BREAKING: In historic decision, Supreme Court rules Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, also applies to gay or transgender people. https://t.co/BWFvpcqQuo— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) June 15, 2020
"I think there's a hope in Western countries that sanctions are so severe that he will be compelled to leave power. But that strikes me as a hope rather than an analysis, since it's not clear what would follow Bashar anyway."@fordrs58 quoted by @BowenBBChttps://t.co/p3g3EYBy4n
The Americans who pushed a conspiracy theory the night of the Iowa caucuses have migrated to coronavirus conspiracies on Twitter, with help from a very Russia-friendly account.
By Nicole Perlroth @ NYTimes.com, June 15
The night of the Iowa caucuses in February, Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign manager, logged into Twitter to find the hashtag #RobbyMookCaucusApp trending across the country. Pundits on both sides of the aisle accused him of developing a mobile app to rig the Democratic primary against Senator Bernie Sanders.
Is the left determined to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory? https://t.co/Q90mFPpMJZ— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) June 16, 2020
Characteristically interesting column from @benyt--two thoughts:https://t.co/IgXifUvHLa— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) June 15, 2020
“A well-placed VOA employee said there are internal discussions about a sizable shakeup coming to the agency that may include former White House official and conservative radio host Sebastian Gorka taking on a leadership position.” https://t.co/K6W4CEe3dn— Blake News (@blakehounshell) June 15, 2020
Police Spending Per Capita In Major U.S. Cities https://t.co/JuPPDSVZZL— alain servais (@aservais1) June 15, 2020
The Main Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces near Moscow, dedicated to the 75th Anniversary of #Victory over Nazism, was consecrated by the Patriarch of Moscow and all Rus. Decorated with glass and metal it is a one-of-a-kind wonder.
https://twitter.com/Russia/status/1272438119648854016?s=20
"Growing up in Nigeria, I didn’t consider every human life sacred. I believed the world was divided into important people and unimportant people. I wasn’t born thinking that way, I soaked it in from my environment." @BusinessDayNg https://t.co/SOnknLTprB— Dr Remi Adekoya (@RemiAdekoya1) June 14, 2020
Mary Trump’s book is set to reveal that she was a primary source for The New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation into the Trump family’s taxes, supplying Fred Trump Sr.'s tax returns and other confidential family documents to the paper https://t.co/CHUIzjzQFJ— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 15, 2020
"Trump’s white knights arrived in the form of rioters, looters and the mostly Democratic mayors and governors who are unable, or unwilling, to control them." -- @Kasparov63 https://t.co/FFThwUyTCV— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) June 14, 2020
Seattle’s CHAZ is being protected by armed community patrols who guard the zone’s makeshift borders and act as a deterrent for the white supremacists sending threats. I spoke with @PugetSoundJBGC about firearm safety & community defense in a cop-free zone https://t.co/PknOwcj0wu— Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) June 14, 2020
By Lisa Shumaker @ Reuters.com, June 14
[....] Many state health officials partly attribute the increase to gatherings over the Memorial Day holiday weekend in late May. [....]
Nationally, there were over 25,000 new cases reported on Saturday, the highest tally for a Saturday since May 2, in part due to a significant increase in testing over the past six weeks.
A 70 year old coronavirus survivor in Seattle has received a hospital bill charging him $1,122,501.04 for life saving healthcare. The bill is 181 pages long. https://t.co/hPuVY3FpOx— Liam Stack (@liamstack) June 13, 2020
