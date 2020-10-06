    Checkers and Wreckers at the Daytona 500

    By artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 7:09pm |

    to go along with the news of NASCAR banning use of the Confederate Flag today

    barefooted - 06/27/2015 - 2:27pm - 52 comments

    CONFEDERATE FLAG IS A SYMBOL OF AMERICA'S CULTURE WARS


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 8:47pm

    It wasn't just southern, though. And not just about race. This was related: a working class rebellion against "counter culture" elite college kids.

    The ‘Hard Hat Riot’ Was a Preview of Today’s Political Divisions

    Mayor Lindsay saw a country “virtually on the edge of a spiritual — and perhaps even a physical — breakdown.”

    photo caption: On May 8, 1970, construction workers violently disrupted a peaceful demonstration on Wall Street before marching to City Hall and Pace College. The event became known as the “Hard Hat Riot.”Credit...Neal Boenzi/The New York Times

    By Jefferson Cowie @ NYTimes.com, May 11

    This was something genuinely new, and raw. Even jaded viewers tuning in to the network news on May 8, 1970, must have been shocked to see helmeted construction workers waving enormous American flags and chanting “All the way, U.S.A.” as they tore through an antiwar demonstration in Manhattan’s financial district — all of it just days after four students had been shot dead by National Guardsmen during a peaceful protest at Kent State University in Ohio.

    Pummeling anyone in their way, the workers kicked and beat demonstrators, battering them with their hard hats. News cameras shakily recorded the workers as they stormed the steps of Federal Hall on Wall Street. One of the workers, upon reaching the top, delivered a vicious right hook to a demonstrator, dropping him to his knees, just below the statue of George Washington.

    As they jubilantly raised their flags over the crowd and burst into a chorus of “God Bless America,” the mass of workers seemed, from a distance, to have restaged the raising of the flag over Iwo Jima. “It damn near put a lump in your throat,” said Joe Kelly, an elevator builder who was working on the World Trade Center. Cliff Sloane, a student interviewed later that month by The New York Times, felt differently. “If this is what the class struggle is all about,” he said, “there’s something wrong somewhere.”

    Today, the chaotic scene looks like a harbinger of current divisions, which have only become deeper with the recent public health crisis and economic tailspin.

    Back then, it looked like proof of something John Lindsay, New York’s mayor, had said earlier that week: “The country is virtually on the edge of a spiritual — and perhaps even a physical — breakdown.”

    Lindsay’s remark came two days after the Kent State shootings, six days after President Richard M. Nixon’s announcement of the invasion of Cambodia and five years after the deployment of U.S. combat troops to Vietnam, where some 50,000 Americans had already been killed, with no end in sight. At home, there were racial uprisings in cities like Newark and Detroit, students occupied universities, women protested the Miss America pageant, and gay people fought with police at the Stonewall Inn. [....]


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 9:33pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 4:30pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 6:33pm

    want to plop these here too including the old graph on rapid change in attitudes towards gay marriage from this 2018 thread on rapid culture change (which is worth revisiting for comments as well)


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 9:50pm

    Meanwhile:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 9:55pm

    the lovely anti-Semitic undercurrent raised its head recently in anti-police protests in Paris, see this thread. Police reported the slurs, and they would, as police they are one and the same with the Israeli police state, mais non!.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 10:02pm

    Can't copy it, but google "Hunter Thompson Wallace Daytona" for a great passage how Muskie spent 2 weeks campaigning on a "whistlestop" train only to have George Wallace shove him off the front page with a picture of Wallace chatting to Richard Petty in front of 98,000 Daytona 500 fans. 1 appearance in front of his base. Free. ( Fear And Loathing '72 )


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 3:10am

    Now, Bubba Wallace is a driver under Richard Petty Enterprises 

    https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nascar/news/nascar-richard-petty-bubba-wallace-exclusive-season-1-rookie-of-the-year-race-sunoco/1sdtx2p9l7dyp19u1mgl7mk0cy


    by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 10:25am

    Bubba has his challenges, but kudos for playing the game. It's not just about finishing on top.


