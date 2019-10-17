Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
(Part 1 is here.)
Made in America: How four iconic dishes with roots in other lands tell a story of immigration and transformation
by Tim Carmen & Shelly Tan @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 11
Spaghetti and meatballs, chile con queso, gumbo and the California roll have become American icons. Their journey to that point is one of immigration and transformation.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/29/2019 - 11:05pm
They've wiped Gen X off the map - kinda like Queen Elizabeth hanging around too long and Charles never getting to become king. The 3 main Dem candidates are *early* Boomers along with the fuckwad GOP president. I thought it okay tharlt people don't have to retire at 65, but that didn't mean I wanted them *running* everything. "Eat the rich" => "Eat the old" - a shame really, but it's their own fault. And the damn spineless aimless millennials - "there's an app/platform for that" - oh really?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/30/2019 - 12:35am
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/03/2019 - 5:10pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/28/2019 - 9:43pm
As a white guy with the gene to digest lactose I only eat race appropriate foods, milk and cheese products.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 12/28/2019 - 11:15pm
Okay you made me laugh
But then the cynical me thought that saying that is probably just a practiced ruse you use to pick up leftie cisgender womyn on the internet
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 12:17am
In a way, yes. I tend to make a lot of jokes. Many of them weird that a lot of people don't get. But most of the women I've been with told me one reason they were with me was I made them laugh.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 12:56am
And Brussels Sprouts aren't from Brussels. In fact one of our strangest culinary stories is a huge case of plant appropriation - a wild Col. Mustard whodunnit:
Knockoffs also include collard greens and gai lan (Chinese broccoli).
More detail for the curious:
https://www.vox.com/xpress/2014/8/6/5974989/kale-cauliflower-cabbage-bro...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/29/2019 - 1:48am
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/01/2020 - 7:42pm
This artist/collector is pro-appropriation:
from
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/02/2020 - 11:16pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/06/2020 - 10:21pm
Actually I went in skeptical, but when I heard the 2 songs together, the copying seems pretty obvious. No doubt Pharell thought the different vocal scheme would give him a pass, but it's a bit like a Weird Al level takeoff - if you know the original, you know what's working off. And this isn't an obscure work.
https://youtu.be/ziz9HW2ZmmY
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/07/2020 - 12:43am
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 7:59pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/27/2020 - 3:08am
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/30/2020 - 4:43am
She's talking about this:
which I copied from here.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 4:20pm
roxane gay
@rgay
·
Jun 8
I am not sure what’s funnier, those ridiculous politicians wearing kente cloth or Cory Booker smartly opting out of that absurd performance
https://twitter.com/rgay/status/1270011463097147393
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 4:44pm
Hey yoozall having a conniption - this Is just some congressfolk trying to show a symbol o African pride for the neck rather than a knee across the jugular. Kinda goes along with #TakeAKnee, but has nuttin to do with flags And the troops, dig?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 4:50pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 5:09pm
I was just imagining that most congresspersons probably get their "kente cloth" when they have need of a piece, at a little African import shop in DC, a shop which actually gets most of their stuff from a Nigerian huckster who has it made in Bangladesh....but that's just me imagining...
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 5:16pm