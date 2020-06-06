Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
NEW: I got ahold of a section-by-section overview of the draft House and Senate Democrats policing bill that will be unveiled Monday— Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) June 6, 2020
He was sexually abusing underage girls. Then, police said, one of them killed him. https://t.co/yLU3e4gWJP— zellie (@zellieimani) December 17, 2019
Powerful @GregJaffe story on a family of four left with nothing after the pandemic hit, forced to live in their car in a parking lot on the outskirts of Disney World — a testament to the economy’s fragility and cruelty https://t.co/4eOZ9Af83Z— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) June 6, 2020
I agree with @conor64 here; the virus doesn’t care about why someone is protesting and the risks shouldn’t be downplayed because the cause is just. https://t.co/GZa0FtidGQ— Adam Serwer (@AdamSerwer) June 5, 2020
New York City is scrambling to hire the roughly 2,500 contact tracers that it needs, at minimum, to reopen safely. The hiring process has been marked by internal strife, bureaucratic delays, and union fights. https://t.co/pxRmjxZttJ via @michael_hendrix— City Journal (@CityJournal) June 5, 2020
NEW: Top NYPD cop running protest arrests was cited by @ccrb_nyc for over-policing protesters during the 2004 Republican National Convention in NYC. https://t.co/chNs0DwKhT— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) June 6, 2020
Mad Bull Lost It Way. Mostly One Liners
On the day of George Floyd’s memorial service, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul just couldn’t pass up the moment to be an asshole. Paul, who has the hair of wet spaghetti noodles, wanted to add an amendment to the bipartisan anti-lynching legislation because he had nothing to do with writing it, and it’s hard for people like Rand Paul to watch legislation pass that they’ve had nothing to do with
Did I mention that Rand Paul is an asshole?
There is also no evidence that curfews work
By Jonathan Easley @ TheHill.com, June 4
Twitter on Thursday removed a video tribute to George Floyd posted by President Trump’s reelection campaign, claiming it had run afoul of the website’s policy on copyrighted material.
The Team Trump account tweeted out a nearly four-minute long video that is narrated by a speech the president gave a few days after Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody.
Left-Libertarian Alliance Introduces House Bill to End Qualified Immunity for Police Officers https://t.co/Gn1Y6sIweK pic.twitter.com/JvynapaW87— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) June 5, 2020
"An armored vehicle parked on a municipal complex bugged my dad, and when something bugs Dr. Gary E. Farwell, U.S. Air Force (Retired), Gold Star Dad, he takes action."https://t.co/u71qmdJvZq— Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) June 4, 2020
LinkedIn prides itself on being the highly professional, troll-free antithesis to all other social-media platforms. But on Wednesday, the company’s own internal meetings looked more like a “dumpster fire” Facebook comments section than anything on the company’s famously civil website.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 4:00am
Cities Ask if It’s Time to Defund Police and ‘Reimagine’ Public Safety
Calls to defund, downsize or abolish police departments are gaining new traction, with advocates arguing that many police tasks would be better left to others.
The calls to redirect money away from the police come as local governments face the economic fallout from the coronavirus.
7h ago @ NYTimes.com
On Twitter, there's #DefundThePolice and #DefundPolice. Also #AbolishPolice.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 4:07am
Yeah, I hear privatizing security and detention services is the way to go. Perhaps Erik Prince or Blackwater are available.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 6:53am
Getting police off the streets and replacing them with 'public safety' public, not private,employees who are as accountable as other public employees is the objective.
Cops and cop unions have so many laws, SCOTUS decisions, arbitration boards, job protection clauses and procedures, legal and financial backing from unions, that it takes years to get one fired. Reversing all that is basically impossible. Cops would still be around, but higher quality and far less military hardware, and in less numbers. You create a new system with employees who don't handle every call by aggressive abuse or murder inflicted on the public.
by NCD on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 8:42am
You still need some police, and the unions wont just go away
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 10:28am
I'm a little irked by the amount of "abolishpolice" hyperbole I am seeing that is pretty much naive kumbaya stuff about how police are really the cause of all the crime. From supposedly smart lefties. I.E. police do most of the rapes, yadda yadda. Whatever happened to #Metoo and the horrific domestic violence during lockdown thing? Just don't mention that for now-that in the Wild West without a sheriff, the strong preyed on the weak is a taboo thing to bring up right now. The police of the world cause all the troubles in the world is a real strong meme right now because it's popular with the kids. Sssh, don't bring up that environmental regulation has to be policed...
Really, much of the MSM is helping to sell this meme by dropping nearly all other coverage. As if crime had disappeared because everyone was finally protesting police brutality. So I was glad to see the Baltimore Sun publish this little reminder that black lives are being snuffed out in inner cities every day without any police help. I get the fear of authoritarian thing, I really do and it's important to try to get rid of that so that people have decent lives. But dead is dead, whether by an authoritarian or a homie, let's have some perspective here.
There is an extremely valid argument to reduce their workload and get them back to working on actual crime. But so much delusional nonsense is being promoted that is going to eventually backfire big time with voters who happen to like security in society if it keeps up.
Even then, I saw in the article about the homeless family that the wife had called the cops about the husband hitting her at one time. Would abused women really like it if they didn't have that option anymore? If they had to work with social services when assaulted by the man in their lives?
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 12:17pm
Yeah, i hadnt heard much about Baltimore, but after watching The Wire, every news report out of Baltimore seemed to be straight out of the series. Wild nasty shit. Sure, just turn the corners over to the criminals - what could go wrong?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 12:42pm