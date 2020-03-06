Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
"It looks unsafe to me" - Defense Secretary asks @USArmy to look into low-lying @USNationalGuard medical helicopter flight over protesters as @DCNationalGuard conducts its own independent review https://t.co/dcQ7XOwxwr— Tara Copp (@TaraCopp) June 3, 2020
June 8, 2020
Classic CYA move by the Minneapolis City Council.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) June 7, 2020
So who on the City Council knew about racial profiling by the MPD before George Floyd was killed?
Nobody will say, but this looks like Falcon Heights 2016 and the Philando Castile murder all over again.https://t.co/xlHtEPnWXw
John Bolton is in talks with TV networks to do interviews in two weeks & plans to publish his scathing book about Trump on June 23, even if White House doesn’t approve. They could take action against him. Book is caustic & 592 pages. W/@thamburger: https://t.co/EJbLtxe1rY— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) June 7, 2020
In the Bay Area, there is now a “seemingly sudden explosion of demand” for surrogacy, says Tammy Sun, who runs a software startup focused on fertility https://t.co/VORksvWO2J— The Economist’s 1843 magazine (@1843mag) June 7, 2020
“Black Lives Matter” — Mitt Romney https://t.co/5vVveG1n00— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) June 7, 2020
I believe the kids like this graduation message
Michelle’s words feels like a big warm hug, it’s so meaningful- ”treating people right, will never ever fail you” Michelle Obama {Class of 2020} pic.twitter.com/GtYqrsXqoX— ᶻᵉʸ⁷ ᴰ² ♡ liana (@chookook) June 7, 2020
Five black men, strangers to each other, formed a protective shield around a Louiseville police officer who was alone and trapped by an angry crowd.
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell said Sunday that he will vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election, stating he “cannot in any way” support President Donald Trump’s reelection bid.
“We have a Constitution and we have to follow that Constitution and the president has drifted away from it,” Powell, a Republican, said during an appearance on CNN’s “State Of The Union.”
“I couldn’t vote for him in [2016] and I certainly cannot, in any way, support President Trump this year,” he added.
Two Buffalo police officers were charged on Saturday with felony assault after a video showed officers shoving a 75-year-old man who was protesting outside City Hall on Thursday night, officials said. ...Under New York law, a person who attacks someone 65 or older and is more than 10 years younger than the victim can be charged with felony assault, Mr. Flynn said. If convicted, the officers face up to seven years in prison.
Photojournalist Michael Santiago was part of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette team that in 2019 won the paper a Pulitzer Prize, journalism’s highest accolade, for its breaking news coverage of the Tree of Life synagogue massacre. The Pulitzer judges praised the staff’s reporting as “immersive, compassionate coverage … that captured the anguish and resilience of a community thrust into grief.”
#StruggleSession https://t.co/dieMuzXn82— James Lindsay, anti-revolutionary (@ConceptualJames) June 7, 2020
Some very interesting stuff in this piece...
Gen. Mark Milley has quickly become the face of what could amount to the American military’s fall from public grace, to levels not seen since the Vietnam War. https://t.co/xVOchlm6iY— NYT At War (@NYTimesAtWar) June 6, 2020
Many police officers are in a union that is a member of the AFL-CIO. AFL-CIO and other major unions are reluctant to criticize the police union when it supports officers accused of abuse or homicide.
Police unions are the rate-limiting step in achieving police reform. They have be made to become a part of the solution
How Police Unions Became Such Powerful Opponents to Reform Efforts
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/06/us/police-unions-minneapolis-kroll.html
Bust the Police Unions to Rank and Yank Bad Cops
By Jamie Doward @ The Observer @ TheGuardian.com, June 6
Britain is running secret missions involving drones previously used to target and kill terrorist suspects in Iraq and Syria.
The Ministry of Defence is refusing to reveal the nature or location of the operation involving RAF Reapers, which can be armed with Hellfire missiles, leading to calls for greater parliamentary oversight of Britain’s drone programme.
Awaiting locusts and the death of my first-born. https://t.co/OK0gBpEp1K— B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) June 6, 2020
Stating on teevee: from the Pentagon podium, no less: "I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act"
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 1:30pm
Kayleigh's rapid talking points response:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 2:45pm
Kayleigh on a tear to make Kellyanne look like a wimp:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 6:46pm
Mayor of D.C. apparently not happy about green imitation army men invading her town:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 4:24pm
Gonna hafta fire the Joint Chiefs of Staff, too?
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 4:30pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 4:35pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 6:32pm
Barbara Starr
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 6:36pm
The good Catholic General Matti was "idolized" by his troops? Maybe, someone gave him his nickname, but the good Catholic "Warrior Monk" should have told them that idolatry is a sin. And is also stupid.
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:58pm
Carl Hulse on the Mattis effect:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 6:42pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 7:05pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 9:02am
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 3:33pm
Crap - we want our Bataan too! When do we get to have our Bataan?!??! Doesn't seem fair.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:01pm
You got me thinking about how many Trump fans are amongst the grunts in our all-volunteer service. This time, the cold cruel left-brain brass who believe uber alles in controlling emotions may be our friend.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:33pm
There's more detail @ TheHill.com: sent back on orders of Esper/Pentagon.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 6:02pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:47pm
Another one. Gen. CQ Brown Jr. Commander of Pacific Air Forces and an Afro-American speaks. In video. About George Flynn. Tweeted by official PACAF account. Found retweeted by Maggie Haberman:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 8:50pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 10:35pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 11:17pm
It's seems to be allout mutiny against our very own Captain Queeg, whether out in the open or via leakers:
Dexter does have quite some military connections after being on the war beat for so many years.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 11:22pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 9:24pm