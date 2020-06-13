Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Is the President of the United States physically well? pic.twitter.com/6R4GExT0KL— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 13, 2020
Public health workers are getting death threats.— Andy Slavitt @ (@ASlavitt) June 14, 2020
These aren’t our finest moments as a nation. https://t.co/XufUWp2rfb
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms just announced that police Chief Erika Shields is stepping aside following fatal police shooting of #RayshardBrooks https://t.co/0CWhLK2yK6— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 13, 2020
We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal. Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out...
A powerful series of maps showing how the Georgia Floyd protests reached every part of the country.
Amazing thread https://t.co/XBd5TRNzIH— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) June 13, 2020
A new book reveals that Melania Trump was using her delayed arrival to the White House as leverage for renegotiating her prenuptial agreement with Trump.https://t.co/PzKTK2BO17— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 12, 2020
Article is free of paywall. By Olivia Nuzzi
Follow me for a second: What if we adjudicated social guilt via some sort of system of rules, interpreted by disinterested specialists, with a sample of citizens making the final call, instead of whatever viralizes into a virtual mob via this service?https://t.co/6ppLMijRQM— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) June 8, 2020
When Trump gives commencement speech at West Point, one of the new Army officers he will be addressing will be an Indian-American woman breaking a barrier as old as the 218-year-old military academy -- first observant Sikh to graduate.— Annie Karni (@anniekarni) June 13, 2020
https://t.co/fJGyCpI0P4
Florida beaches, meet New York open-air bars. https://t.co/ur88cXFkFg— Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) June 13, 2020
Oh boy! I am betting Chirlane's gonna be just as good for us New Yorkers as Jvanka was for the whole country! She'll probably spend a lot more taxpayer money, too.
"The mayor has been defensive when asked about his wife's role and possible future political runs. " https://t.co/VkQm5vV1gR by @GloriaPazmino @NY1
The Great Depression Has Arrived, It’s Just Not Evenly Distributed@Robert_t_Orr https://t.co/850eeZV08q pic.twitter.com/kjQNTAkVuk— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) June 12, 2020
I trust Dr. Gawande as to what works in U.S. health care and what doesn't more than anyone else in this country, bar none. so when he says info. is valuable, I look at it:
A valuable thread on what does and does not reduce racial disparities in health care. https://t.co/xmFdUnbyBw— Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) June 12, 2020
Newark's mayor says the defund the police movement is coming from "bourgeois liberals" https://t.co/gZlOFXIiN3— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 12, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 8:51pm
Slurring words. Very weak smattering of applause at end.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 8:59pm
Worries Trump is ‘deteriorating rapidly’ after video shows him struggling to walk down a ramp
by ocean-kat on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 9:11pm
#TrumpIsNotWell currently has 60,000+ tweets
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 9:56pm
lots of amateur diagnosis is popular, like this:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 9:59pm
John Dean:
to which "FreedomGurl" replies with compare and contrast videos:
In other related news, Trump tweets:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 10:57pm