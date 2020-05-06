Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
NEW: Top NYPD cop running protest arrests was cited by @ccrb_nyc for over-policing protesters during the 2004 Republican National Convention in NYC. https://t.co/chNs0DwKhT— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) June 6, 2020
As the cries for police reform grow louder across the nation, some police departments are holding their officers accountable, firing or suspending those accused of excessive force during recent protests.
One Florida police organization has said it will re-hire those very officers accused of misconduct, and that offer is prompting outrage.
Just like everybody else, epidemiologists are facing tough choices about how to live their everyday lives in the covid era. We asked 511 of them what they think the future looks like. https://t.co/RwAZ9rZcRz— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) June 8, 2020
June 8, 2020
Uh oh.
June 8, 2020
Classic CYA move by the Minneapolis City Council.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) June 7, 2020
So who on the City Council knew about racial profiling by the MPD before George Floyd was killed?
Nobody will say, but this looks like Falcon Heights 2016 and the Philando Castile murder all over again.https://t.co/xlHtEPnWXw
John Bolton is in talks with TV networks to do interviews in two weeks & plans to publish his scathing book about Trump on June 23, even if White House doesn’t approve. They could take action against him. Book is caustic & 592 pages. W/@thamburger: https://t.co/EJbLtxe1rY— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) June 7, 2020
In the Bay Area, there is now a “seemingly sudden explosion of demand” for surrogacy, says Tammy Sun, who runs a software startup focused on fertility https://t.co/VORksvWO2J— The Economist’s 1843 magazine (@1843mag) June 7, 2020
“Black Lives Matter” — Mitt Romney https://t.co/5vVveG1n00— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) June 7, 2020
I believe the kids like this graduation message
Michelle’s words feels like a big warm hug, it’s so meaningful- ”treating people right, will never ever fail you” Michelle Obama {Class of 2020} pic.twitter.com/GtYqrsXqoX— ᶻᵉʸ⁷ ᴰ² ♡ liana (@chookook) June 7, 2020
Five black men, strangers to each other, formed a protective shield around a Louiseville police officer who was alone and trapped by an angry crowd.
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell said Sunday that he will vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election, stating he “cannot in any way” support President Donald Trump’s reelection bid.
“We have a Constitution and we have to follow that Constitution and the president has drifted away from it,” Powell, a Republican, said during an appearance on CNN’s “State Of The Union.”
“I couldn’t vote for him in [2016] and I certainly cannot, in any way, support President Trump this year,” he added.
Two Buffalo police officers were charged on Saturday with felony assault after a video showed officers shoving a 75-year-old man who was protesting outside City Hall on Thursday night, officials said. ...Under New York law, a person who attacks someone 65 or older and is more than 10 years younger than the victim can be charged with felony assault, Mr. Flynn said. If convicted, the officers face up to seven years in prison.
Photojournalist Michael Santiago was part of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette team that in 2019 won the paper a Pulitzer Prize, journalism’s highest accolade, for its breaking news coverage of the Tree of Life synagogue massacre. The Pulitzer judges praised the staff’s reporting as “immersive, compassionate coverage … that captured the anguish and resilience of a community thrust into grief.”
#StruggleSession https://t.co/dieMuzXn82— James Lindsay, anti-revolutionary (@ConceptualJames) June 7, 2020
This might explain a lot! The organizers of the more professional protest groups and the lawyers who advise them would already know this guy and probably went "oh goody" when he got assigned.
Hence pushing the envelope on peacefully breaking curfew, nonviolent technique style, in order to get the cops to crack down.
I got an inkling on this when I saw this ACLU retweet of local branch, they are ready and waiting to go to court on the curfew issue:
THE MYSTERY: why has Cuomo and DeBlasion come out with p.r. supportive of police?
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 10:15pm
See there's plenty of other protests going on allover the place organized by local people that don't break curfew and the police don't bother them! They even clean up after themselves. Here's an example of a notice I just got for my area.
This curfew breaking thing is a major issue that is being pushed by pros with the bigger more organized protests and they inform the big media that it's going to happen and where. Straight out of Ghandi's and MLK's playbooks. Because they know this guy will crack down and they also wanna get him?