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 1:25pm

    Just interesting to delve into these young creatives talking about this


    by artappraiser on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 11:01pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 11:27am

    18 years/24 seasons to get a Black Man - why was that so touch? Pretty sure there were blacks on The Dating Game back in the 70's. Make that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1967, Dionne Warwick 1969, Nipsey Russell sometime before 1970.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 2:26pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 11:37am

    One NASCAR driver is quitting because flags are no longer allowed

    A comment on Twitter

    @SteveHofstetter

    Jun 11

    Ray Ciccarelli (0-31 in his career) has announced his retirement from NASCAR due to their decision to ban confederate flags. NASCAR is scrambling to find someone else to regularly finish 28th. It's no surprise. Ciccarelli has never been good at anything race-relate


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 9:03am

    So? I don't get the point about bringing that up, neither in the context of culture change or institutional change. If it becomes a group, yes, but not one person's choice, that tells you zip in this context.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 4:47pm

    And maybe he's just a crap driver but this gave him an irrelevant excuse to hang it up while saving face somehow.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 4:00pm

    Now a saleable meme for the kids:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 6:48pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 2:49am


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 2:53am

    gawd I could really use her now


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 3:05am

    If you haven't checked in a while I've become like the statue story lady over at the other place-to the point of embarrassing obsession-as I find it all very interesting

    BUT the only one that I consider "perfect" for this thread it this one

    Dolly Parton statue may replace KKK leader monument in Tennessee

    A petition is gaining steam to honour the 'true Tennessee hero.'

    theloop.ca

    It's real, too.

    Runner up would be this one which I simply do not buy as an ideological action, this is no different than a panty raid or frat initiation. If you are a college student these days you gotta be there tearing down a statue or be square.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 3:31am

    After the end of the Revolutionary War, a mob destroyed much of a statue to George III. We still remember that war.

    https://untappedcities.com/2019/07/03/find-the-remnants-of-king-george-iiis-statue-toppled-in-bowling-green-in-1776/


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 12:09pm

    Let's just knock down all status - who needs em?

    (i never realized people paid attention to most statues except Statue of Liberty or Columbus in Barcelona...)


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 12:14pm

    The vast majority don't give a fuck about any of these statues either for or against. Two fringe groups fighting over them and I and most don't care which side "wins."


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 12:27pm

    I would bet your type is the most common. Truth be told, even though public art advocates would disagree, few pay attention to public art BUT most architecture these days has more iconographic meaning to most people. Nearly everyone definitely has strong opinions about how they would like their environment to look. That's why murals and street paintings are the preferred choice of activists, because people actually notice them.

    As far as symbolic revolutionary actions, already back in the 70's, The Weathermen skipped over the statue phase and went straight for the military industrial complex.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 3:33pm

    None of the statues of famous men I've seen in public parks ever moved me. To my uneducated eye they never seemed like good art let alone great art. I find it hard to care about them. I've seen sculptures in museums that moved me to some reaction, in other words they had an impact so  I noticed them. They drew me in to seeing them.  

    Though I've often admitted that my eye is uneducated and this analysis could be off. I can hear music with a lot of deep knowledge and sophistication but I look at art without really knowing what I'm seeing.


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:10pm

    Here's a brain teaser for you. Greece has long fought to get the "Elgin" marbles back from the British Museum to put back on the Parthenon where they came from. Many intelligentsia support this movement.  But at the same time that the Parthenon was built by the ancient Greek EMPIRE, mostly slave labor was used to quarry marble with which the Parthenon was built. Soooo: is it sort of a secret plot to get everything back together at the Parthenon site to blow it all up at once? It is a landmark of western civilization, after all....as is the idea of a "nation state" owning stuff...


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 3:15pm

    Wasn't almost every major construction project a couple thousand years old built by slave labor? We're gonna have to spend so much time tearing stuff down we won't have any time to build anything new.


