    Yoko taught him good!

    By artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 9:29pm |

    Comments

    Lost a good righteous rant, but yes, Sean, editors are supposed to block or provide context with loony tunes
    opinions. Opinons are like assholes - everyone has one, but some don't wipe. Cotton supported
    Trump's "let's buy Greenland" nonsense, and now he's supporting a collaborative anti-Antifa effort tied
    to Barr's pulling together unmarked renegade security instead of just supporting states & cities calling
    for any backup needed from state National Guard units - not these ragtag wannabe soldiers that fire
    teargas unprovoked on civilians and then say they didn't even fire.
    ANyway, NY Times isn't supposed to be serving up disinformation like coffee. Want a balanced opinion?
    back it with facts, real polls, countervailing opinion - not just Ivanka & Jared stoking their private business.
    The Old Grey Lady isn't a madam for a whorehouse. Yeah, most registered voters probably want law & order,
    and most probably want us to learn something from George Lloyd's death, and most probably don't want
    armed thugs either - whitepride rightwing anti-antifa assholes or paramilitary units controlled only by that
    Adderall addict/Criminal-in-Chief in the White House.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 5:48am

    David Brooks, Ross Douthat, and Brett Stephens are columnists for NYT. There are different opinions.

    The NYT does not have to mimic Facebook. Editors can root out nonsense.

    The staffers may remember that the paper helped promote a war.


    by rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 9:26am

    Did he tell us how to get our money back? The website's still there today, can I cancel?


    by NCD on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 1:44pm

    I'd Rather spank Sean.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 6:55pm

    Gone wt Wind cancelled

    (yes, it seems to be Gone wt Wind)

    https://www.theguardian.com/film/2020/jun/10/gone-with-the-wind-dropped-...


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 7:40am

    This is straight-out cancel culture effect. HBO wants to please the prevailing culture, whatever it is at the time. Profit is the motive.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 4:12pm

    Turns out they are just going to add revisionist addenda. Again profit is the motive, even more so with that:

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 5:17pm

    Another example of the editorial issue:

    Japan's public broadcaster has taken down an anime video explaining the "Black Lives Matter" movement after receiving criticism that the video was offensive and failed to explain the complex racial issues accurately. https://t.co/8acaK9DzIv

    — PEN America (@PENamerica) June 10, 2020

    Here's the thing I'd like to point out here: this is taxpayer-funded public broadcasting.

    NYTimes is not. But.

    There is further difference with NYTimes from other for-profit media in that while the whole NYTimes Co. is a public corporation traded on the stock exchange, and has many other media businesses they invest in which would or would not help make them profitable but all of those depend heavily upon the very old  "blue chip brand" of the newspaper itself directed by the Ochs/Sulzberger family. Furthermore stock is divided between Class A and Class B and only one class is publicly traded, the other class is privately held, 90% by the family. So it's sort of a publicly traded/privately owned hybrid and as such is not as beholden to "clickbait" for profit as lots of other media cos, nor to editorial choices that please the public at large.

    So with the NYTimes, cancel culture doesn't have as much play as it might with others.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 4:11pm

    the takeaway should have been Maiello's. Too bad he stopped participating here:

    and I agree with Williams who points out the danger in this intro to his retweet and thread following:

     

     

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 6:08pm

    Once again: Yoko taught him right: keep your mind open, rigid moral codification is the danger, change is the constant. As a young woman (before John) she was an early member of Fluxus.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 6:14pm

    Latest Comments

    more