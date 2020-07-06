Former Secretary of State Colin Powell said Sunday that he will vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election, stating he “cannot in any way” support President Donald Trump’s reelection bid.

“We have a Constitution and we have to follow that Constitution and the president has drifted away from it,” Powell, a Republican, said during an appearance on CNN’s “State Of The Union.”

“I couldn’t vote for him in [2016] and I certainly cannot, in any way, support President Trump this year,” he added.

Asked if he will vote for Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Powell said yes.

“I’m very close to Joe Biden on a social matter and on a political matter,” Powell said. “I’ve worked with him for 35, 40 years. And he is now the candidate. And I will be voting for him.”