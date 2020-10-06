Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Outrage sells. And it's little different from Wrestlemania:
Cornell West vs. Leo Terrell: pic.twitter.com/tCUXCcZNBU— Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 10, 2020
Nearly half of commercial retail rents were not paid in April and May
"hotel and retail properties are under severe strain... Already, big investment firms are preparing to scoop up cheap properties."— Jonathan T. D. Neil (@jtdneil) June 4, 2020
Read the rest of the story on The Washington Post: https://t.co/NyaN4gKSmh
She gets across quite well what I was trying to express about hipster protestors from Brooklyn or wherever looking for a little vandalism action. I believe that's downtown Manhattan where there are housing projects, but not sure. In any case, this is why curfew was largely supported except for outsider organizers.
I follow Eric because he is an Epidemiologist & Health Economist. Public health scientist @Harvard. He usually avoids tweeting about any politics at all, mostly hides what he thinks about all that. But today he tweeted this:
“Mr. Floyd spent the final weeks of his life recovering from the coronavirus, which he learned he had in early April.”— Laura Rozen (@lrozen) June 9, 2020
dear god. i did not know this. how awful. https://t.co/ipTahtFQDe
The trooper's texts were uncovered as his brother stands accused in a homicide in Arizona
By Tom Lynch & Andrea Swalec @ nbcwashington.com, 2 hrs. ago
A Virginia State trooper assigned to Fairfax County has resigned after he claimed in a text message that he intentionally coughed on a driver to spread the coronavirus. A separate criminal investigation into the trooper also is underway.
Trooper Jacob P. Gooch was placed on administrative leave in early May and later resigned, state police told News4 on Monday.
Suspect Arrested and Charged with First-Degree Murder in the Shooting of Retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn https://t.co/7GBYAXUMVO pic.twitter.com/MJNqRpNQXh— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) June 8, 2020
By Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, June 8
A federal judge in California on Monday revised the rules governing Michael Avenatti’s temporary conditional release from a federal lockup in Manhattan, enacting strict measures to ensure that the attorney-turned-convicted felon and noted frequent Twitter user does not have recreational internet access.
A look at 500-plus Twin Cities businesses damaged or destroyed after the recent riots and looting: https://t.co/M4tfb2vK7P— Star Tribune (@StarTribune) June 8, 2020
Good luck to this dude's defense attorney.https://t.co/QgrkzImtu8 pic.twitter.com/FdA5llo9aC— Philip Bump (@pbump) June 9, 2020
In a meeting with law enforcement officials, Mr. Trump said he opposed any defunding or dismantling of police departments, which many demonstrators have been demanding to address police violence.
"In a meeting last week with roughly two dozen White House aides, campaign officials and surrogates, Mr. Trump expressed unhappiness about Mr. Floyd’s killing but immediately said the country needed law and order..." https://t.co/jGPSs4GFra
@ WashingtonPost.com, Coronavirus Live Updates, 5:50 pm
[....] “The inequalities have been exposed by this covid-19 epidemic and the results of inequality in health care have been shown: It’s death,” Beshear said at a news conference in Frankfort, Ky.
“It simply can’t be allowed to continue any longer and it shouldn’t have taken this type of pandemic — or it shouldn’t have taken this type of demonstrations — for us to committing to ending it.”
By Maddie Stone @ The Capitol Weather Gang @ WashingtonPost.com, June 8
The bill is a direct response to President Trump’s reported suggestion of using nuclear bombs to defuse Atlantic tropical cyclones.
As the cries for police reform grow louder across the nation, some police departments are holding their officers accountable, firing or suspending those accused of excessive force during recent protests.
One Florida police organization has said it will re-hire those very officers accused of misconduct, and that offer is prompting outrage.
Just like everybody else, epidemiologists are facing tough choices about how to live their everyday lives in the covid era. We asked 511 of them what they think the future looks like. https://t.co/RwAZ9rZcRz— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) June 8, 2020
Comments
Prior Terrell - Guess it's all a yellathon
http://www.cc.com/video-clips/441unr/the-daily-show-with-jon-stewart-mom...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 2:32am
The NFL realizes that it took the wrong stance when Kaepernick took a knee.
The protest was about police reform
The protest was turned into an attack on the flag
The current discussion is about police reform and shifting funding from police to social programs.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 9:45am
Before I listen, I jjust wanna be warned in advance if I have to hear Cornell say "My dear brother Sean"...
by jollyroger on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 1:37pm
Lol, I don't think I could have tolerated his classes.
He became irrelevant after his attacks on Obama.
Edit to add:
It is hilarious to see West and Terrell debating, you can't agree with either side.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 2:29pm
I got to hear a lot of "I am not your Brother", but i couldnt understand a thing Cornel said.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 1:54pm
Same here, and one thing that was made clear from that: in a yellin contest, it's nearly impossible to win over the person with the professional studio audio.
Because of that, watching it a second time, I realized how much the Cornel West persona of "in yo face" is actual gesture and posture, that he really does go in the other person's face when he argues. If you can imagine it from his room: he was doing that to his screen there, that's how automatic it is to him when he argues.
I think that is mostly to detriment. Though power people will get in your face and space to intimidate, it is with a calm demeanor and straight posture. Not jabbing and poking...
Sooo, here I am analyzing body language because--few could even understand what was being said. Which is why i mentioned wrestlemania without realizing why I said that.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 2:56pm
Rodentology - have incisors, will offer incisive cimmentary
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 2:59pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 3:05pm
Rog, I make out Terrell saying "don't call me brother" so Cornel must of did it to him Believe it or not, Sean is moderator. I suspect he plays this role more often than those of us who don't watch him realize? So that when he opines as a sole commentator at the end of the show, he has signified "voice of reason" compared to all the clowns he just had on debating each other.
Remember the Morton Downey Jr. show?
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 3:04pm
???? Why are you saying that here? This is a video of two men trying to scream over each other and in which little can be understood about what they arguing about. No points end up being made about anything.It ends up as merely humorous entertainment.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 2:43pm