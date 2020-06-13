    Republican Voters Against Trump ad

    By artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 4:02am

    This one's a killer

    Next up: the idolatry meme:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:55am

    oh just for fun here's Neo-con Kristol vs. Conman con Gingrich:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:59am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 10:15pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 5:28pm

    Lincoln Project plotting something they think major? Yesterday Rick Wilson was tweeting stuff along the lines of "just wait until tomorrow" and now they tweeted this:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 5:32pm

    Made me think that some of the political ops of Never Trumpers seem designed to rattle him and the diehard fans as to the persona he tries to sell:

    And the more he protesteth about this little stuff on twitter, the weaker he looks? 


    by artappraiser on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 6:28pm

    He doesnt seem to care

    Is he strategic? I still dont know.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 6:41pm

    It's even worse than "doesn't care." Victimhood is all he's got: How long will fans buy that whining about victimhood is what they need in a president, one of the most powerful jobs in the world?


    by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 5:34pm

    by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 5:30pm

    One of Trump's favorite meme makers is apparently this pro-Trump guy who has a YouTube account, pseudonym Carpe Donk​tum, and Trump just tweeted a video by him that I've got to admit is pretty damn good and very dangerous in giving confirmation to those who still buy Trump narratives:

    pic.twitter.com/vnRpk0zl5y

    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

    I'd seen the original video a long time ago, to which he added the CNN banner and music and stuff and altered the chronology. It was a genuine "fun kids video" uploaded by just another guy/gal that went viral.


    by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 9:11pm

    more kumbaya attempts, but this time done by teh stable genius himself,, heights of idiocy achieved, without Carpe Donktum's help

    :

    I enjoyed this reply to Kruse's tweet:

     


    by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 10:05pm