Again, Cuomo and De Blasio's role is a mystery to me, haven't figured out where they are coming from and why. Especially as Biden has been doing a flip side to his previously well known "pro law and order" stance.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 10:29pm
Ok someone else figure out what the NY powers that be are up to, I can't, this was NYDaily News story was just retweeted by Maggie Haberman, maybe the NYTimes will do a story on it, too (I am outta Daily News free stories, can't read it)
A friend mentioned he heard that though they were arresting, they were not prosecuting. So is it just get them off the streets for curfew any which way you can?
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 11:10pm
Comparing these thug agitators leading the ignorant mob to Gandhi is perverse. If he tried to stop this mob he would see nothing but dead eyes and hate before they stomped him into the pavement.
I think you either need an opthamalogist or you are looking at videos misidentifed as showing protests in NYC when they are actually elsewhere.
edit to add: furthermore, there's no lumpenproletariat in sight! They're all young elites! Lumpenproletartiat busy delivering the groceries! Unfotunately, some of the latter essential workers have been targeted after curfew by some of the dumber NYPD as possible looters. Making friends right and left, they are.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 1:11am
Good you turned off Netflix and went straight to comix and eZines - much better content there, fruitful for the imagination. Question: do you actually *see"* these action figures, or do you have to actively imagine them?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 2:29am
Soros was gonna give me a free pass to his camp to learn eye gouging until he learned I had a friendly dog. You have to have a mean dog to go or at least a dog that looks scary so people think it's mean, like a pit bull. I can't count the number of times gouging out someone's eye would have been useful but alas, I didn't know how.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 12:34pm
Good demonstration in Ozark. They come out much easier than youd think. Good decoration to hang off your rearview instead of dice. Soros be like that, yo!
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 12:44pm
I don't know, I think it's harder than you think. Here's a video of me trying to gouge out someone's eyes. I guess I used too much pressure and they just crushed. Well you know, accidents happen, But It's a delicate process that you need to learn at a Soros Camp or some other eye gouging training camp.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 4:36pm
Seriously, they just popped out in Ozark - you should consider consulting another TV series - a 2nd opinion's always valuable.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 8:52pm
You're probably right. I should just watch more TV.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 11:57pm
I'm glad youre taking the reasonable route.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 1:51am
The alt-right narrative Devin is pasting from sees Antifa and BLM as different limbs of one beast. The denial of the diversity reflected by who is protesting is key to preserving the Bezmenov diorama that Devin's Barbie and Ken live within.
As with many things in the Bannon canon, there is an irony in this embrace of the old rebel of the KGB who warns:
by moat on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 10:59am
moat, it's looking almost like Nonny got advance warning of tonight's Trump Campaign Talking Points. What will be interesting to see is if Trump himself follows along with survey results. Trump often as not doesn't in the past, I've noted, just goes off and does his own thing (or what Ivanka suggested) and expects campaign to clean up the mess. (Not that hard to clean up mess when Nonny types pay no attention to what he actually says and does, anyways, I guess):
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 6:16pm
There have been a number of years of receiving these messages from "Peter" or what have you. They only appear in support of the latest crazy ass brain fart of the Golden One.
The tight corelation of messages points to either a sincere believer or a marketing strategy.
I think it is the latter.
by moat on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 7:35pm
yeah remember the good ole days when coal mining jobs was the meme of the week?
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 7:43pm
I do. And capturing a conversation is politics in the usual nutshell.
But the either/or I proposed regards whether we can distinguish between the baldly political from sincerely held beliefs.
by moat on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 8:12pm
not many De Blasio fans in replies to his tweet today, to say the least, and most do not sound like protestors, either:
https://twitter.com/NYCMayor/status/1269383306702917633
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 6:06pm
NYPD does the fuggedaboudit thing, no big deal
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 3:55am
Myself, I do think the last week it was all about the looting in Manhattan, that was the whyfore of the curfew. They needed to give owners of property several days to secure everything and they needed protestors off the street in the meantime. (People who haven't tried to do business in busy urban centers like Manhattan or London have no idea how difficult it is to get something like a large supply of plywood delivered, it's something that takes at ton of time and enormous anxiety and hassle. Especially to places where there are no employees in attendance now. When I've had to deal with things like that, moving large items in a car, I went in the middle of the night, Just for the owner to travel to get there to meet the deliverymen, the difficulty at this time while mass transit is not operating well, outsiders have no idea. Logistics are just terrible for moving anything large.)
