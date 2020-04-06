Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Rep. Eliot Engel, a New York Democrat facing a tough primary challenge who, by all accounts, is worthless, was recently caught on a hot mic trying to bogart a speaking opportunity during a George Floyd press conference and was heard twice saying that he was only there because he’s facing an election.
“‘If I didn’t have a primary, I wouldn’t care,’ Engel said to Ruben Diaz, Jr., the Bronx borough president, at a Tuesday press conference responding to unrest and vandalism in his district related to the recent death of George Floyd,” NBC News reports. Diaz tried to explain to the asshole that he had a lineup already and didn’t want elected officials hogging the damn mic when it wasn’t about them.
AOC, who defeated an old white guy from NY responded
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), in her latest break with party leaders, has endorsed a Democratic primary challenger to Rep. Eliot L. Engel (D-N.Y.), a long-serving committee chairman who represents a district adjacent to hers.
In a series of tweets, Ocasio-Cortez announced her support for Engel’s leading challenger, middle-school principal Jamaal Bowman, whose message of generational change has echoed that of Ocasio-Cortez ahead of her 2018 upset of a long-serving Democratic incumbent.
“This moment requires renewed and revitalized leadership across the country AND at the ballot box,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote Wednesday night. “Not only is Jamaal a profound community leader, but I believe he’d make a fantastic colleague in the United States House of Representatives.”
Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, is serving his 16th term in the House.
He has reported raising more than $1.6 million through March — about three times as much as Bowman — but is facing a spirited June 23 primary amid criticism that he has not spent enough time in the district.
Rep. Engel is criticized for hot-microphone comment at news conference on protests
On Tuesday, Engel generated headlines after he repeatedly asked to speak at a Bronx news conference on protests over the killing by Minneapolis police of George Floyd, then said near a live microphone, “If I didn’t have a primary, I wouldn’t care.”
Bowman, cited the statement as a sign that it’s time for Engel to leave Congress.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/powerpost/ocasio-cortez-backs-primary-challenger-of-long-serving-house-democratic-committee-chairman/2020/06/04/c0a89a06-a64a-11ea-b619-3f9133bbb482_story.html
Engel is trying to extract both feet from his mouth
Comments
Pelosi backs Engel ahead of tight New York primary
The New Yorker became embroiled in controversy this week.
@ Politco.com, 1 hr. ago
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 5:36pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 5:32pm
Pretty wimpy response to an endorsement.
by moat on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 5:39pm
Good word choice. I'll be honest and say I don't know much about his record, but in the public appearances I've seen he always struck me as a wimpy kinda guy!
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 5:52pm
And ya know what that makes me think? The Room Rater guy on Twitter is gonna review this and say ditch the pink background!!! Get some books and a lamp!...
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 5:54pm
Jeez, whiny baby alert - AOC is not "from high" - she's a 1st term Congresswoman.
She's only giving an endorsement - which is about as common as paint.
Frankly I wonder if she & Pelosi have it worked out where Nancy endorses some of the old guard,
while knowing they deserve to be pushed out and probably will be.
Gives a bit of respectability over just giving them the shiv.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 5:45pm