Some 54 scientists have resigned or been fired as a result of an ongoing investigation by the National Institutes of Health into the failure of NIH grantees to disclose financial ties to foreign governments. In 93% of those cases, the hidden funding came from a Chinese institution.
Comments
Meanwhile over at the CDC, they just banned VOA from covering them!!! WTF?
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 5:09pm