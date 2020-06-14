Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
By Lisa Shumaker @ Reuters.com, June 14
[....] Many state health officials partly attribute the increase to gatherings over the Memorial Day holiday weekend in late May. [....]
Nationally, there were over 25,000 new cases reported on Saturday, the highest tally for a Saturday since May 2, in part due to a significant increase in testing over the past six weeks.
Perhaps more troubling for health officials, many of these states are also seeing record hospitalizations - a metric not affected by increased testing. Arkansas, North Carolina, Texas and Utah all had a record number of patients enter the hospital on Saturday. In South Carolina, 69% to 77% of hospital beds are occupied, depending on the region.
While Utah’s governor announced last week that most counties there would pause their reopenings, most states are not considering a second shutdown as they face budget shortfalls and double-digit unemployment. Many went ahead with reopenings before meeting government infection rate guidelines for doing so [....]
Governor Andrew Cuomo warned New York City and Long Island officials on Sunday that their reopenings were at risk if they do not stop further large public gatherings that he said are threatening progress on curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Cuomo said the state has received 25,000 complaints recently of violations of social distancing and other emergency requirements, mostly in Manhattan and the Hamptons, affluent beach communities on the east end of Long Island. “Yes, there is a very real possibility that we would roll back the reopening in those areas,” he said at a briefing [....]
Comments
Beijing district in 'wartime emergency' after virus cluster at major food market
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 4:22pm
An archivist in New Zealand on the news from China:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 6:39pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 4:58pm
Good point by Nate Silver:
Then there's also that we have so many idiots like the kids in the East Village partying. No doubt not Trump nor GOP fans, but it doesn't matter. The overall independent spirit of the U.S. (give me liberty or give me death!) and public health projects are not a good match. We're probably better off with local governments in control, as scattered as the approach is, there's less ideology attached the lower down you go, less rebellion.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 5:22pm
The "Marshall Plan" could just as easily been called the "Truman Plan", but Truman was no idiot, nor Is Hillary. I would imagine she'd find a 3rd way for support, have a Colin Powell or other middleman to carry the water. Maybe it wouldn't work, but she was pretty good with that coalitiin backroom thing - except West Virginia Democratic senators.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 12:33am
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 8:00pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 11:24pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 11:46pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 2:37am
In the desperation to open, I really do wonder whether bigger business think through all the ramifications. I.E., those whose business relies on consumers who travel for pleasure and business, and not just locals. What do they think is going to happen when their county or state or country has raging epidemic numbers. Do they really think this through? Or are they thinking everyone's going to magically go back to the way it was?
Must be some interesting meetings of local business associations, arguments between those who realize the need to have coronavirus controls to get customers to come to the area-like hotels and rental cars--and those who could give a damn--like clothing stores and home servicing.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 3:39am
Mallorca opening up vacation colonies for Germans, who have similar rates of infections (and also fortuitously their biggest customers)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 4:18am
Exactly, perfect example of what I was thinking of! And adds more: get this down to more of a science and you got "segregation" or "red-lining". But that always was with this--what's a visa system after all? Let me see your papers!
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 3:40pm
No baseball?
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 7:37pm
from Politico.com POLITICO Nightly: Coronavirus Special Edition for June 15
Also there see: thought you could get a job in the gambling industry? fuggeaboudit. It's more like: who is gonna pay for the kids' schools now?
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 9:06pm