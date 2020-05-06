Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
NEW: Top NYPD cop running protest arrests was cited by @ccrb_nyc for over-policing protesters during the 2004 Republican National Convention in NYC. https://t.co/chNs0DwKhT— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) June 6, 2020
Two Buffalo police officers were charged on Saturday with felony assault after a video showed officers shoving a 75-year-old man who was protesting outside City Hall on Thursday night, officials said. ...Under New York law, a person who attacks someone 65 or older and is more than 10 years younger than the victim can be charged with felony assault, Mr. Flynn said. If convicted, the officers face up to seven years in prison.
Photojournalist Michael Santiago was part of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette team that in 2019 won the paper a Pulitzer Prize, journalism’s highest accolade, for its breaking news coverage of the Tree of Life synagogue massacre. The Pulitzer judges praised the staff’s reporting as “immersive, compassionate coverage … that captured the anguish and resilience of a community thrust into grief.”
#StruggleSession https://t.co/dieMuzXn82— James Lindsay, anti-revolutionary (@ConceptualJames) June 7, 2020
Some very interesting stuff in this piece...
Gen. Mark Milley has quickly become the face of what could amount to the American military’s fall from public grace, to levels not seen since the Vietnam War. https://t.co/xVOchlm6iY— NYT At War (@NYTimesAtWar) June 6, 2020
Many police officers are in a union that is a member of the AFL-CIO. AFL-CIO and other major unions are reluctant to criticize the police union when it supports officers accused of abuse or homicide.
Police unions are the rate-limiting step in achieving police reform. They have be made to become a part of the solution
How Police Unions Became Such Powerful Opponents to Reform Efforts
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/06/us/police-unions-minneapolis-kroll.html
Bust the Police Unions to Rank and Yank Bad Cops
By Jamie Doward @ The Observer @ TheGuardian.com, June 6
Britain is running secret missions involving drones previously used to target and kill terrorist suspects in Iraq and Syria.
The Ministry of Defence is refusing to reveal the nature or location of the operation involving RAF Reapers, which can be armed with Hellfire missiles, leading to calls for greater parliamentary oversight of Britain’s drone programme.
Awaiting locusts and the death of my first-born. https://t.co/OK0gBpEp1K— B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) June 6, 2020
A federal judge in Denver JUST enjoined the cops from using a number of measures of force against protestors, calling certain actions of officers in Denver and across the country "disgusting." pic.twitter.com/2gMLULDX1E— danielle c. jefferis (@jeffdanielles) June 6, 2020
NEW: I got ahold of a section-by-section overview of the draft House and Senate Democrats policing bill that will be unveiled Monday— Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) June 6, 2020
Check out the details here: https://t.co/0eaTHSe9ay
He was sexually abusing underage girls. Then, police said, one of them killed him. https://t.co/yLU3e4gWJP— zellie (@zellieimani) December 17, 2019
Powerful @GregJaffe story on a family of four left with nothing after the pandemic hit, forced to live in their car in a parking lot on the outskirts of Disney World — a testament to the economy’s fragility and cruelty https://t.co/4eOZ9Af83Z— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) June 6, 2020
June 6, 2020
I agree with @conor64 here; the virus doesn’t care about why someone is protesting and the risks shouldn’t be downplayed because the cause is just. https://t.co/GZa0FtidGQ— Adam Serwer (@AdamSerwer) June 5, 2020
New York City is scrambling to hire the roughly 2,500 contact tracers that it needs, at minimum, to reopen safely. The hiring process has been marked by internal strife, bureaucratic delays, and union fights. https://t.co/pxRmjxZttJ via @michael_hendrix— City Journal (@CityJournal) June 5, 2020
NEW: Top NYPD cop running protest arrests was cited by @ccrb_nyc for over-policing protesters during the 2004 Republican National Convention in NYC. https://t.co/chNs0DwKhT— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) June 6, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
This might explain a lot! The organizers of the more professional protest groups and the lawyers who advise them would already know this guy and probably went "oh goody" when he got assigned.
