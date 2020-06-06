Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Just a name change to be more indicative of how I expect to use it.
There is a Canadian lawyer blogger on Youtube which I have started listening to since about a month ago. This afternoon, 6-5-20] at 5:00 Mountain time Viva Frei has a live feed program with a frequent guest, Robert Barnes. who is also a lawyer. There is real time member feedback. Some of Barnes conclusions are certainly controversial but I think they are well represented in an informative and interesting format. Teaser: I heard a theory once suggesting that OJ was innocent and offering a story as plausible as most crime novels. Barnes has said, I believe, that he believes OJ is innocent and is expected to talk about that as well as current news issues, Flynn and Floyd. It will remain available in full and probably short segments tomorrow.
Comments
Thanks for the link. I have heard of Frei on other live chats. I quickly took a look and subscribed. I liked the info that I peaked at. They verified what I have found out about the Flynn case. I haven't paid too much attention into the Floyd case. When I get time today I will listen to it. .
by trkingmomoe on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 4:18am
Nice to hear from you Momoe and glad you found the video blog worth listening to. Wish you were around more often. I remain confident that there are more than six or seven people who are probably longtime followers of dagblog and who still check it regularly but for whatever reason have chosen to quit participating. I once asked PP to check his available data and tell us how many discreet visitors there are on average. He said it was too much trouble and I accept that at face value since I do not know what effort would be involved. My own estimate based on watching hit numbers after a post or comment is about forty five, but it would be nice to know something more definite.
Hope all is well with you and your family while being grateful that mine has faired so well so far.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 10:40am
I lurk here once a week or so. I engage once in a blue moon. I normally don't log in when I lurk. My family is doing fine. Things are better for us now.
My food blog is keeping me busy and is doing well. I have notice there is less comments on my blog in the last year but the views have gone way up. People are less chatty. I listen to vlogs and other channels while I am on the computer doing housekeeping to my blog. I have a second window open right now on you tube and listening.
This is a important historic period we are living through and there is going to be many books that will be written analyzing the paradigm shift. I realized that if I only paid attention to traditional news outlets I wasn't getting the complete story or true reporting. There is a lot going on.
What started me to look for information was because I have international followers on my food blog would email me to ask me my opinion on something I didn't know anything on. People seem to know more outside of the US about us than we know living here. So I make it my business to pay attention outside the orange man bad memes. There is where I find pieces of information that connects together. The channel you gave, linked together some of the pieces I found.
I just wanted to let you know I agreed with you that the channel was well worth watching.
by trkingmomoe on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 12:55am
There is something fascinating about the historic period that we are living in. Something unique about it is the amazing range of information available. Seeing history unfold in real time from all over the world and from every point of view is a brand new possibility. I agree whole heartedly that if we only pay attention to traditional news outlets we won't get the complete story or true reporting.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 11:02am
That's true but the opposite is even more true. If we only pay attention to the untraditional news outlets the outcome is even worse. Unfortunately most people aren't very smart, lack discernment, and use confirmation bias more often than rational analysis no matter what the news source.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 12:14pm
F. Lee
https://highline.huffingtonpost.com/article/now-we-re-talking/f-lee-bailey/
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 6:38am
Interesting interview. The idea I recall hearing about OJ, whose case did not come up as I expected, was that his son did the deed and OJ took the rap for him. My first google search just now shows that there are in fact a number of article, none of which I have read, that cover this possibility.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 10:45am
I'm sticking with the Navarro gang revenge drug murder. I saw it on TV, must be true. Those people are baaaad.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/06/2020 - 11:52am
More YouTube
Reviving the musical as an art form
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 12:11pm
We all know the historical reference: Tell a lie [or an unverifiable assertion] two or three or ten times and and many will consider it an iron clad fact and consider it to be rock solid evidence.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 5:15pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 1:00am
PP, you ask: “So you think Russia did or didn't hack DNC & Podesta emails?” That question does not lend itself to a simple yes-or-no answer but the short simplistic answer is 'Yes'. The Russians probably did hack the emails in question'. I believe that because I believe that if they could they would, but I do not believe that that answer addresses nearly everything which I believe you imply by asking it.
