumpster fire” Facebook comments section than anything on the company’s famously civil website.
a money excerpt:
No surprise to see that Neily has a lot of interest in the 2nd Amendment as well.
And generally thinks that big government is a big problem and that there are too many prosecutors and judges.
So this coalition to address police immunity is a very interesting development!
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 9:07pm
And the current headline story @ Law&Crime reminds me that Libertarians were never much in support on giving up "civil liberties" to "deep state" types like the FBI and CIA in order to fight "the terrorists":
In Response to Gen. Mattis, Trump Tweeted a Letter from John Dowd Calling Lafayette Square Protestors ‘Terrorists’
By Matt Naham Jun 4th, 2020, 7:32 pm
Now I wonder what Snowden thinks of the protests...
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 9:15pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 11:39am
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 11:40am
Amash retweeted this NBC piece as a splainer:
as well as tweeting this
and this
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 11:46am
Senator Rand Paul totally supportive and beyond:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 11:49am