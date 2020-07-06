Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell said Sunday that he will vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election, stating he “cannot in any way” support President Donald Trump’s reelection bid.
“We have a Constitution and we have to follow that Constitution and the president has drifted away from it,” Powell, a Republican, said during an appearance on CNN’s “State Of The Union.”
“I couldn’t vote for him in [2016] and I certainly cannot, in any way, support President Trump this year,” he added.
Asked if he will vote for Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Powell said yes.
“I’m very close to Joe Biden on a social matter and on a political matter,” Powell said. “I’ve worked with him for 35, 40 years. And he is now the candidate. And I will be voting for him.”
Comments
This is what we could have had
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 12:28pm
I just love this, I am just a sucker for the Rodney King line at heart. Being the oldest with four brothers probably did that to me, I guess.
Reminds the overall main problem with Trump is that he is a divisive devious troll meant to draw attention to his narcissist self and not just forsake all others but cause them to be their worst selves. Never an instance of self-deprecation, never.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 1:03pm
This is a good moment for Powell to put in his support for Biden.
This phrase is odd: " We have a Constitution and we have to follow that Constitution and the president has drifted away from it” Drifting away from another thing suggests being subject to elements beyond an agent's control. Like icebergs or yachts going one way or another because of various currents.
That is not what is happening. It feels like Powell is still covering up stuff even when he throws a shoulder into the Never Trump thing.
by moat on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 7:33pm
Powell Doctrine: ONLY act if/when have overwhelming Force
Powell Behavior: nice guy, dont rock the boat, stay mostly quiet
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 10:48pm