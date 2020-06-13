Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
A senior State Department official who has served in the Trump administration since its first day is resigning over President Trump’s recent handling of racial tensions across the country — saying that the president’s actions “cut sharply against my core values and convictions.”
Mary Elizabeth Taylor, assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs, submitted her resignation Thursday. Taylor’s five-paragraph resignation letter, obtained by The Washington Post, serves as an indictment of Trump’s stewardship at a time of national unrest from one of the administration’s highest-ranking African Americans and an aide who was viewed as loyal and effective in serving his presidency.
The Crucible. With a touch of Mao. https://t.co/hqAnTgHFU7— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) June 19, 2020
Black man who hung five ropes from a tree in Oakland as exercise aids explains what his intent was.— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) June 18, 2020
White mayor of Oakland explains to him that "intent doesn't matter." https://t.co/hNGmkKkcUG pic.twitter.com/6yUSfLRimc
Riverside County reached a settlement with Garcia’s family, paying them almost $1 million. The settlement also prohibited them from talking to the press. You can read our story and watch a short documentary based on these documents and records here: https://t.co/chOMcslWl2— Thalia Beaty (@tkbeaty) June 18, 2020
Not to mention that contact tracing is inevitably going to be controversial in areas and states that have long tended to have a libertarian bent
Only seven states and the District of Columbia have the sufficient number of contact tracing workers to help contain coronavirus outbreaks, per NPR https://t.co/UGFz94Sbso— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) June 18, 2020
analysis by Amber Phillips @ WashingtonPost.com, June 18
Unseating Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) this November has always been a long shot for Democrats.
These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020
Juneteenth, the day commemorating slavery’s end in the United States — which falls on Friday this year — will be a paid holiday for state employees, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday.
Joining Northam in Richmond for the announcement was Virginia Beach native and singer-producer Pharrell Williams, who has long been a proponent for increasing the visibility of Juneteenth through activism and creative works.
https://www.pilotonline.com/government/virginia/vp-nw-juneteenth-pharrell-northam-holiday-20200616-rv3v6yxw3jbwflntncm2cpl3rq-story.html
I am using this Fox news quote & story just to show how it's being covered there
“Arizona is the worst off.” According to @DrEricDing, Arizona holds new records for cases, positivity percentages, hospitalizations and ICU beds in use. He says the state now exceeds Brazil and Peru to be one of the hardest hit regions in the world.https://t.co/OWTzc8DWX8
Made it out alive and he's still alive!
The international reaction to the Black Lives Matter protests has an explanation: solidarity. Our interview with renowned “good cop” Frank Serpico from FP’s @michaelphirsh: https://t.co/8QLVf3Hh84— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) June 18, 2020
The pandemic “has significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S. coin,” including pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters, according to the Federal Reserve Banks. In the past few months, coin deposits from depository institutions — such as credit unions, commercial banks and community banks — have dropped. The U.S. Mint’s coin production has also fallen “due to measures put in place to protect its employees,” the Reserve Banks said.
Only in America...Really!
This guy is seriously lucky--he should go directly to the nearest (open) casino and start pulling the slot machine lever till he hits the ten jackpots in a row that are due him...
Jackson Hospital pulmonologist William Saliski cleared his throat as he started describing the dire situation created by the coronavirus pandemic in Montgomery to its City Council before they voted on a mandatory mask ordinance. "It's been a long day, I apologize," he said.
"The units are full with critically-ill COVID patients," Saliski said. About 90% of them are Black. He said hospitals are able to manage for now, but it's not sustainable. "This mask slows that down, 95% protection from something as easy as cloth. ... If this continues the way it's going, we will be overrun."
Libertarians would probably like her view:
Shifting money and power from police to child “protection” services will only expand state surveillance and destruction of Black families. Abolishing policing means abolishing the foster industrial complex, too. #DefundPolice #DefundFostercare https://t.co/XNOvv69WBV
Comments
Next up: the idolatry meme:
oh just for fun here's Neo-con Kristol vs. Conman con Gingrich:
Lincoln Project plotting something they think major? Yesterday Rick Wilson was tweeting stuff along the lines of "just wait until tomorrow" and now they tweeted this:
Made me think that some of the political ops of Never Trumpers seem designed to rattle him and the diehard fans as to the persona he tries to sell:
And the more he protesteth about this little stuff on twitter, the weaker he looks?
He doesnt seem to care
Is he strategic? I still dont know.
It's even worse than "doesn't care." Victimhood is all he's got: How long will fans buy that whining about victimhood is what they need in a president, one of the most powerful jobs in the world?
delete incorrect paste
One of Trump's favorite meme makers is apparently this pro-Trump guy who has a YouTube account, pseudonym Carpe Donktum, and Trump just tweeted a video by him that I've got to admit is pretty damn good and very dangerous in giving confirmation to those who still buy Trump narratives:
I'd seen the original video a long time ago, to which he added the CNN banner and music and stuff and altered the chronology. It was a genuine "fun kids video" uploaded by just another guy/gal that went viral.
more kumbaya attempts, but this time done by teh stable genius himself,, heights of idiocy achieved, without Carpe Donktum's help
:
I enjoyed this reply to Kruse's tweet:
