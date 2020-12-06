Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Florida beaches, meet New York open-air bars. https://t.co/ur88cXFkFg— Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) June 13, 2020
Mary Trump’s book is set to reveal that she was a primary source for The New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation into the Trump family’s taxes, supplying Fred Trump Sr.'s tax returns and other confidential family documents to the paper https://t.co/CHUIzjzQFJ— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 15, 2020
"Trump’s white knights arrived in the form of rioters, looters and the mostly Democratic mayors and governors who are unable, or unwilling, to control them." -- @Kasparov63 https://t.co/FFThwUyTCV— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) June 14, 2020
Seattle’s CHAZ is being protected by armed community patrols who guard the zone’s makeshift borders and act as a deterrent for the white supremacists sending threats. I spoke with @PugetSoundJBGC about firearm safety & community defense in a cop-free zone https://t.co/PknOwcj0wu— Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) June 14, 2020
By Lisa Shumaker @ Reuters.com, June 14
[....] Many state health officials partly attribute the increase to gatherings over the Memorial Day holiday weekend in late May. [....]
Nationally, there were over 25,000 new cases reported on Saturday, the highest tally for a Saturday since May 2, in part due to a significant increase in testing over the past six weeks.
A 70 year old coronavirus survivor in Seattle has received a hospital bill charging him $1,122,501.04 for life saving healthcare. The bill is 181 pages long. https://t.co/hPuVY3FpOx— Liam Stack (@liamstack) June 13, 2020
Just published harmonized @lisdata for the US (based on Current Population Survey) allow a first look at what happened to US incomes between 2016 and 18.
Graph below shows strong real growth throughout but highest for the very poor (left) and very rich (right).
Gini unchanged. pic.twitter.com/VCNGvzEgLe
Americans have a history of supporting causes in the abstract, then retreating.
By Andrea Benjamin @ WashingtonPost.com, June 11. She is an associate professor of African and African American studies at the University of Oklahoma, is the author of "Racial Coalition Building in Local Elections: Elite Cues and Cross-Ethnic Voting."
Some 54 scientists have resigned or been fired as a result of an ongoing investigation by the National Institutes of Health into the failure of NIH grantees to disclose financial ties to foreign governments. In 93% of those cases, the hidden funding came from a Chinese institution.
Chicago had the deadliest weekend of gun violence so far this year.— Team ENOUGH (@Team_Enough) June 8, 2020
The deaths included many younger people, including several 18-year-olds and victims in their 20s. Among those injured were a 15-year-old and three 17-year-olds. #GunReformNowhttps://t.co/ukOYhlkMZc
Public health workers are getting death threats.— Andy Slavitt @ (@ASlavitt) June 14, 2020
These aren’t our finest moments as a nation. https://t.co/XufUWp2rfb
Is the President of the United States physically well? pic.twitter.com/6R4GExT0KL— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 13, 2020
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms just announced that police Chief Erika Shields is stepping aside following fatal police shooting of #RayshardBrooks https://t.co/0CWhLK2yK6— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 13, 2020
We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal. Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out...
A powerful series of maps showing how the Georgia Floyd protests reached every part of the country.
Comments
from New York City Alcohol and Drinking Laws Guide
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 9:29pm
Hey kids:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 12:45am
Rumor has it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 1:04am
Look at fully covered women in scorching Iran and Saudi Arabia, put on your tiny thin mask, and get on with your day, bunch of weak effing punks.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 1:22am
I'm worried that if there is another big surge in the NE, health care workers, especially hospital workers, will just quit or go on strike. They're burned out and there's not enough of them.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 2:44am
My comment obviously meaning Ppl casually wearing, not line workers.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 7:23am
? Am confused by what you say. I was talking about that if there are not enough casual wearers then we will have another wave of infection that health care workers may not be able to handle. No one has presented the wearing of masks as a cure, it is simply a way of flattening the curve so that a health care system can deal with infection level over time. And hopefully give time to learn better treatment and a cure even further down the road.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 4:54pm
My comment was re: people just running around not wearing masks that would, yes, flatten the curve, perhaps super drastically, vs. people in tough jobs where wearing a mask over 10-12 hours working can be exhausting.
But anyway, it's such an obvious way to slow the spread, and yet so many are resisting.
Saw yesterday that they're withdrawing the phrase "avoid it like the plague", since oddly a lot of people don't seem to want to avoid plagues.
At the same time, I doubt that walking around properly distanced without a mask is much of a danger, but I'm sure someone can create dangerous exceptions to this.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 5:07pm
it's basically been confirmed that the cohorts of the above in Asia were responsible for "most outbreak clusters"
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 10:39pm
The Governor:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 9:26pm