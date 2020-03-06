Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
"It looks unsafe to me" - Defense Secretary asks @USArmy to look into low-lying @USNationalGuard medical helicopter flight over protesters as @DCNationalGuard conducts its own independent review https://t.co/dcQ7XOwxwr— Tara Copp (@TaraCopp) June 3, 2020
A new book reveals that Melania Trump was using her delayed arrival to the White House as leverage for renegotiating her prenuptial agreement with Trump.https://t.co/PzKTK2BO17— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 12, 2020
Article is free of paywall. By Olivia Nuzzi
Follow me for a second: What if we adjudicated social guilt via some sort of system of rules, interpreted by disinterested specialists, with a sample of citizens making the final call, instead of whatever viralizes into a virtual mob via this service?https://t.co/6ppLMijRQM— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) June 8, 2020
When Trump gives commencement speech at West Point, one of the new Army officers he will be addressing will be an Indian-American woman breaking a barrier as old as the 218-year-old military academy -- first observant Sikh to graduate.— Annie Karni (@anniekarni) June 13, 2020
https://t.co/fJGyCpI0P4
Florida beaches, meet New York open-air bars. https://t.co/ur88cXFkFg— Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) June 13, 2020
Oh boy! I am betting Chirlane's gonna be just as good for us New Yorkers as Jvanka was for the whole country! She'll probably spend a lot more taxpayer money, too.
"The mayor has been defensive when asked about his wife's role and possible future political runs. " https://t.co/VkQm5vV1gR by @GloriaPazmino @NY1
The Great Depression Has Arrived, It’s Just Not Evenly Distributed@Robert_t_Orr https://t.co/850eeZV08q pic.twitter.com/kjQNTAkVuk— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) June 12, 2020
I trust Dr. Gawande as to what works in U.S. health care and what doesn't more than anyone else in this country, bar none. so when he says info. is valuable, I look at it:
A valuable thread on what does and does not reduce racial disparities in health care. https://t.co/xmFdUnbyBw— Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) June 12, 2020
Newark's mayor says the defund the police movement is coming from "bourgeois liberals" https://t.co/gZlOFXIiN3— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 12, 2020
This unilateral executive action has been scrutinized by both Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr.https://t.co/oT3863Vspm— reason (@reason) June 12, 2020
https://t.co/P8geG95X9N pic.twitter.com/N4FIyR91JC— Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) June 11, 2020
News like this is why I do all the things possible not to catch it right away. It is pure selfishness: the later I catch it, the more they know about it and the more treatment options they have.
These antibody based Covid drugs could move through development quickly; be available for Fall under an FDA authorization. Their safety and efficacy can be established efficiently given the strong clinical basis for using antibody drugs in similar settings https://t.co/zzncEgUfWq— Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) June 12, 2020
NEW —
Mark Zuckerberg & Priscilla Chan have responded to the 270+ scientists at the @ChanZuckerberg Initiative who called on Zuckerberg to curb misinformation.
Zuckerberg says he and Chan are "deeply shaken and disgusted by President Trump’s
divisive and incendiary rhetoric." pic.twitter.com/j5ziU15Ik9
Attendees cannot sue the campaign or the venue if they contract the virus at the event.
“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to Covid-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” “By attending the rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to Covid-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. responsible "
We have "prevailed" over virus, no need for masks, but if you get sick or die, "I take no responsibility at all."
BIG BULLY LOVES YOUR Vote, fill out and mail in before you expire.
The chief wants the new negotiations to lead to a more trustworthy department. He admits that the process will be difficult. He also notes that race is inextricably connected to the problems the department has with the community.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Stating on teevee: from the Pentagon podium, no less: "I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act"
You're fired?
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 1:30pm
Kayleigh's rapid talking points response:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 2:45pm
Kayleigh on a tear to make Kellyanne look like a wimp:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 6:46pm
Mayor of D.C. apparently not happy about green imitation army men invading her town:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 4:24pm
Gonna hafta fire the Joint Chiefs of Staff, too?
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 4:30pm
Kim Jong-un suggestion:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 4:35pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 6:32pm
Barbara Starr
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 6:36pm
The good Catholic General Matti was "idolized" by his troops? Maybe, someone gave him his nickname, but the good Catholic "Warrior Monk" should have told them that idolatry is a sin. And is also stupid.
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:58pm
Carl Hulse on the Mattis effect:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 6:42pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 7:05pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 9:02am
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 3:33pm
Crap - we want our Bataan too! When do we get to have our Bataan?!??! Doesn't seem fair.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:01pm
You got me thinking about how many Trump fans are amongst the grunts in our all-volunteer service. This time, the cold cruel left-brain brass who believe uber alles in controlling emotions may be our friend.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:33pm
There's more detail @ TheHill.com: sent back on orders of Esper/Pentagon.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 6:02pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:47pm
Another one. Gen. CQ Brown Jr. Commander of Pacific Air Forces and an Afro-American speaks. In video. About George Flynn. Tweeted by official PACAF account. Found retweeted by Maggie Haberman:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 8:50pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 10:35pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 11:17pm
It's seems to be allout mutiny against our very own Captain Queeg, whether out in the open or via leakers:
Dexter does have quite some military connections after being on the war beat for so many years.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 11:22pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 9:24pm
Former Defense Secretary Gates: Pushing Away Peaceful Protesters Was 'A Bad Mistake'
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 12:38am