Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
A look at 500-plus Twin Cities businesses damaged or destroyed after the recent riots and looting: https://t.co/M4tfb2vK7P— Star Tribune (@StarTribune) June 8, 2020
She gets across quite well what I was trying to express about hipster protestors from Brooklyn or wherever looking for a little vandalism action. I believe that's downtown Manhattan where there are housing projects, but not sure. In any case, this is why curfew was largely supported except for outsider organizers.
I follow Eric because he is an Epidemiologist & Health Economist. Public health scientist @Harvard. He usually avoids tweeting about any politics at all, mostly hides what he thinks about all that. But today he tweeted this:
“Mr. Floyd spent the final weeks of his life recovering from the coronavirus, which he learned he had in early April.”— Laura Rozen (@lrozen) June 9, 2020
dear god. i did not know this. how awful. https://t.co/ipTahtFQDe
The trooper's texts were uncovered as his brother stands accused in a homicide in Arizona
By Tom Lynch & Andrea Swalec @ nbcwashington.com, 2 hrs. ago
A Virginia State trooper assigned to Fairfax County has resigned after he claimed in a text message that he intentionally coughed on a driver to spread the coronavirus. A separate criminal investigation into the trooper also is underway.
Trooper Jacob P. Gooch was placed on administrative leave in early May and later resigned, state police told News4 on Monday.
Suspect Arrested and Charged with First-Degree Murder in the Shooting of Retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn https://t.co/7GBYAXUMVO pic.twitter.com/MJNqRpNQXh— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) June 8, 2020
By Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, June 8
A federal judge in California on Monday revised the rules governing Michael Avenatti’s temporary conditional release from a federal lockup in Manhattan, enacting strict measures to ensure that the attorney-turned-convicted felon and noted frequent Twitter user does not have recreational internet access.
Good luck to this dude's defense attorney.https://t.co/QgrkzImtu8 pic.twitter.com/FdA5llo9aC— Philip Bump (@pbump) June 9, 2020
In a meeting with law enforcement officials, Mr. Trump said he opposed any defunding or dismantling of police departments, which many demonstrators have been demanding to address police violence.
"In a meeting last week with roughly two dozen White House aides, campaign officials and surrogates, Mr. Trump expressed unhappiness about Mr. Floyd’s killing but immediately said the country needed law and order..." https://t.co/jGPSs4GFra
@ WashingtonPost.com, Coronavirus Live Updates, 5:50 pm
[....] “The inequalities have been exposed by this covid-19 epidemic and the results of inequality in health care have been shown: It’s death,” Beshear said at a news conference in Frankfort, Ky.
“It simply can’t be allowed to continue any longer and it shouldn’t have taken this type of pandemic — or it shouldn’t have taken this type of demonstrations — for us to committing to ending it.”
By Maddie Stone @ The Capitol Weather Gang @ WashingtonPost.com, June 8
The bill is a direct response to President Trump’s reported suggestion of using nuclear bombs to defuse Atlantic tropical cyclones.
As the cries for police reform grow louder across the nation, some police departments are holding their officers accountable, firing or suspending those accused of excessive force during recent protests.
One Florida police organization has said it will re-hire those very officers accused of misconduct, and that offer is prompting outrage.
Just like everybody else, epidemiologists are facing tough choices about how to live their everyday lives in the covid era. We asked 511 of them what they think the future looks like. https://t.co/RwAZ9rZcRz— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) June 8, 2020
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 1:51am
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 1:53am
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 2:06am
If we assume damage to most shops ran $20k-$100k, how much are we talking to cover damage across the country? 10,000*$100k = $1 billion, not that much money compared to the trillions siphoned off in Covid relief for the rich. Or buying misused military eauipment for police depts.
Sure, part of the damage will be time-to-rebuild, lost customer base. And while i understand much of the destruction wasn't essential to the protests, done by criminal gangs or just assholes, still, that billion dollars of damage sends a much more useful message than trillions caused by neglecting to prepare for a pandemic (or tearing down protections that existed).
Maybe the NFL can donate $100million to the rebuildung fund as atonement.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 2:52am
I am more concerned about the damage to the economy in more businesses giving up and becoming bankrupt adding to the already desperate situation from having to close for coronavirus for months. All those retail jobs lots of young women like? Gone and now goner. No more boutiques or Macy's. Your choice is CVS, Duane Reade, or Stop N' Shop. People just close the shop and sell shit online on Etsy, fuck having to do payroll anymore.
Insurers are being bastards because they are in trouble themselves.
Macy's was teetering on the edge already but hoping to survive. Now both their Chicago and NY stores have been hit bad. (Goodbye Thanksgiving parade.)
500 Santa Monica stores hit were not fancy boutiques, they were little middle class businesses like comics stores that employ a couple people. These businesses basically live "paycheck to paycheck" just like people. Do you think people who run "dollar stores" are wealthy and have lots of insurance?
As the one guy said "you don't want to protect my store, why should I even try?"
I think the people vandalized have had a horrible double blow. I would definitely give up, I'm not that strong.
Etc.
Why even try? Why not just call it quits and let Amazon sell everything and employ everyone formerly in retail? Burn down all the buildings and businesses related to commerce, return the land to nature, let Amazon do everything.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 3:21am
Well, my point was that government could come in and spread around for the small shops for not that much, but yes, it's not that easy - many will just give up after Covid, many have earnings off book so wouldnt be reimburaed, some friend of Trump's would take half the payout, etc. If ONLY we had a functional government, Fed and local.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 5:11am
with arrest photos & local news video report on how police are tracking them down:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 2:23am
is 23-yr. pretty white woman with long blond hair:
Michigan Woman Charged After Livestreaming Herself on Facebook Rioting, Looting: Prosecutors
@ LawandCrime.com, June 3
not just accused of just stealing, but also inciting others to riot, stuff like throwing bricks at government buildings...seems to have no purpose, though, except bragging on Facebook. Not just pennies from taxpayers and business owners, 7 patrol cars aren't cheap
I don't understand just excusing away that this kind of stuff happened allover the country. And I don't have anything against curfews if the police are busy with an emergency situation,actually I don't understand being against them. There's a lot of bad people out there just waiting for moments when society is totally unguarded. Black Lives Matter protest or a natural disaster, it's the same thing. First responders can't be everywhere at once. Likewise one of the main reasons we had "stay at home" orders, because health care system can't handle everyone being sick at once.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 12:45am
Guys here wait for a super windy night when it's noisy out and then go and break car windows unnoticed. Makes you appreciate the pros who know how to jimmy a car w/o screwing up $1000 worth of damage.
ETA: heroin bust wont help her none
https://www.the-sun.com/news/935596/beer-looter-trash-building-riot-facebook-michigan/
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 1:09am