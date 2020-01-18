Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
This was such a goodie that I had to start a new thread. (Here is the link to Part I with its title:IS "CANCEL CULTURE" AS BAD OR WORSE THAN THE RIGHT-WING CHRISTIAN MOVEMENT?)
Boy George officially now a figure from the Before Times: https://t.co/cS5xB4WTlu— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) January 19, 2020
As mainstream outlets used words like "looting" or "riot" or "chaos" to describe recent anti-racism protests, @alexandrianeas writes, "the Black press, the group agreed over Zoom, felt the burden of changing the narrative."https://t.co/CDH44X0KRO— CJR (@CJR) June 10, 2020
Nearly half of commercial retail rents were not paid in April and May
"hotel and retail properties are under severe strain... Already, big investment firms are preparing to scoop up cheap properties."— Jonathan T. D. Neil (@jtdneil) June 4, 2020
Read the rest of the story on The Washington Post: https://t.co/NyaN4gKSmh
She gets across quite well what I was trying to express about hipster protestors from Brooklyn or wherever looking for a little vandalism action. I believe that's downtown Manhattan where there are housing projects, but not sure. In any case, this is why curfew was largely supported except for outsider organizers.
I follow Eric because he is an Epidemiologist & Health Economist. Public health scientist @Harvard. He usually avoids tweeting about any politics at all, mostly hides what he thinks about all that. But today he tweeted this:
“Mr. Floyd spent the final weeks of his life recovering from the coronavirus, which he learned he had in early April.”— Laura Rozen (@lrozen) June 9, 2020
dear god. i did not know this. how awful. https://t.co/ipTahtFQDe
The trooper's texts were uncovered as his brother stands accused in a homicide in Arizona
By Tom Lynch & Andrea Swalec @ nbcwashington.com, 2 hrs. ago
A Virginia State trooper assigned to Fairfax County has resigned after he claimed in a text message that he intentionally coughed on a driver to spread the coronavirus. A separate criminal investigation into the trooper also is underway.
Trooper Jacob P. Gooch was placed on administrative leave in early May and later resigned, state police told News4 on Monday.
Suspect Arrested and Charged with First-Degree Murder in the Shooting of Retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn https://t.co/7GBYAXUMVO pic.twitter.com/MJNqRpNQXh— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) June 8, 2020
By Jerry Lambe @ LawandCrime.com, June 8
A federal judge in California on Monday revised the rules governing Michael Avenatti’s temporary conditional release from a federal lockup in Manhattan, enacting strict measures to ensure that the attorney-turned-convicted felon and noted frequent Twitter user does not have recreational internet access.
A look at 500-plus Twin Cities businesses damaged or destroyed after the recent riots and looting: https://t.co/M4tfb2vK7P— Star Tribune (@StarTribune) June 8, 2020
Good luck to this dude's defense attorney.https://t.co/QgrkzImtu8 pic.twitter.com/FdA5llo9aC— Philip Bump (@pbump) June 9, 2020
In a meeting with law enforcement officials, Mr. Trump said he opposed any defunding or dismantling of police departments, which many demonstrators have been demanding to address police violence.
"In a meeting last week with roughly two dozen White House aides, campaign officials and surrogates, Mr. Trump expressed unhappiness about Mr. Floyd’s killing but immediately said the country needed law and order..." https://t.co/jGPSs4GFra
@ WashingtonPost.com, Coronavirus Live Updates, 5:50 pm
[....] “The inequalities have been exposed by this covid-19 epidemic and the results of inequality in health care have been shown: It’s death,” Beshear said at a news conference in Frankfort, Ky.
“It simply can’t be allowed to continue any longer and it shouldn’t have taken this type of pandemic — or it shouldn’t have taken this type of demonstrations — for us to committing to ending it.”
By Maddie Stone @ The Capitol Weather Gang @ WashingtonPost.com, June 8
The bill is a direct response to President Trump’s reported suggestion of using nuclear bombs to defuse Atlantic tropical cyclones.
As the cries for police reform grow louder across the nation, some police departments are holding their officers accountable, firing or suspending those accused of excessive force during recent protests.
One Florida police organization has said it will re-hire those very officers accused of misconduct, and that offer is prompting outrage.
Just like everybody else, epidemiologists are facing tough choices about how to live their everyday lives in the covid era. We asked 511 of them what they think the future looks like. https://t.co/RwAZ9rZcRz— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) June 8, 2020
Comments
Okay, teach - more from Wes:
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 2:06am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 2:08am
Outrage Culture Is Ruining Foreign Policy As the 2020 presidential campaign heats up, U.S. politics is getting harder and harder to explain to the rest of the world.
Op-ed by STEVEN A. COOK @ ForeignPolicy.com, JANUARY 20, 2020
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 8:50pm
This one looks like a paranoid pre-emptive:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 5:49pm
Good background piece if have have the need, @ Vox.com: American Dirt’s publisher cancels the rest of the book’s tour, citing threats; American Dirt’s publisher says it is receiving threats. Critics of the novel are receiving threats, too., Jan. 29.
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 9:00pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 9:04pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 7:36pm
yes, absolutely, both sides do do it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 4:41pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:06pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:15pm
Oh, I thought it was teaching a biracial couple how to grope. After 10 mins following up your @willowhasadick post, not sure these PSAs are working or even have the right audience anymore. (If they posted "don't cross on red, we'd have a regular bloodbath - what we have here is a failure to cooperate)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 11:27pm
Edit to add:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 7:32pm
This?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 7:50pm
Or that?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 7:54pm
Imagine being dressed like this
(hattip CVille)
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2011445048902859&id=10000112...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 8:02pm
Will this get you cancelled?
https://afropunk.com/2017/09/hanging-klansmen-art-installation-stuns-ric...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 8:05pm
good question! one I am not going to answer unless that's the work of a major artist that I know something about, heh. Meanwhile over in foodie world, there's some major cancelling going on over costumes. Earlier I saw some quip which suggested that-didn't look into it, tho. And now I see this:
Reminds me of how my mentally disabled brother just adores the Cinco de Mayo party they have for employees at his Goodwill job every year. They put on sombreros and blankets over their shoulders, eat tacos, get their picture taken. Guess he and his co-workers need some sensitivity edjumaction, they got white privilege problems, they don't know from people calling them names, making fun of them nor getting beat up by bullies on the bus, no not they...
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 8:22pm
Fellow staffers said Rapoport should resign. Ethnic minorities working at the publication complain about treatment and compensation. Why is the resignation a big surprise?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 9:22pm
And people say blacks, the left, and white supremacists can't find common ground. They all agree that Cinco de Mayo shouldn't be celebrated by whites.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 10:51pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 12:09am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 12:10am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 1:07am
competing tribes here:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 4:41pm
Here's J.K. Rowling's essay the Vanity Fair article is commenting on. I agree with Rowling.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 5:06pm