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 3:27pm

    Your post has no connection to removing statues of Confederate soldiers or replacing the names of traitorous Confederates from military bases.


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 3:45pm

    That's because the "tear down the statues" mania has gone waaaay beyond that worldwide. Don't worry, your side won on your myopic concerns about Reconstruction memes. You don't seem to realize it, but that's what this thread is about: when NASCAR banned the Confederate flag, you won. NASCAR is far more important than statues. Most of the military is with you on the bases. MOVE ON for chrissake, try to keep up, don't just keep hammering on the same things as if it's still 1965. I know you wish it was still 1965 and you could fight those old glamorous romantic fights, but they are history now.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:16pm

    I hear Greeks are gonna run NASCAR next year for the first time.
    It'll be called "The Classic". Some concern about the Platonic Ideal,
    the slogan "Keep the Pedo to the Meto(nymy)" might not make it in final release,
    nor that thing they have for Asia Minors.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:15pm

    Oh right they were pedophiles too, thanks for reminding me. cheeky


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:18pm

    Or pederasts - still not sure the difference. Afraid to Google (hi, FBI pals!!!)


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:20pm

    Well yeah they didn't have TV or YouTube, NASCAR, rap idols, Bachelor, nor American Idol winners.

    Hmmm, I notice most the article is based on that over the centuries people went around trying to find as many pieces and parts as they could of the statue and then did scholarly research on them and they are scattered allover various museums. So that the full story could be told. Oh wait maybe we don't have the full story because we don't have the full statue.

    Hey are we gonna resurrect doing the head on the spike thing too? The plan was to put the head on a spike for public display, as was done with the heads of common criminals at the time. Like: anybody caught teaching colonialist math at Oxford, we put head on spike at the gates.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 2:53pm

    *pike* please - then we'll spike the punchbowl.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:17pm

    ok thanks for the correction, not very scholarly of me!


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:19pm

    Feeling all grammar Nazi, jackbooted & ready to go.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:24pm

    JUST IN | After 131 years, PepsiCo is retiring the controversial brand name and mascot, Aunt Jemima, acknowledging that the brand is based on a racial stereotype. https://t.co/SVQDJ62oPv pic.twitter.com/72XFuYOh9R

    — Adweek (@Adweek) June 17, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 10:16am

    Next Uncle Ben rice

    https://www.newsweek.com/aunt-jemimas-uncle-bens-racism-rebranding-black-lives-matter-1511457


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 11:56am

    Now Cream of Wheat

    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/17/business/aunt-jemima-mrs-butterworth-uncle-ben.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage


    by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 8:57am

    So Black cooks arent acceptable anymore? Young punks who barely know tough  grinding work vs older generations who were online 12 hours a day? Is it patronizing or they just feel ashamed?


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 11:23am

    I very much appreciate the points you ar trying to make, PP. I didn't see that angle and now I do. The advertising and design people are going to rid working class images of blacks because of their association with slavery and the tied-in association of later only being allowed menial service or physical labor jobs after slavery. All people with black skin are going to be middle class or upper class.

    It's a big problem with the millennial protester zeitgeist. It's very naive socialism thinking nobody has to do the manual labor.The bigger mixed race gatherings of the protest movement are mostly college educated young people with time on their hands from lockdown. I'm running into them in my field complaining on Twitter what pigs the museum employers are, they demand this and that and won't treat them with the respect they deserve, they think a white collar job is a birthright, and especially is now a birthright if they are a woman or a person with colored skin. That the billionaires need to pony up more (no realization that there are only some 2,000 billionaires in the world and they don't all care about museums) there is a pandemic going on, no money coming in anywhere, essential and health workers ready to crack, highest unemployment since the Depression...there is this thinking that after the protests that everything is coming back except "the man" is now on his knees and will be begging to hire their brain.

