Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms just announced that police Chief Erika Shields is stepping aside following fatal police shooting of #RayshardBrooks https://t.co/0CWhLK2yK6— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 13, 2020
"Growing up in Nigeria, I didn’t consider every human life sacred. I believed the world was divided into important people and unimportant people. I wasn’t born thinking that way, I soaked it in from my environment." @BusinessDayNg https://t.co/SOnknLTprB— Dr Remi Adekoya (@RemiAdekoya1) June 14, 2020
Mary Trump’s book is set to reveal that she was a primary source for The New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation into the Trump family’s taxes, supplying Fred Trump Sr.'s tax returns and other confidential family documents to the paper https://t.co/CHUIzjzQFJ— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 15, 2020
"Trump’s white knights arrived in the form of rioters, looters and the mostly Democratic mayors and governors who are unable, or unwilling, to control them." -- @Kasparov63 https://t.co/FFThwUyTCV— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) June 14, 2020
Seattle’s CHAZ is being protected by armed community patrols who guard the zone’s makeshift borders and act as a deterrent for the white supremacists sending threats. I spoke with @PugetSoundJBGC about firearm safety & community defense in a cop-free zone https://t.co/PknOwcj0wu— Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) June 14, 2020
By Lisa Shumaker @ Reuters.com, June 14
[....] Many state health officials partly attribute the increase to gatherings over the Memorial Day holiday weekend in late May. [....]
Nationally, there were over 25,000 new cases reported on Saturday, the highest tally for a Saturday since May 2, in part due to a significant increase in testing over the past six weeks.
A 70 year old coronavirus survivor in Seattle has received a hospital bill charging him $1,122,501.04 for life saving healthcare. The bill is 181 pages long. https://t.co/hPuVY3FpOx— Liam Stack (@liamstack) June 13, 2020
Just published harmonized @lisdata for the US (based on Current Population Survey) allow a first look at what happened to US incomes between 2016 and 18.
Graph below shows strong real growth throughout but highest for the very poor (left) and very rich (right).
Gini unchanged. pic.twitter.com/VCNGvzEgLe
Americans have a history of supporting causes in the abstract, then retreating.
By Andrea Benjamin @ WashingtonPost.com, June 11. She is an associate professor of African and African American studies at the University of Oklahoma, is the author of "Racial Coalition Building in Local Elections: Elite Cues and Cross-Ethnic Voting."
Some 54 scientists have resigned or been fired as a result of an ongoing investigation by the National Institutes of Health into the failure of NIH grantees to disclose financial ties to foreign governments. In 93% of those cases, the hidden funding came from a Chinese institution.
Chicago had the deadliest weekend of gun violence so far this year.— Team ENOUGH (@Team_Enough) June 8, 2020
The deaths included many younger people, including several 18-year-olds and victims in their 20s. Among those injured were a 15-year-old and three 17-year-olds. #GunReformNowhttps://t.co/ukOYhlkMZc
Public health workers are getting death threats.— Andy Slavitt @ (@ASlavitt) June 14, 2020
These aren’t our finest moments as a nation. https://t.co/XufUWp2rfb
Is the President of the United States physically well? pic.twitter.com/6R4GExT0KL— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 13, 2020
We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal. Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out...
The no escalation method would have been:
"Wendy's called us and said you were asleep and blocking the drive thru. Did you know that? If you drive over there, and park, I won't ask you to take the alcohol test. If you're hungry I'll buy you breakfast, OK? Can you promise me you will drive right home afterwards and get some rest?"
by NCD on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 7:41pm
It seems that there are enough officers who do not want to de-escalate.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 8:06pm
The guy was not driving, but asleep. There is no law against sleeping in your car. It's not even de-escalating, it's pure escalation by the cops. Cops have to learn cuffs and tasers are not the #1 go to solution to keep order and ensure peace. Which is supposed to be their role in the community.
by NCD on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 8:45pm
I am reminded that Dylan.Roof was treated to a hamburger before he went to jail.
Yet this man is dead.
Rest assured the police union will support these guys.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 9:28pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:43am
THEY'RE LAW AND ORDER TRUMP SUPPORTERS, you can tell from the vacant stares. Gonna likely miss the next Trump rally. Maybe they thought Trump had made America so "great" that they were on an 1854 escaped slave patrol. Apparently even the local sheriff thought so too.
by NCD on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 11:54pm
Look like stereotypical characters from a comedy about hillbillies to me.
Edit to add: and yeah, the sheriff sounds like a real straight arrow. Just highlights the problem, if you are like that: where do you git decent employees that have a half brain about who the perps are in any given situation.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 12:27am
They sure aren't innocent funny TV characters. Would be surprised if they didn't have significant criminal records, they look like they've been in mugshots before.Their behavior showed they are angry, feel completely entitled to violate the law, and likely dangerous miscreants and racists, ready to act out at any slight. They look like clones of the bunch up for the recent murder of the black jogger.
by NCD on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 1:11am
Too much stereotype. Theyre White southern. Certainly mugshots dont bring out ones best. Dont judge ppl so much on how they look.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 1:39am
Bet she quit before any higher ups even brought it up. Who the heck would want to be a chief of police right now? I sure wouldn't. How is this gonna get fixed if nobody wants the job?
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 9:12pm
Atlanta-Journal Constitution the breaking news banner is
Protesters shut down interstate, smash windows, set fire at Wendy’s where fatal police shooting took place
1 hour ago
By
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:12am
Sarah Kallis of AJC live tweets at Wendy's location
https://twitter.com/SarahKallis
including this one:
and this one:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:23am
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 11:30pm
Medical Examiner calls it homicide
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 11:32pm