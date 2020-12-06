Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Attendees cannot sue the campaign or the venue if they contract the virus at the event.
“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to Covid-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” “By attending the rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to Covid-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. responsible "
We have "prevailed" over virus, no need for masks, but if you get sick or die, "I take no responsibility at all."
BIG BULLY LOVES YOUR Vote, fill out and mail in before you expire.
Comments
"I know what you're thinking: 'Did he cough six times or only five?'
"Well, to tell you the truth, in all this excitement, I've kinda lost track myself. But being this is a Covid virus, the most powerful respiratory virus in the world, and would blow your lungs clean away, you've got to ask yourself one question: 'Do I feel lucky?' Well, do you, punk?"
by NCD on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 11:43pm
Wilder thoughts: Coronavirus spiked KOOL-AID? No mask event--"ratings" dropping, economy heading towards depression-" things don't look good--one last big shew and then martyrdom, taking lots of fans with him?
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 12:08am
If there is a playbook we know Trump didn't read it.
by NCD on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 9:19am
"Typhoid Harry"? good flick
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 1:33am
hmmm, I see from this Politico comparison of states that Oklahoma does a ton of testing, especially for its size and being a red state, so maybe White House rally planners not the stupidest in the world:
https://www.politico.com/interactives/2020/coronavirus-testing-by-state-chart-of-new-cases/
edit to add: many on the left have noted the choice of Juneteenth day in a town famous for a racial massacre as an extra slap in the face to the left, but I don't actually see them as that smart on the "attack political correctness" front. I doubt they knew that, they just know there's friendlies there, that's enough, no need to research the historic details.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 3:13pm
I disagree that this clip from today shows "batshit crazy". I think it is riffing trying out new memes to use on the fans in rally type situations and on twitter:
To be clear, I HAVE seen clips where he's IS babbling batshit crazy along the lines of dementia, but this is not one of them. Here he's excited and confident, on a roll, riffing.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 3:43pm
I am not surprised. I felt that those who thought it a purposeful racist poke choice of date were wrong. I think he still wants to keep the small number of young black male voters he had the last time, the Kanye types.He doesn't do direct racist attacks like that. He genuinely believes he's not racist. He'd like the vote of black cops along with other cops His statements about the George Floyd video were not purposely inflammatory; he called it a "disgrace." It's the protestors and protesting he didn't like.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 11:38pm
I think Kriston has the picture correct here:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 11:50pm