If protestors had obeyed the curfew instead of pushing the envelope for non-violent theory effect, I doubt that they would have done all that hardball stuff including blocking them in at certain times. They ignored those protests around the boroughs where they were pretty sure that curfew would not be broken, some had zero police presence.
While there are a significant number of arrogant assholes in the rank and file of such a huge force, so there are always instances of acting out as opposed to following orders, nearly everything was intentional including any psychological effects some might find cruel or abusive. Never forget that this police department has significant experience and expertise at crowd control bare none! (Reminding myself here.) Think: Times Square on New Year's Evel Macy's Thanksgiving Day paradel U.N. General Assembly, etc. And that Manhattan is only 11 miles long.
Originally I was thinking: how stupid of them to take the protestors bait and crack down. But I've revised that, I think it was all intentional and planned.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 4:16am
p.s.: that said, note little concern for coronavirus distancing!!! Protest leader with megaphone may not be aware that police inspector may have already had it and recovered and considers himself at very low risk (huge percentage of the force were infected, they've probably all had antibody tests...) So was that acceptance of a handshake actually a poison pill?
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 4:23am
The police overreach was planned?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 4:45am
Once curfew was started (Tues.) after looting happened, there was little "overreach" except those protest groups who broke curfew or were expected to. That's where it happened, with those particular large marches. It just seems so clear a difference to me that crackdowns were ordered and partly planned.
Before curfew, there are lots of incidences of just plain chaotic behavior on both sides, that's when the blatant incidents looking like bar room brawls. No plans and no discipline back then, just chaos, like when rioting happens.
After curfew, it seemed like force vs. force and both planned to do what they were going to do. And protesters that were not organized pros from Brooklyn but mild family-oriented things in borough parks and genuine neighborhood things like Harlem, which were daytime events planned to end before curfew, they were basically not harassed at all, some with no police presence at all.
Yes, planned on both sides! Look again at the video I just posted; those two shake hands at the end like they had just finished a boxing match!
Edit to add: the MSM media was also informed of which marches to cover! Probably by both sides. There were lots more marches and demonstrations allover the city that were not covered by MSM media, only social media and local media. No problems at the latter.
There's a lot of kabuki involved. Think of the radical group in the move "Network", along those lines.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 5:05am
So what do those police get out of this planning looking like sadistic jackboot shitheads ? Trying to weaken those Union Tiles? Or thing it helps the Law & Order position?
Kabuki: https://youtu.be/PkGwI7nGehA
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 6:33am
I personally do feel they practice the fear daddy thing to keep people in line while on street duty in Manhattan. That they are purposefully not chatty or kind and interact with the law abiding as little as possible. That they want to give the image across in Manhattan that they are guards there of a world meeting place and won't permit any misbehavior and everyone must stay in line. I think that actually contributes to the message to tourists that "New Yorkers are unfriendly"
In the boroughs it's different, there it's more like a regular town police, with a mix of creeps and nice guys, more personal and more interactive and community based.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 11:49am
what I said above about Manhattan, this is even more evident with the one outlier: the leafy green upper east side residential precinct cops are more user friendly and town-like, the contrast is striking, it's like it's own little small town. Tribeca is actually a richer zip code, but it's not neighborhood-like there, it's very urban, with celeb like outsiders hiding away in lofts, so it seems to be run like most of the rest of Manhattan: unfriendly.
Manhattan used to be a bunch of little neighborhoods, it's not any more. It's filled with international strangers of all classes coming in from elsewhere to do business and stay temporarily.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 11:57am
Further, PP, you seem to be ignoring the fact that these groups were very purposefully breaking curfew, basically announcing that they were there to break curfew in order to see what the police would do. To the point of having ACLU backers tweeting that the curfew was illegal. And letting MSM know they were going to break curfew and alerting them to come and cover that.
And that the orders of the police was to prevent these protestors from breaking curfew.
While many other less powerfully backed protests without media made it a point to obey curfew.
What I see is the practice of non-violent theory, eliciting police over-reaction on purpose.
I also believe that most New York residents don't want rioting and looting overnight and were quite willing to obey curfew.