I have from early on thought that the electoral issues concerning Russian influence in our elections have been hyped to the extreme and almost entirely for purely political reasons regardless of the facts of the case. I acknowledge my strong cynicism regarding our law enforcement agencies and the various intelligence agencies within our national government. This cynicism affects my thinking regarding what I am told by any government agency or entity. I do not automatically believe anything they put out and I do not automatically give them any benefit of any reasonable doubt in a world where doubting or absolutely disbelieving what they have put out in the past has turned out to be justified over and over again as further information about an issue is released or is discovered or is leaked and it is proven that we were lied to. Have you seen any of the several videos of people who claimed on television to have inside information or were otherwise in a position to know that there was proof of their allegations of Russian guilt only to testify under oath later that they did not have any verifiable evidence of the claims they made. Cloudstrike is not the only one. As a term of art, what would you call the claiming of damning proof of a damning allegation against another country from a national podium when you had no such proof? I would call it chickenshit political propaganda.
There are multiple possible situations but the first point of departure on your question is whether those emails were in fact hacked or were they directly downloaded. You know the questions and allegations regarding the possibility that they were not hacked but were instead downloaded. I know you have vociferously rejected them. They include the analysis by the computer expert who had a major hand in setting up the NSA’s spy systems, the fact that the FBI never examined the computers involved, the fact that they accepted a compromised security firm’s preliminary report and never asked for or received a final report, that there was at best a sloppy incomplete investigation of the murdered DNC worker who had access to the computers involved. And the list goes on. These are all facts and/or open questions. These questions, when asked, lead many who have strong opinions that lead to one narrow answer that confirms their contrary bias on the subject. They then ridicule and dismiss these questions as the work of the fevered mind of a “conspiracy theorist”. A true conspiracy theorist, in the derogatory sense that the term is used, would stress these points but someone looking for honest answers would ask them too.
Multiple things can be true at the same time regarding hacking of emails. It is entirely possible that information on a computer can be both downloaded by one entity and hacked by another. It is also possible that a computer can be hacked by multiple entities. In this case it is likely, IMO. Can you imagine an ethically challenged operative of the Republican party who was capable of hacking those computers, or hiring someone who could hack them, doing so. Would there be a safer place to secretly and anonymously release those rightfully damaging emails then to Wikileaks? The link I posted says that under oath a representative of Cloudstrike testifies that Cloudstrike cannot prove whether the emails were in fact hacked and so it follows by simple logic that they cannot prove who or what agency hacked them. So, if they cannot prove the emails were hacked but believe that they were, can they prove that they were not hacked by multiple entities? I have from early on thought that the electoral issues concerning Russian influence in our elections have been hyped in one direction only and to the extreme for purely political reasons regardless of the facts of the case. I acknowledge my strong cynicism regarding our law enforcement agencies and the various intelligence agencies within our national government. I do not automatically believe everything they put out and I do not automatically give them any benefit of doubt when reasonable doubt exists in a world where doubting or absolutely disbelieving what they have put out in the past has turned out to be justified over and over again as further information is released or is discovered or is leaked.
That said, Let’s assume for the sake of thinking through my answer, that the Russians did in fact hack the emails. [This would not be proof at all that they gave them to Wikileaks, maybe they hacked and then did so or maybe they hacked but didn’t] An important thing we can know is that if the Russians did in fact hack the emails it proves that Hillary’s computer, supposedly protected by Cloudstrike, could be hacked. It does not require a fevered mind to conclude that there are other entities who could also have done so including the intelligence agencies of quite a few countries and probably some private firms and probably by some individuals working in their mother’s basement. Do you believe that Russians being the leaker for the purpose of affecting our national politics, even if they did successfully hack, is the only possibility? Netanyahu, as only one alternative possibility, comes to mind as a clear example of the leader of a foreign country who is very powerful and influential in the United States, who has openly interfered in our politics, and who favored Trump for President, Do you doubt that Israel has the capability to hack anything the Russians can hack? Can you imagine any other country besides Russia having motive of disrupting our political system if it only requires clickbate to do so? Do you think that various of our allies do not spy on us as we spy on them? And, do you doubt that Netanyahu, as an example of only one of many political actors all over the world, is a person who is apparently completely comfortable with using scumbaggery to take whatever action favors his or his country’s situation as he sees it? Can you imagine that such a person might even exist in the Democratic Party?
My biggest concern is the propagandistic way that news about this and many other important issues is reported. If we stipulate for the purpose of pursuing a point, that Russia is proven to be the guilty party in the release of the actual real but embarrassing emails, should we then condemn them as being uniquely evil? Does that do any real good?
Following is your opening to indict me as a Trump apologist even though I have consistently opposed almost everything he has done as President and most everything I know regarding what he has done as a human being. I am not in this case apologizing for Trump, I am being critical of some of the many stories used to demonize him. The following is a list of significant geopolitical actions taken by Trump in the first year and a half or so of his administration. This was a time when he was being demonized in ways that obstructed positive diplomacy with a country which could be pushed to join the self-serving international bullies or outright war mongers in this country in escalating differences which mostly amount to who will have unrestricted access to the worlds resources on their own terms and otherwise for only cynical political reasons by many and done so to the detriment of both our internal and international politics. Trump was and still is being characterized as a compromised lapdog boot licking toady tool of Putin. I was, and remain, against most of the actions listed below and I would expect that you, or any fair minded person, would agree that Putin was against every one of them and would have prevented them if he could have, but why would an opponent of Trump interfere with an affective narrative.
