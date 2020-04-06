Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Left-Libertarian Alliance Introduces House Bill to End Qualified Immunity for Police Officers https://t.co/Gn1Y6sIweK pic.twitter.com/JvynapaW87— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) June 5, 2020
Good luck to this dude's defense attorney.https://t.co/QgrkzImtu8 pic.twitter.com/FdA5llo9aC— Philip Bump (@pbump) June 9, 2020
In a meeting with law enforcement officials, Mr. Trump said he opposed any defunding or dismantling of police departments, which many demonstrators have been demanding to address police violence.
"In a meeting last week with roughly two dozen White House aides, campaign officials and surrogates, Mr. Trump expressed unhappiness about Mr. Floyd’s killing but immediately said the country needed law and order..." https://t.co/jGPSs4GFra
@ WashingtonPost.com, Coronavirus Live Updates, 5:50 pm
[....] “The inequalities have been exposed by this covid-19 epidemic and the results of inequality in health care have been shown: It’s death,” Beshear said at a news conference in Frankfort, Ky.
“It simply can’t be allowed to continue any longer and it shouldn’t have taken this type of pandemic — or it shouldn’t have taken this type of demonstrations — for us to committing to ending it.”
By Maddie Stone @ The Capitol Weather Gang @ WashingtonPost.com, June 8
The bill is a direct response to President Trump’s reported suggestion of using nuclear bombs to defuse Atlantic tropical cyclones.
As the cries for police reform grow louder across the nation, some police departments are holding their officers accountable, firing or suspending those accused of excessive force during recent protests.
One Florida police organization has said it will re-hire those very officers accused of misconduct, and that offer is prompting outrage.
Just like everybody else, epidemiologists are facing tough choices about how to live their everyday lives in the covid era. We asked 511 of them what they think the future looks like. https://t.co/RwAZ9rZcRz— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) June 8, 2020
June 8, 2020
Uh oh.
June 8, 2020
Classic CYA move by the Minneapolis City Council.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) June 7, 2020
So who on the City Council knew about racial profiling by the MPD before George Floyd was killed?
Nobody will say, but this looks like Falcon Heights 2016 and the Philando Castile murder all over again.https://t.co/xlHtEPnWXw
John Bolton is in talks with TV networks to do interviews in two weeks & plans to publish his scathing book about Trump on June 23, even if White House doesn’t approve. They could take action against him. Book is caustic & 592 pages. W/@thamburger: https://t.co/EJbLtxe1rY— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) June 7, 2020
In the Bay Area, there is now a “seemingly sudden explosion of demand” for surrogacy, says Tammy Sun, who runs a software startup focused on fertility https://t.co/VORksvWO2J— The Economist’s 1843 magazine (@1843mag) June 7, 2020
“Black Lives Matter” — Mitt Romney https://t.co/5vVveG1n00— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) June 7, 2020
I believe the kids like this graduation message
Michelle’s words feels like a big warm hug, it’s so meaningful- ”treating people right, will never ever fail you” Michelle Obama {Class of 2020} pic.twitter.com/GtYqrsXqoX— ᶻᵉʸ⁷ ᴰ² ♡ liana (@chookook) June 7, 2020
Five black men, strangers to each other, formed a protective shield around a Louiseville police officer who was alone and trapped by an angry crowd.
Comments
a money excerpt:
No surprise to see that Neily has a lot of interest in the 2nd Amendment as well.
And generally thinks that big government is a big problem and that there are too many prosecutors and judges.
So this coalition to address police immunity is a very interesting development!
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 9:07pm
And the current headline story @ Law&Crime reminds me that Libertarians were never much in support on giving up "civil liberties" to "deep state" types like the FBI and CIA in order to fight "the terrorists":
In Response to Gen. Mattis, Trump Tweeted a Letter from John Dowd Calling Lafayette Square Protestors ‘Terrorists’
By Matt Naham Jun 4th, 2020, 7:32 pm
Now I wonder what Snowden thinks of the protests...
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 9:15pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 11:39am
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 11:40am
Amash retweeted this NBC piece as a splainer:
as well as tweeting this
and this
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 11:46am
Senator Rand Paul totally supportive and beyond:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 11:49am
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 12:20am
It's a racket alright. Everything rotten and most scams are worse or based in Florida.
by NCD on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 10:21pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 12:22am
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 12:27am
Justin Amash on Sunday:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 3:09am