    DoJ Flynn Kraziness IV - Advanced Circuitry

    By PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 4:31am |

    Long but worth it explanation onf Mandamus & options (including Marty's prior piece linked within)

     

    https://www.justsecurity.org/70656/four-remarkable-arguments-in-dojs-lat...

    Comments

    Marty was too polite to mention that unless learned counsel was a total schmuck, the DoJ would not make these arguments unless it were merely laying the groundwork for the Trump pardon to cloak itself in virtue for the rubes, OR as part of the "believe this preposterous lie as bitch slap"  apparat, in this case the prospective bitch is John Roberts (the other four having already fully given it up...)

     

    One of the worst aspect of Trump is how his foul insistence on your reporting rain whe he pisses on you has echoed throughout the federal bureaucracy with catastrophic ressulting incompetence.


    by jollyroger on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 1:34pm

    Gleeson *BATTERS* Flynn (& Trump)


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 2:05pm

    Underway:

    DC Circuit Oral Argument


    by moat on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 3:29pm

    Powell is getting push back from even Rao.


    by moat on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 3:43pm

    Wall lost it with saying a judge couldnt complain if a prosecutor was dismissing for a friend, or that He could quickly ask fór a writ of Mandamus too. I wonder if all those unjustified Brady claims will bite Powell. Also, since when does prosecution rather than judge control contempt charges?


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 4:24pm

    I think Wall had his back more up against the selfsame with Henderson pressing why Sullivan should not complete the hearings as promptly scheduled.

    None of the judges got into the weeds regarding the abandoning of a guilty plea as an "Article 3" matter. Wall stayed away from that sort of thing while Powell doubled down upon it.

    That Rao made such a big deal about Amicae when the other judges did not suggests a differential in their rulings. 


    by moat on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 5:21pm

    Emptywheel responds but I think her observation does not get Wall's argument quite right. Wall is arguing that if even if there is something funky going on here, District Court is the wrong place to argue about it.

    I wager the pointed questions about why the DOJ did not also file a plea for Mandamus will enter into the decisions.

     


    by moat on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 7:50pm

    wow, Increase Mather risen from the grave, witches and papists around every corner, pray!


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 1:17am

    Was it writzen by human hand?


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 1:25am

    It's quite satisfying watching the hoaxsters and these third rate lawyers writhe in demonic agony as their most prominent frame-up is dismantled before their eyes. 

    If Powell hadn't taken his case pro bono and Barr appointed a US Attorney from outside the swamp to investigate he wouldn't have had a chance to expose the truth. If the government doesn't write him a very big check he has a Civil Rights case against the perps who framed him and they can strip them of every dime they possess. 


    by Anonymous (not verified) on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 2:04am

    So Flynn didnt work for the Turks even as he entered the NSA position?

    He didnt discuss with Russia avoiding responding to the US government's sanctions for hacking the US election?

    He didnt report back to Trump but withhold evidence from the FBI that He did?

    Flynn didnt lie to the FBI plus withhold the truth despite multiple helpful promptings, despite every kid who ever watched Joe Gannon on Dragnet knowing this is illegal?

    Mike Flynn, General and intelligence expert and incoming National Security Advisor, with 30 years of experience, could lie like a motherfucker to the FBI, plead guilty *twice*, and then change his kind because he was "misled"? Well if he's so fucking stupid how did he rise to the top and how would he "advise" against far more cunning And antagonistic forileign enemies who *wouldn't* drop hints and refresh his memory?

    How fucking low and stupid can you go, Nonny? Civil Rights case my ass - He should be imprisoned with Trump for conspiring with the enemy. Get stuffed. This isnt a coopted rightwing fanboi site. Flynn Is a convicted criminal who's lucky he didnt get 20 years.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 7:05am

    As a result of the Apocalyptic world-view of your interlocutor, challenging his or her statements with evidence to the contrary is to advance upon an undefended position. The claims made by the Horse with No Name are always couched in the vernacular of the future; The illusion of present appearances will be torn away in coming days; The snowflakes will melt with the arrival of Spring; The enemies of God will gnash their teeth, etcetera, etcetera, etcetera.

    This emphasis upon future revelation is reflected in the hysterical style of Devin Nunes, who has been promising the impending light of cleansing justice since the first days of the Trump administration. He is still hard at it, hobbling from Dobbs to Dobbs like a latter day Jeremiah proclaiming light at the end of the tunnel via Revelations 18:8.

     Therefore shall her plagues come in one day, death, and mourning, and famine; and she shall be utterly burned with fire: for strong is the Lord God who judgeth her.

    Welcome to the Branch Covidians. Please pay the receptionist on the way out.


    by moat on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 10:32am

    Bring on The Rapture - I'm ready. Got my own raptors.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 10:47am

    Jonathan Chait is on the same page regarding the General Ripper reference. As Chait says: " his argument is difficult to rebut." This feature reflects the other half of what Samuel Johnson had in mind when he said:

    Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel.

    As Karen Carpenter nearly said, self-professed patriots along with self-professed agents of God, always get me down.


    by moat on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 9:31am

    Along with her fascinated homage to charismatic totalitarian leaders, Superstar, as well as the Maoist: "Just like me, the crowd longs to be Close To You"


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 9:53am

