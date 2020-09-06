Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The quote is often traced to 1968, but it was actually a frequent rhetorical turn for King, appearing years earlier than that. In 1966, for example, in a Sept. 27 interview, King was questioned by CBS’ Mike Wallace about the “increasingly vocal minority” who disagreed with his devotion to non-violence as a tactic. In that interview, King admitted there was such a minority, though he said that surveys had shown most black Americans were on his side. “And I contend that the cry of ‘black power’ is, at bottom, a reaction to the reluctance of white power to make the kind of changes necessary to make justice a reality for the Negro,” King said. “I think that we’ve got to see that a riot is the language of the unheard. And, what is it that America has failed to hear? It has failed to hear that the economic plight of the Negro poor has worsened over the last few years.”
Some of those involved in the outburst in Minneapolis will face justice. There have been arrests.
How many different police chiefs have they had in Minneapolis?
The Minneapolis police department does not want to change
I haven't heard of the arrest of any officer involved in the homicide. The evidence has been shown repeatedly.
The officer who had his knee on George Floyd's neck had 18 prior complaints
Local DA and FBI say no charges yet. There is "stuff" on other tapes
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 05/28/2020 - 8:41pm
When the Challenger blew up, NASA immediately acknowledged a problem, grounded it's fleet. Police nationwide have a violence and PR problem, but they keep doubling down on the Blue Line of Silence and an "everything's alright, few bad apples" attitude. The public supported that attitude when Cap tried doing #TakeAKnee -silly flag saluting was more important than human lives, plus "The troops! The troops!"
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 1:09am
We have umbrella guy setting fires
St Paul police say that they know it is not a police officer.
How?
A homicide is committed on video and there are no arrests
State police arrest a CNN crew for no reason.
The Mayor thinks the police officers should be arrested
The is no evidence of Floyd resisting arrest
Even if he resisted, he died despite being no threat
The people in charge of the investigation lit a match by their incoherent statements
The Governor disagrees with the arrest of the CNN reporters
The police have become a gang
Yes police do great things, but they have allowed to repeat the same tragic mistakes without facing consequences
Eric Garner loose cigarettes, dead
Tamir Rice toy gun, unstable cop, child shot dead in 3 seconds
Freddie Gray magically fractured his own spine in police custody
No convictions.
Yet people are told "obey the rules"
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 8:25am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 8:54am
but these rioters have nothing to say except that molotov cocktails are "fucking awesome" and its fun to throw rocks through windows, beats being bored to tears by online classes in the family basement, I'm gonna take a picture for the memories:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 10:20pm
fire and breaking glass, great fun:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 10:48pm
all good fun untl someone shoots an eye out or some such:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 10:51pm
Anyone old enough to remember Reginald Denny would've hit the gas.
Though even in the middle of chaos, there are acts of grace.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 6:00am
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/30/2020 - 11:09pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/31/2020 - 3:55am
Loud And Clear: Concerning the Riots (and the related quote by MLK Jr.0
Found re-tweeted by Michael Maiello
By Joseph Kugelmass @ SpliceToday.com, June 8
If rioting is the voice of the unheard, we must accept they’re also a last resort and a bad bargain. Excerpt:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 3:05am
So without the uprising, we would have the same degree of discussion about police reform? The NFL would have changed its message?
A training officer with multiple accusations choking a man to death, this is why we are here.
This protest is worldwide
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/07/us/unrest-protests-minneapolis-ending.html?action=click&pgtype=Article&state=default&module=styln-george-floyd&variant=show®ion=TOP_BANNER&context=storylines_menu
Cities are rethinking police budgets
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/08/us/unrest-defund-police.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
A majority supports the George Floyd protests
https://www.axios.com/54-americans-support-george-floyd-demonstrations-d413bfb3-a6a0-4c3d-8d8c-5da451e267e0.html
On the other hand, people disapproved of anti-lockdown protests
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2020/0511/Poll-Most-Americans-disapprove-of-anti-lockdown-protests
Trump's approval fell
https://news.yahoo.com/trump-polls-biden-george-floyd-coronavirus-job-approval-152747803.html
We may be experiencing something different
Edit to add:
There were going talks by different advocate groups to reform policing.
Nothing happened
Kaepernick took a knee
That was not patriotic
Massive protests.
Now we have a suggestion of movement.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 10:05am
People of all colors were peacefully but forcefully protesting - due to Aubrey, Brianna, George. It's disingenuous to insist ONLY destructive acts brought change. People of all colors are pissed and horrified by this casual police and vigilante sadism & murder. Theyre hitting the streets.
There's something different between pushing curfew to get police to respnd - a legitimate non-violent tactic - vs busting up businesses.