Hence pushing the envelope on peacefully breaking curfew, nonviolent technique style, in order to get the cops to crack down.
I got an inkling on this when I saw this ACLU retweet of local branch, they are ready and waiting to go to court on the curfew issue:
THE MYSTERY: why has Cuomo and DeBlasion come out with p.r. supportive of police?
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 10:15pm
See there's plenty of other protests going on allover the place organized by local people that don't break curfew and the police don't bother them! They even clean up after themselves. Here's an example of a notice I just got for my area.
This curfew breaking thing is a major issue that is being pushed by pros with the bigger more organized protests and they inform the big media that it's going to happen and where. Straight out of Ghandi's and MLK's playbooks. Because they know this guy will crack down and they also wanna get him?
Again, Cuomo and De Blasio's role is a mystery to me, haven't figured out where they are coming from and why. Especially as Biden has been doing a flip side to his previously well known "pro law and order" stance.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 10:29pm
Ok someone else figure out what the NY powers that be are up to, I can't, this was NYDaily News story was just retweeted by Maggie Haberman, maybe the NYTimes will do a story on it, too (I am outta Daily News free stories, can't read it)
A friend mentioned he heard that though they were arresting, they were not prosecuting. So is it just get them off the streets for curfew any which way you can?
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 11:10pm
The Lumpenproletariat mob is in the streets now and you'll find few peacenicks among them. This is Cultural Revolution Mao style and anyone who doesn't kneel before them will suffer.
Comparing these thug agitators leading the ignorant mob to Gandhi is perverse. If he tried to stop this mob he would see nothing but dead eyes and hate before they stomped him into the pavement.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 11:46pm
I think you either need an opthamalogist or you are looking at videos misidentifed as showing protests in NYC when they are actually elsewhere.
edit to add: furthermore, there's no lumpenproletariat in sight! They're all young elites! Lumpenproletartiat busy delivering the groceries! Unfotunately, some of the latter essential workers have been targeted after curfew by some of the dumber NYPD as possible looters. Making friends right and left, they are.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 1:11am
The New Normal utopia is waiting for you outside your door, all they want is for you to kneel and beg forgiveness for your White privilege.
When the Cops are defunded the ArtiFascists will show you the clever eye gouging tricks they learned at Soros Camp.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 1:49am
Good you turned off Netflix and went straight to comix and eZines - much better content there, fruitful for the imagination. Question: do you actually *see"* these action figures, or do you have to actively imagine them?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 2:29am
Soros was gonna give me a free pass to his camp to learn eye gouging until he learned I had a friendly dog. You have to have a mean dog to go or at least a dog that looks scary so people think it's mean, like a pit bull. I can't count the number of times gouging out someone's eye would have been useful but alas, I didn't know how.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 12:34pm
Good demonstration in Ozark. They come out much easier than youd think. Good decoration to hang off your rearview instead of dice. Soros be like that, yo!
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 12:44pm
I don't know, I think it's harder than you think. Here's a video of me trying to gouge out someone's eyes. I guess I used too much pressure and they just crushed. Well you know, accidents happen, But It's a delicate process that you need to learn at a Soros Camp or some other eye gouging training camp.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 4:36pm
Seriously, they just popped out in Ozark - you should consider consulting another TV series - a 2nd opinion's always valuable.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 8:52pm
You're probably right. I should just watch more TV.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 11:57pm
I'm glad youre taking the reasonable route.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 1:51am
The alt-right narrative Devin is pasting from sees Antifa and BLM as different limbs of one beast. The denial of the diversity reflected by who is protesting is key to preserving the Bezmenov diorama that Devin's Barbie and Ken live within.