After seeing that, move on to how they should handle it. I honestly don't know. What I see is the practice of non-violent theory, eliciting police over-reaction on purpose. How better to draw a line in the sand: you gotta "go home" now along with everyone else? I honestly don't know.
In any case, I can see it's over. We will probably go back to chaotic policing now. Owners have had the time they needed to protect their property.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 12:12pm
The police are trained professionals, They have a mission to protect and serve, They intentionally 'kettled' curfew violators which elevates chances for violence and abuse, and even arrested non-protestors returning from work after curfew.
The cop group that threw the 75 yr old to the pavement giving a brain injury and unconsciousness, had special training on riot control, and 100% of them resigned when the act was held accountable as assault.
Cops have been filmed assaulting news reporters with gear and ID tags, throwing women to the pavement and kicking them, forming circular gangs and beating women with clubs..
They behave like NY or Mississippi prison guards who routinely beatup prisoners, because they know the union and it's lawyers, its secret arbitration boards and its captive politicians will support them.
It would be like licensed professional dietitians gut punching clients and knocking them unconscious and to the ground because the client came in to an appointment with a bag of chips and soda pop.
by NCD on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 12:39pm
The 50 or more cops out protecting Floyd's [killer's, Chauvin's] home before he was arrested was just dismally tone deaf or a big fuck you to both blacks and people who care about abuse. LIke put him in a motherfucking secret protection program somewhere and let the crowd burn the cocksucker's house to the ground - why oh why should there be anything less than that? Yeah, it would be wrong, illegal, yadda yadda - but in this case it would be rightful retribution - the bastard's recorded on video slowly inhumanely methodically killing someone, this isn't some uncertain lynching of the past - and a sign of some recognition of wrong. [as 1 example of dozens of how they could have responded less awful].
But no, these cops showed that the Blue Line of Silence holds, that they'll stand up for any cop no matter how awful he behaved. They're like Trump pardoning the war criminal - inexcusable.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 12:47pm
Why do you hate big U.S. cities?
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 1:50pm
Once a southern cracker, always a southern cracker.
Not really sure whether your comment's a joke or what its point is.
ETA - aargh, I obviously meant Chauvin's house as the killer, not Floyd's
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 2:24pm
I don't think of Minneapolis as a big city, do you?
This video makes it seem very much like a college town. Which is also what it's been like in person the two times I've been there, except for a small downtown area with the taller buildings.
I think of a big city as where there are people from allover the world coming in and out all the time to do business and tourism, like London, Paris, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Mumbai, before coronavirus. I do think big cities like that, with lots of non-residents and lots of non-residential areas require different policing.
By the way, I don't like them anymore myself! Too much anxiety, too much danger all the time for an older person to handle. Just going into the subway in NYC requires lots of preparation if you are an older person with a few handicaps, similar in the kind of stress to a huge airport. I'd like to get out of NYC, especially as it's very sick right now and won't come back to anything healthy for years, but I am stuck here right now. I have the strong feeling it's going to be more dangerous, more "survival of the fittest" like it was when I moved here in 1983. When Bernard Goetz was shooting people on the subway because he was afraid. It's certainly going to bankrupt, that's for sure.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 3:55pm
I lived out side Tokyo for two years when I was in the army. I love what the city has to offer, the jazz clubs and classical music, the plays and museums. But I love being out in nature and hiking more. And living in a rural area is so much cheaper.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 4:22pm
But it has a Twin City - maybe he's confusing the 2. Or 2 twice the power of 1. Plus they have America's Mall - what could be bigger?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 5:52pm
I'm not "ignoring" that at all - I agree with your analysis there, esp. re: professional protesters - my question was what police get out of what looks like a vengeful but not very controlled reaction - terrible PR as always. As you note, they *planned* this Mean Daddy response, but they very much lost the news cycle (IMHO) - even though I agree people want some law & order and don't want Manhattan destroyed.
Speaking for myself, I'm looking for police to learn that the avg Joe/Joette doesn't want to fear for their lives every time they encounter a cop doing not that much wrong - even a subclass of Joe/Joette.
This was a perfect opportunity for police to highlight that they'd learned something/anything, as the NFL head who apologized for not backing #TakeAKnee. Buffalo cops who resign en masse because they can't see it in themselves to show any kind of remorse or self-reflection for pushing down an old man and leaving him in a pool of blood?
