The Main Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces near Moscow, dedicated to the 75th Anniversary of #Victory over Nazism, was consecrated by the Patriarch of Moscow and all Rus. Decorated with glass and metal it is a one-of-a-kind wonder.
https://twitter.com/Russia/status/1272438119648854016?s=20
Comments
Thanks a lot for pointing this out! The iconography of it is fascinating. Especially if you compare it to an example from the end of Pasternak/Lean's Dr. Zhivago where Lara & Yuri's daughter proudly points to the huge Soviet dam her boyfriend operates.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 4:11pm