    Got one guy (youngish white, happened to sell his one book on CA history well, so is real arrogant) basically complaining that all the museum boards are pigs who need to kick in more, that the curators and directors shouldn't be  in the position to try to get money from them but should be treated as professionals and paid better. But no, the taxpayers won't have to pay for it. All this charity from the 2,000 billionaires in the world is just going to happen....money falling from the sky.

    The further de-glorification of manual labor was going to happen with robots, I guess. But no one wants a robot doing their home health caretaking.

    Everyone's gotten used to cooking for themselves, though. As if were not a job. Good thing, as cash cow jobs with tips at restaurant and bars are probably never coming back the way they once were. Actually not coming back at all for quite some time. They're all fast food workers now, no charming the customer behind a mask.

    Products meanwhile just magically appear from a click, no workers will be glorified for making them and getting them to you.


    by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 1:30pm

    p.s. come to think of it,  I can't remember ever seeing a "Bernie bro" type ever try to glorify manual labor and service labor is basically below contempt? Basic minimum income is the answer, of course...still, what happens to those who can't do everyday basic things for themselves?


    by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 1:47pm

    You are in a bubble. The image of the black chef has moved from the subservient Ben and Jemima to Marcus Samuelson, etc. Samuelsson was preceded decades ago by black restauranteurs in places like New Orleans and New York who established their own businesses. Even celebrities have there own social media and books pushing their recipes. It is hard to keep up with the cookbooks written by black chefs covering classic soul food, healthy variations on soul food, Caribbean cuisine, African cuisine, African cuisine, etc. The black work ethic in the kitchen remains intact. Ben and Jemima simply don't reflect what is happening today.


    by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 2:10pm

    Whoa fuck! Ya think they'll notice almost everything is a stereotype about women - in the kitchen, tits out, can't drive, soccer moms, Karens, you have it?!?!!?
    Nope, not likely.
    At what point is the objectionable part about Aunt Jemima that she's an outdated character fixing food for able-bodied men, or that she's got an old-fashioned apron and used to have a scarf?
    https://www.emptywheel.net/2017/03/02/who-cooked-adam-smiths-dinner/

    So, Uncle Ben's Rice - but the picture of him is actually a Chicago maitre-d' - qué trendé.
    Why does that make his photo racist? Or just "Uncle" reminds people too much of Uncle Tom?

    Anyway, I thought Aunt Jemima had *already* upgraded their logo. But pretty sure *nothing's* going to fix the brand.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 3:42pm

    this was trending on "black twitter" last night (where I saw that tictoc video retweeted a lot,) it was interesting that there were plenty of tweets upset about the whole thing, not like half, but plenty of them, along the lines of she's part of their childhood or whatevah. I forgot what hashtag, it was something like "Aunt Jemina Uncle Ben"


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 5:38pm

    I have Black friends who watched Partridge Family and Room 222. Everyone had bad haircuts and looked really geeky, but it's our shared awkward cultural kitsch, even between colors, just as every generation has. Had a discussion this morn whether white women would be maids in the South, and my guess (dont remember) is that it'd be considered by Whites in the 60s as culturally a step down, that theyd choroše other avenues when desperáty, but isnt it awful to dismiss those Black women who did what they had to to raise their families anyway? Should we hide how lower class Black women looked/dressed because now we're all Beyoncé chic?

    We all ate the same cereal and porridge. Poptarts? Check. We know how much Niacin they contained And what good additives. All over America, Black, White, Asians, whoever looked ať that Quaker Oats dude and never batted an eye - he's imprinted. Did he build a bridge? Molest his child? Save US from the British? Snooker some Native Americans? Found a University? Run a sweatshop? All of the above? One of life's mysteries.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 5:56pm

    Interesting thread.  Thanks for the shout-out, Arta.

    One short thought about statues - if something created by man causes pain to a large portion of the population, it does not need to be.

    Another about NASCAR - what took so long?

    Oh, and ... rename the Washington team, already.

     


    by barefooted on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 4:48pm

