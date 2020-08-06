@ WashingtonPost.com, Coronavirus Live Updates, 5:50 pm

[....] “The inequalities have been exposed by this covid-19 epidemic and the results of inequality in health care have been shown: It’s death,” Beshear said at a news conference in Frankfort, Ky.

“It simply can’t be allowed to continue any longer and it shouldn’t have taken this type of pandemic — or it shouldn’t have taken this type of demonstrations — for us to committing to ending it.”

Beshear did not offer specifics, but the Louisville Courier Journal reported he could use a mix of Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance [....]