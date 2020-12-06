Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The Great Depression Has Arrived, It’s Just Not Evenly Distributed@Robert_t_Orr https://t.co/850eeZV08q pic.twitter.com/kjQNTAkVuk— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) June 12, 2020
Oh boy! I am betting Chirlane's gonna be just as good for us New Yorkers as Jvanka was for the whole country! She'll probably spend a lot more taxpayer money, too.
"The mayor has been defensive when asked about his wife's role and possible future political runs. " https://t.co/VkQm5vV1gR by @GloriaPazmino @NY1
I trust Dr. Gawande as to what works in U.S. health care and what doesn't more than anyone else in this country, bar none. so when he says info. is valuable, I look at it:
A valuable thread on what does and does not reduce racial disparities in health care. https://t.co/xmFdUnbyBw— Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) June 12, 2020
Newark's mayor says the defund the police movement is coming from "bourgeois liberals" https://t.co/gZlOFXIiN3— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 12, 2020
This unilateral executive action has been scrutinized by both Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr.https://t.co/oT3863Vspm— reason (@reason) June 12, 2020
https://t.co/P8geG95X9N pic.twitter.com/N4FIyR91JC— Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) June 11, 2020
News like this is why I do all the things possible not to catch it right away. It is pure selfishness: the later I catch it, the more they know about it and the more treatment options they have.
These antibody based Covid drugs could move through development quickly; be available for Fall under an FDA authorization. Their safety and efficacy can be established efficiently given the strong clinical basis for using antibody drugs in similar settings https://t.co/zzncEgUfWq— Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) June 12, 2020
NEW —
Mark Zuckerberg & Priscilla Chan have responded to the 270+ scientists at the @ChanZuckerberg Initiative who called on Zuckerberg to curb misinformation.
Zuckerberg says he and Chan are "deeply shaken and disgusted by President Trump’s
divisive and incendiary rhetoric." pic.twitter.com/j5ziU15Ik9
Attendees cannot sue the campaign or the venue if they contract the virus at the event.
“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to Covid-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” “By attending the rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to Covid-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. responsible "
We have "prevailed" over virus, no need for masks, but if you get sick or die, "I take no responsibility at all."
BIG BULLY LOVES YOUR Vote, fill out and mail in before you expire.
The chief wants the new negotiations to lead to a more trustworthy department. He admits that the process will be difficult. He also notes that race is inextricably connected to the problems the department has with the community.
As mainstream outlets used words like "looting" or "riot" or "chaos" to describe recent anti-racism protests, @alexandrianeas writes, "the Black press, the group agreed over Zoom, felt the burden of changing the narrative."https://t.co/CDH44X0KRO— CJR (@CJR) June 10, 2020
Nearly half of commercial retail rents were not paid in April and May
"hotel and retail properties are under severe strain... Already, big investment firms are preparing to scoop up cheap properties."— Jonathan T. D. Neil (@jtdneil) June 4, 2020
Read the rest of the story on The Washington Post: https://t.co/NyaN4gKSmh
She gets across quite well what I was trying to express about hipster protestors from Brooklyn or wherever looking for a little vandalism action. I believe that's downtown Manhattan where there are housing projects, but not sure. In any case, this is why curfew was largely supported except for outsider organizers.
Fed sees need for more small business aid, citing 'acute risks' to survival
The central bank signaled that it would keep interest rates low through 2022.
By Zachary Warmblodt @ Politico.com, June 12
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 6:27pm