So get your fucking terminology straight And figure out what the fuck you want to be saying, because youre all over the fucking place as fucking usual. I can *understand* some destruction, but it's clear most of it is not the average Joe - any of that anger dissipated after a couple nights.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 10:07am
The fucking point is that the real move to change came after people broke stuff.
That is sad, but undeniable. The polling suggests that despite the destruction, the majority of the public understands the frustration.
The Governor of Minnesota has expanded the discussion to expanding health care.
There are discussions about decreasing funds going to police to buy tanks, to using those funds for public housing, etc.
That push cams after people broke stuff.
The NFL changed after buildings were damaged.
Show me convincing data that the marches, without the violence would have made a change.
No one has been arrested for the murder of Breonna Taylor, despite peaceful complaints
The Arbery case is on its fourth prosecutor.
Destruction got attention.
That is the unsettling realty.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 11:13am
The breaking stuff and the peaceful protests started on the same day. The criminal gangs and the strategic harder core protest-cum-a-bit-of-rioting started on the same day. So how do you decide it was the breaking stuff that was the most persuasive? And not videos of cops running over And abusing peaceful protesters, shooting tear gas and rubber bullets at journalists, pushing over an old man and leaving him neglected in a pool of blood on a sidewalk?
No one will be arrested for Brianna's "murder" since the police had 5 no-knock warrants, so there's likely no way to charge even manslaughter since the boyfriend fired. It totally sucks, but looking for a cop charge is delusional. Maybe they can charge the judge for negligence, but it's a pittance sadly.
The Arbery case went national when a video appeared. The first prosecutor seemed to be corrupt & compromised, and covered for the main murderer. National/world outrage has since helped push that case forward - not destruction. Video of all the abused has largely made the difference,along with expanded Twitter use in 4-5 years,though having a hated out-of-control President & AG also raises the response.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 12:42pm
Also strange that you ignore the positive side of cops taking a knee and marching with protesters. That if some police themselves recognize real justification fór Black grievance, it provider a lot of cover for more conservative people to loosen their opinion. Happened to my mom - she's not talking about the damage - she's talking about being understanding to blacks. Youve got it all flipped.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 1:18pm
I said
You posted
What did I flip?
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 2:16pm
You said:
So you dont think 4 internationally high-profile racist incidents in a month (3 of them murderer, 3 incidents on video) plus well-documented heavier Covid killing of Blacks was enough to "get attention", or even mass protests - it was ONLY "destruction", "broke stuff", "violence".
Now let's hear a good MLK Jr quote to wrap it up all nice & purty. That's *your* reality.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 2:34pm
Chauvin was arrested three days after the protests began. In a usual case involving law enforcement, the prosecutors would still be looking at the evidence.
Initial words from the prosecutor
https://nypost.com/2020/05/28/prosecutor-says-he-will-not-rush-to-charge-officers-in-george-floyd-death/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 3:11pm
As I explained, it doesnt make sense to rush in and charge a cop with a crime that wont stick. As notes, Zimmerman was overcharged, So that a jury wouldn't convict. 3 days Is barely a long time to research the evidence and best prosecutable charges. Again, this was caught on full video, so 0 chance Chauvin wouldn't be charged, protesters or not.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 3:27pm
The prosecutor
This despite the choking caught on video.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 4:10pm
And after 3 days the court case Is risen, hallelujah. It's a Miracle. Thru Violence 2.0.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 4:14pm
NASCAR responds 2 violence?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 3:47pm
Wow! Now that is quite simply: amazing effort at culture change by those who can actually affect it.
Very much reminds me of how this happened (and my thoughts were helped along with your report about your mom!)
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 4:02pm
Ahmaud Arbery video released - May 5
Breonna Taylor - May 14 photos, May 15 wrongful death suit, May 21 police chief resigns
Christian Cooper/Amy Cooper - Central Park birdwatching viral video - May 25 (Memorial Day)
George Floyd killed - May 25 (Memorial Day)
Add to that lockdowns for Covid with more people hacking time for news
Also people seeing no resources for Coronavirus PPE as it hits 100,000 deaths Memorial Day, but lots of teargas, rubber bullets, equipment for cops & soldiers
Quite the busy May.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 1:34pm
The only point was to share that other people don't interpret that statement by MLK Jr. the way you do. Kugelmass is interpreting it in larger context both of what King said that day and how he believed things should proceed overall.
There's two issues here: what pseudonymous-rmrd-on-the-internet believes works and what the deceased MLK Jr. believed to work in the past.
Maiello thought it was interesting enough to share with his followers on Twitter and I thought it was interesting enough to share elsewhere.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 2:21pm
What did King predict would happen if non-violent voices were ignored? Stokely Carmichael was chomping at the bit.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 3:20pm
Falwell/Liberty unhear more blacks
https://www.thedailybeast.com/black-liberty-university-staffers-resign-o...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 2:03pm