Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Is the President of the United States physically well? pic.twitter.com/6R4GExT0KL— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 13, 2020
"Trump’s white knights arrived in the form of rioters, looters and the mostly Democratic mayors and governors who are unable, or unwilling, to control them." -- @Kasparov63 https://t.co/FFThwUyTCV— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) June 14, 2020
Seattle’s CHAZ is being protected by armed community patrols who guard the zone’s makeshift borders and act as a deterrent for the white supremacists sending threats. I spoke with @PugetSoundJBGC about firearm safety & community defense in a cop-free zone https://t.co/PknOwcj0wu— Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) June 14, 2020
By Lisa Shumaker @ Reuters.com, June 14
[....] Many state health officials partly attribute the increase to gatherings over the Memorial Day holiday weekend in late May. [....]
Nationally, there were over 25,000 new cases reported on Saturday, the highest tally for a Saturday since May 2, in part due to a significant increase in testing over the past six weeks.
A 70 year old coronavirus survivor in Seattle has received a hospital bill charging him $1,122,501.04 for life saving healthcare. The bill is 181 pages long. https://t.co/hPuVY3FpOx— Liam Stack (@liamstack) June 13, 2020
Just published harmonized @lisdata for the US (based on Current Population Survey) allow a first look at what happened to US incomes between 2016 and 18.
Graph below shows strong real growth throughout but highest for the very poor (left) and very rich (right).
Gini unchanged. pic.twitter.com/VCNGvzEgLe
Americans have a history of supporting causes in the abstract, then retreating.
By Andrea Benjamin @ WashingtonPost.com, June 11. She is an associate professor of African and African American studies at the University of Oklahoma, is the author of "Racial Coalition Building in Local Elections: Elite Cues and Cross-Ethnic Voting."
Some 54 scientists have resigned or been fired as a result of an ongoing investigation by the National Institutes of Health into the failure of NIH grantees to disclose financial ties to foreign governments. In 93% of those cases, the hidden funding came from a Chinese institution.
Chicago had the deadliest weekend of gun violence so far this year.— Team ENOUGH (@Team_Enough) June 8, 2020
The deaths included many younger people, including several 18-year-olds and victims in their 20s. Among those injured were a 15-year-old and three 17-year-olds. #GunReformNowhttps://t.co/ukOYhlkMZc
Public health workers are getting death threats.— Andy Slavitt @ (@ASlavitt) June 14, 2020
These aren’t our finest moments as a nation. https://t.co/XufUWp2rfb
Is the President of the United States physically well? pic.twitter.com/6R4GExT0KL— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 13, 2020
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms just announced that police Chief Erika Shields is stepping aside following fatal police shooting of #RayshardBrooks https://t.co/0CWhLK2yK6— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 13, 2020
We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal. Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out...
A powerful series of maps showing how the Georgia Floyd protests reached every part of the country.
Amazing thread https://t.co/XBd5TRNzIH— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) June 13, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 8:51pm
Slurring words. Very weak smattering of applause at end.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 8:59pm
Worries Trump is ‘deteriorating rapidly’ after video shows him struggling to walk down a ramp
by ocean-kat on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 9:11pm
#TrumpIsNotWell currently has 60,000+ tweets
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 9:56pm
lots of amateur diagnosis is popular, like this:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 9:59pm
John Dean:
to which "FreedomGurl" replies with compare and contrast videos:
In other related news, Trump tweets:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 10:57pm
Yeah, cuz the guy walking with him was sure sliding... not.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:33am
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:51am
It's also his birthday, he just turned one year younger than Martin Gugino, how about comparing that video of Martin walking over unsteadily and being shoved to the ground flat on his back by a military type guy?
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 1:36am
He has a debilitating life-ending disease too. Life's full of fortuitous koinkidinks.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 9:56am
Kasparov - "Trump lifeline"?
https://www.nydailynews.com/opinion/ny-oped-the-left-throws-trump-a-life...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 10:22am
8,700 retweets in 19 minutes, going up fast all the time:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 4:51pm
21 minutes:10,000 retweets...
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 4:53pm
Screw his medical records - he'll be gone soon enough.
Show us his taxes.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 5:24pm
I just think Lincoln Project might know better than us what will play best with swing voters.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 5:30pm
Oh, I'm trying to attract swingers myself. But God knows we here at Dag have a much bigger draw than Rick, Bill & Mollie. Just sayin', happy they're out swinging in their own little way, but we have to do the heavy lifting.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 6:56pm