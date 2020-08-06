Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
@ WashingtonPost.com, Coronavirus Live Updates, 5:50 pm
[....] “The inequalities have been exposed by this covid-19 epidemic and the results of inequality in health care have been shown: It’s death,” Beshear said at a news conference in Frankfort, Ky.
“It simply can’t be allowed to continue any longer and it shouldn’t have taken this type of pandemic — or it shouldn’t have taken this type of demonstrations — for us to committing to ending it.”
Beshear did not offer specifics, but the Louisville Courier Journal reported he could use a mix of Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance [....]
Comments
5 states adding more than 1000 infections a day, 19 more adding over 300. Yet I notice Covid stories have dropped off even here, as we've pivoted to race protests And soon something else. 116,000 deaths now, soon to pass 120,000 which was Trump's most recent "acceptable" "heckuva job", but I imagine half a million deaths will soon fit the Overton window.
Oh yeah, DoJ/Russiagate revelations continue.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 7:59pm
Pence breaks pandemic Law
https://digbysblog.net/2020/06/not-a-mask-among-them/
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 8:30pm