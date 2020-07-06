    Yoko taught him good!

    By artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 9:29pm |

    Lost a good righteous rant, but yes, Sean, editors are supposed to block or provide context with loony tunes
    opinions. Opinons are like assholes - everyone has one, but some don't wipe. Cotton supported
    Trump's "let's buy Greenland" nonsense, and now he's supporting a collaborative anti-Antifa effort tied
    to Barr's pulling together unmarked renegade security instead of just supporting states & cities calling
    for any backup needed from state National Guard units - not these ragtag wannabe soldiers that fire
    teargas unprovoked on civilians and then say they didn't even fire.
    ANyway, NY Times isn't supposed to be serving up disinformation like coffee. Want a balanced opinion?
    back it with facts, real polls, countervailing opinion - not just Ivanka & Jared stoking their private business.
    The Old Grey Lady isn't a madam for a whorehouse. Yeah, most registered voters probably want law & order,
    and most probably want us to learn something from George Lloyd's death, and most probably don't want
    armed thugs either - whitepride rightwing anti-antifa assholes or paramilitary units controlled only by that
    Adderall addict/Criminal-in-Chief in the White House.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 5:48am

    David Brooks, Ross Douthat, and Brett Stephens are columnists for NYT. There are different opinions.

    The NYT does not have to mimic Facebook. Editors can root out nonsense.

    The staffers may remember that the paper helped promote a war.


    by rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 9:26am

    Did he tell us how to get our money back? The website's still there today, can I cancel?


    by NCD on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 1:44pm

    I'd Rather spank Sean.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 6:55pm