Following the police kind of demands some recognition of rightful authority. When you're just a bunch of bruisers - worse, if you don't even show ID and have that mixed breed mutt pedigree in DC - well, you don't command respect.
Firing rubber bullets directly at reporters, pulling down people's masks to pepper spray their faces, commandeering their masks... all sorts of dickish behavior that WORKS AGAINST defending stores and property - it riles up people and gives them excuse to act more destructive, for the minority who will. There are certainly lots of studies and guides on how to manage protests & riots, how to temper a situation, beyond "how to kettle protesters & bludgeon them into dispersing". And some police are doing this. Where's Di Blasio? Does the Union have him by the balls (if he has any?)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 12:40pm
FINALLY, just so you know I am not imagining things, I run across a photo of the many peaceful protests I know have been taking place allover the city BEFORE CURFEW and NOT BEING HARASSED BY COPS:
I know, I know, rmrd is going to say: but that's all white people! WELL, the daytime Harlem protests were like this, too! Hardly any cops around!
But the protests before curfew, they didn't get covered BECAUSE: NO VIOLENCE, NO DRAMA.
Once again: the professional protesters (headquartered in Brooklyn) saw it as their responsibility to provide a daily drama performance for the MSM news by breaking curfew ON PURPOSE TO PROVOKE POLICE TO PUT ON A SHOW. Because: police orders from Cuomo executive order are to enforce curfew! Curfew was ordered in response to looting that occurred after protesters went home! Curfew was not intended to discourage protests.
Now, one can argue about the real issue:
how best for police to send certain protesters home and off the street after a curfew when their expressed purpose is to provoke police attack.
Yes, no doubt there is a better way. But what is it?
Realize: this city has been through hell already. It is dying. Nobody's working, any kind of business is very very hard to do. It's been a perfect storm. We didn't need looting of the little we had left. On the local news, you see things like an 80-yr. old black woman get's all hazmatted up and trundles to her single-owner Latino pharmacy in da Bronx to get her medication, the one time she's been out in two weeks. And it's been looted, with not just cash register and drugs and items taken but ALSO the pharmacist's computer! It's gone, no backup. The pharmacist can't even help herself much less her customers.
The 80-yr now needs to be on hold for all day if not days. trying to reach someone anyone related to her doctor or other medical providers because: nobody answers the phone anymore. They're not on the job. All medicine is via TeleMedicine (all of a sudden! and with insurers including Medicare denying payment even though they are not supposed to. There's no one to update computer systems around anyways-they are not working._
She doesn't have a computer or a smart phone. She needs to get help from someone private even though she's supposed to social distance. Because: no libraries are open, no social workers are at the office , and no one is answering phones. They are zooming from home, the savvy MIGHT be able to get some help.
Does NYC really really have to contribute to the teevee drama at this time?
Can hipsters just let go for just this once and get their TV drama elsewhere?
We needed the curfew! We did need the protesters to go home after dark. Everyone out here in the Bronx took it very seriously. All the essential stores closed at 7 so their employees could get home by 8. We didn't need police to enforce it, we wanted it once the looting, which had been thankfully missing for two months, started one night. It worked, too, the looting stopped.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 10:56pm
and I would like to return to Keisha Lance Bottoms address to protestors that she was seeing May 29/30 attacking CNN and environs. She knew what she was seeing, she was seeing an attempt to cause trouble in order to get media coverage. She told them that was not real protest, that they should go home and study what real protest is first--and here's some people who can give them lessons--and that they need to leave CNN alone because it is a major part of Atlanta's business. And few said that was too much to ask.
But obeying a curfew for 6 days to avoid violent attack by police is too much to ask? You can't hold your protest in the daytime? They're brave and admirable to want to take the abuse?
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 11:16pm
But with Minneapolis police caving, have the goals changed for certain protesters in NY, LA, Louisville, DC, Atlanta, Seattle?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 2:14am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 7:12am
UK excuses
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 10:56am
hah, that is exactly what Brit protesters would say. No need to get violent or impassioned, no we would never do such a thing. Either that or it was that Italian guy over there who actually did the tipping. We were just gently spanking it.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 3:31pm
Update on Buffalo NY case:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 5:42pm
That's damaging. Of course police need backing for good faith efforts.
But not for outrageous abuse of power.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 5:50pm