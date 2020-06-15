    barefooted's picture

    You Made Us Proud To Be Daggers, Mr. Day

    By barefooted on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 6:23pm |

    Dick's last blog was about Tiger Woods, in October.  There was one before that, and this one before that:

    http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/quadruple-29058

    I can only think we've lost him ... but I'm sure he knew how much we always loved him.  Here, there and everywhere in between.  Wonder how they count reads and comments wherever he is now?

     

    I know this is probably silly.  But I had to say goodbye somehow.

    Comments

    PS - Thanks to Peracles for (almost) single-handedly keeping Creative Corner afloat.  Mr. Smith would be proud. 


    by barefooted on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 6:26pm

    Oh, please no. He's disappeared for stretches before, but never for this long. Has anyone heard anything?


    by Michael Wolraich on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 6:40pm

    Alan and he were good friends ( via e-mail, etc. but never met) for a very long time, so he's been trying to get in touch.  Many times.  I wish we knew how to contact his son.


    by barefooted on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 6:46pm