“Trump has evicted Russian diplomats, sanctioned Russian officials, put missiles practically on Russia’s border, sent weapons into Ukraine, lobbied European nations to drop Russian energy deals, left the Iran agreement, torn up the INF Treaty, rejected Russia’s offers on banning weapons in space and banning cyberwar, expanded NATO eastward, added a NATO partner in Colombia, proposed adding Brazil, demanded and successfully moved most NATO members to buy significantly more weapons, splurged on more nukes, bombed Russians in Syria, overseen the largest war rehearsals in Europe in half a century, condemned all proposals for a European military and insisted that Europe stick with NATO.”
by A Guy Called LULU on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 6:59pm
A pretty clear "No" posing as a long qualified "Yes".
BTW, Hillary's email server Is not the DNC server. The DNC "server" was/is a virtual cloud computer, i.e. replicas of storage and computing spun up on different hardware all ať once. AFAIK the FBI has an image of what was hacked, but considering Rudy Giuliani was openly bragging on TV about his rogue agent friends who wanted to send Hillary to jail, it's certainly a question whether giving the FBI an image containing say all your campaign activity, planned campaigns, donors, etc. along with millions of email conversations would be a wise thing to do.
No, i wont get dragged in - read the Mueller Reports. But NATO? Really? And he was impeached for withholding advanced military aid from Ukraine fór Protection from Russia - how big of a wet sloppy kiss can you give?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 1:04am
"expanded NATO eastward"
Explain that part with Trump moving troops out of Germany and the defunding of NATO from the US side. The Russians took Crimea and are chewing upon the rest of Ukraine.
Or are those just stories to validate imperial designs?
by moat on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 9:05pm
You must have missed this part of my comment:
The following is a list of significant geopolitical actions taken by Trump in the first year and a half or so of his administration.
So, that was a year and a half ago. Everything significant about Ukraine happened before Trump took office except for his decision to supply Ukraine with significant offensive weapons which had been denied by Obama. The announcement of intent to move troops out of Germany is very recent and so also irrelevant to my point.
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 10:20pm
Russia taking the Sea of Azov was before Trump? You're such an apologist.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 11:38pm
LULU, it's refreshing to read a serious thinking skeptic here.
There is one thing that needs clarifying in your comment. Cloudstrike testified that they had evidence that someone from Russia had hacked into the DNC server but they had zero evidence that any data was downloaded during that hack.These are two separate operations that many people missed. This confusion allows the propagandist to conflate a hack into with a download out of a server.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 10:21pm
Chaos Monkey approves skepticism, News at 11. Get stuffed.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 11:39pm
The American Press Is Destroying Itself by Matt Taibbi.
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:37pm
Any new stand alone comments on this Taiibi thread can be posted from here. Next bellow is a new subject.
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 12:06am
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 10:27pm
You mean publishing Taibbi's stupid article? Oh wait, it's still there (twice?).
To run it down quick, 1) Fang's dismissal was completely wrong, a bad overreaction for reporting someone else's (Black, btw) view, 2) the Fury over Cotton was giving another unhinged rightwing dickhead call to arms *unchallenged* & unbalanced access prominently on the editorial page in time of great crisis as Trump/Barr overhyping his Antifa scare (with made up incidents) and military attacks on peaceful demonstrators, 3) some clueless White privileged Bon Apetit foodies whod been marginalizing their colored help (including denying pay) for a decade, and 4) some more obligatory stupid shit about Glenn Fucking Greenwald's Russian ass-kissing. Oh yeah, 5) some woke college kids had woke reactions that dont seem so woke, & 6) a bit of Hillary hate/I told you so for good measure.
Is *that* what signals the demise of journalism? I have my problems with modern journalism, but Taibbi's abandonment if serious journalism some time back Is part if the partisan hackdom that plagues, as well as coroirate control And the public's inability to support string verified News over quick tabloid excess.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 11:55pm
From Roxane Gay via Twitter 06/03/20
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 8:05am
Dumb Jocks. Bill Russell wrote an editorial published in the Boston Globe. It is behind a firewall and I have not read it. I have though listened to a 'dumb jock' talk about it. Worth a listen, IMO.
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 12:06am