As with many things in the Bannon canon, there is an irony in this embrace of the old rebel of the KGB who warns:
by moat on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 10:59am
moat, it's looking almost like Nonny got advance warning of tonight's Trump Campaign Talking Points. What will be interesting to see is if Trump himself follows along with survey results. Trump often as not doesn't in the past, I've noted, just goes off and does his own thing (or what Ivanka suggested) and expects campaign to clean up the mess. (Not that hard to clean up mess when Nonny types pay no attention to what he actually says and does, anyways, I guess):
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 6:16pm
There have been a number of years of receiving these messages from "Peter" or what have you. They only appear in support of the latest crazy ass brain fart of the Golden One.
The tight corelation of messages points to either a sincere believer or a marketing strategy.
I think it is the latter.
by moat on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 7:35pm
yeah remember the good ole days when coal mining jobs was the meme of the week?
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 7:43pm
I do. And capturing a conversation is politics in the usual nutshell.
But the either/or I proposed regards whether we can distinguish between the baldly political from sincerely held beliefs.
by moat on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 8:12pm
not many De Blasio fans in replies to his tweet today, to say the least, and most do not sound like protestors, either:
https://twitter.com/NYCMayor/status/1269383306702917633
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 6:06pm
NYPD does the fuggedaboudit thing, no big deal
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 3:55am
Myself, I do think the last week it was all about the looting in Manhattan, that was the whyfore of the curfew. They needed to give owners of property several days to secure everything and they needed protestors off the street in the meantime. (People who haven't tried to do business in busy urban centers like Manhattan or London have no idea how difficult it is to get something like a large supply of plywood delivered, it's something that takes at ton of time and enormous anxiety and hassle. Especially to places where there are no employees in attendance now. When I've had to deal with things like that, moving large items in a car, I went in the middle of the night, Just for the owner to travel to get there to meet the deliverymen, the difficulty at this time while mass transit is not operating well, outsiders have no idea. Logistics are just terrible for moving anything large.)
If protestors had obeyed the curfew instead of pushing the envelope for non-violent theory effect, I doubt that they would have done all that hardball stuff including blocking them in at certain times. They ignored those protests around the boroughs where they were pretty sure that curfew would not be broken, some had zero police presence.
While there are a significant number of arrogant assholes in the rank and file of such a huge force, so there are always instances of acting out as opposed to following orders, nearly everything was intentional including any psychological effects some might find cruel or abusive. Never forget that this police department has significant experience and expertise at crowd control bare none! (Reminding myself here.) Think: Times Square on New Year's Evel Macy's Thanksgiving Day paradel U.N. General Assembly, etc. And that Manhattan is only 11 miles long.
Originally I was thinking: how stupid of them to take the protestors bait and crack down. But I've revised that, I think it was all intentional and planned.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 4:16am
p.s.: that said, note little concern for coronavirus distancing!!! Protest leader with megaphone may not be aware that police inspector may have already had it and recovered and considers himself at very low risk (huge percentage of the force were infected, they've probably all had antibody tests...) So was that acceptance of a handshake actually a poison pill?
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 4:23am
The police overreach was planned?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 4:45am
Once curfew was started (Tues.) after looting happened, there was little "overreach" except those protest groups who broke curfew or were expected to. That's where it happened, with those particular large marches. It just seems so clear a difference to me that crackdowns were ordered and partly planned.
Before curfew, there are lots of incidences of just plain chaotic behavior on both sides, that's when the blatant incidents looking like bar room brawls.
After curfew, it seemed like force vs. force and both planned to do what they were going to do. And protesters that were not organized pros from Brooklyn but mild family-oriented things in borough parks and genuine neighborhood things like Harlem, which were daytime events planned to end before curfew, they were basically not harassed at all, some with no police presence at all.
Yes, planned on both sides! Look again at the video I just posted; those two shake hands at the end like they had just finished a boxing match!
Edit to add: the MSM media was also informed of which marches to cover! Probably by both sides. There were lots more marches and demonstrations allover the city that were not covered by MSM media, only social media and local media. No problems there.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 5:02am