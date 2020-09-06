Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Strike up the band...
Caught him last night on Coast-to-Coast. He was on with
George right between 'Big Foot married my cousin' and
'I saw chrome-plated flying cigars' over Spirit Lake, Idaho.
One More $20 Grift Before He's Out The Door?
10:38 PM · Jun 8, 2020 · 26 Retweets · 47 Likes
================
Description
Many who read this ebook will dismiss it as fiction. But a few will recognize that every word written here is true. This may be one of the last books written under the U.S. Constitution and the grant of freedoms were given under the First Amendment, including both freedom of religion and freedom of speech.
In future generations, this book will be suppressed if the forces of darkness succeed with their plan to destroy the United States as we have known it since 1776.
I am going to lay out the plan in the first chapter. Subsequent chapters will provide supporting evidence for the claims made in the first chapter. I have decided to keep this book short such that it can be read in a few hours. For this reason, much of the supporting documentation will be abbreviated, with some material mentioned only by reference to other published works.
All I ask of you, the reader is to read this book with an open mind. At worst, you will have the experience of reading a concept for a novel, or a movie. Those who understand will experience fear, especially if it is read by those who have launched the Satanic plan described in these pages. But I vouch that every word I write here will be true and fully verifiable, but most likely only in retrospect – after the events I describe herein have taken place.
I write this book in the firm belief that we can prevent these events from happening. But a people who have abandoned God will only screech in derision when reading these words, realizing only too late their delusions.
I begin by professing my faith in God. This declaration I found was essential in the fight I waged to refuse the fraudulent plea deal I was pressured to accept by the prosecutors in the Mueller investigation. I refer here to the full description I gave of that nightmare in my 2019 book, Silent No More: How I Became a Political Prisoner of Mueller’s “Witch Hunt.”
I want to thank “Boris” for providing me with extremely valuable information central to the analysis of this book. For those seeking more information about Boris, please consult the webpage “The Boris Files” on my website. Boris has agreed to continue being a guest on future Corsi Nation broadcasts. All past Boris interview videos are archived on my “Jerome Corsi” pages on Patreon.
This book is available only by immediate download after purchase.
The Plan to Remove Donald Trump from the Presidency (eBook only)
$20.00
We end by asking the repeat the question we asked a few pages earlier. What does Trump have to lose? Give any human being the opportunity to retire in luxury at Mar-a-Lago and somewhere around 340 million Americans might volunteer to take Trump up on that offer. It’s hard to answer the question why Trump ever wanted to be president. But in the final analysis, I’m just glad he did. Now, I want to see Trump re-elected because life with Trump fulfilling his second-term promise to “Keep America Great” sounds a lot more enticing than the prospect of surrendering control of the White House to the Antifa thugs and the BLM socialist “thought police” Red Guard gangs roving the streets right now in New York City and Washington, D.C.
We end with the simple resolve: God Bless Donald Trump and God Bless America.
==========
Comments
I thought I would let you all know that many on the right sees Corsi as a fraud. The book he published in Jan 2018 was used as target practice by the right when using their 2nd Amendment rights. Some of them filled the books full of holes and videoed it. I guess that is why it is in ebook form this time. LOL It is a little hard to use an ebook for a target on a gun range.
It looks like you tube hid the video or took it down. I can't find it right now.
Ducky, I hope you and your family is doing well?.
by trkingmomoe on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 9:20pm