to go along with the news of NASCAR banning use of the Confederate Flag today
NASCAR... thank u for reading The Baffler https://t.co/QVPPIGEH1B— Lindsay Ballant (@lindsayballant) June 10, 2020
A senior State Department official who has served in the Trump administration since its first day is resigning over President Trump’s recent handling of racial tensions across the country — saying that the president’s actions “cut sharply against my core values and convictions.”
Mary Elizabeth Taylor, assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs, submitted her resignation Thursday. Taylor’s five-paragraph resignation letter, obtained by The Washington Post, serves as an indictment of Trump’s stewardship at a time of national unrest from one of the administration’s highest-ranking African Americans and an aide who was viewed as loyal and effective in serving his presidency.
The Crucible. With a touch of Mao. https://t.co/hqAnTgHFU7— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) June 19, 2020
Black man who hung five ropes from a tree in Oakland as exercise aids explains what his intent was.— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) June 18, 2020
White mayor of Oakland explains to him that "intent doesn't matter." https://t.co/hNGmkKkcUG pic.twitter.com/6yUSfLRimc
Riverside County reached a settlement with Garcia’s family, paying them almost $1 million. The settlement also prohibited them from talking to the press. You can read our story and watch a short documentary based on these documents and records here: https://t.co/chOMcslWl2— Thalia Beaty (@tkbeaty) June 18, 2020
Not to mention that contact tracing is inevitably going to be controversial in areas and states that have long tended to have a libertarian bent
Only seven states and the District of Columbia have the sufficient number of contact tracing workers to help contain coronavirus outbreaks, per NPR https://t.co/UGFz94Sbso— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) June 18, 2020
analysis by Amber Phillips @ WashingtonPost.com, June 18
Unseating Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) this November has always been a long shot for Democrats.
These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020
Juneteenth, the day commemorating slavery’s end in the United States — which falls on Friday this year — will be a paid holiday for state employees, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday.
Joining Northam in Richmond for the announcement was Virginia Beach native and singer-producer Pharrell Williams, who has long been a proponent for increasing the visibility of Juneteenth through activism and creative works.
https://www.pilotonline.com/government/virginia/vp-nw-juneteenth-pharrell-northam-holiday-20200616-rv3v6yxw3jbwflntncm2cpl3rq-story.html
I am using this Fox news quote & story just to show how it's being covered there
“Arizona is the worst off.” According to @DrEricDing, Arizona holds new records for cases, positivity percentages, hospitalizations and ICU beds in use. He says the state now exceeds Brazil and Peru to be one of the hardest hit regions in the world.https://t.co/OWTzc8DWX8
Made it out alive and he's still alive!
The international reaction to the Black Lives Matter protests has an explanation: solidarity. Our interview with renowned “good cop” Frank Serpico from FP’s @michaelphirsh: https://t.co/8QLVf3Hh84— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) June 18, 2020
The pandemic “has significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S. coin,” including pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters, according to the Federal Reserve Banks. In the past few months, coin deposits from depository institutions — such as credit unions, commercial banks and community banks — have dropped. The U.S. Mint’s coin production has also fallen “due to measures put in place to protect its employees,” the Reserve Banks said.
Only in America...Really!
This guy is seriously lucky--he should go directly to the nearest (open) casino and start pulling the slot machine lever till he hits the ten jackpots in a row that are due him...
Jackson Hospital pulmonologist William Saliski cleared his throat as he started describing the dire situation created by the coronavirus pandemic in Montgomery to its City Council before they voted on a mandatory mask ordinance. "It's been a long day, I apologize," he said.
"The units are full with critically-ill COVID patients," Saliski said. About 90% of them are Black. He said hospitals are able to manage for now, but it's not sustainable. "This mask slows that down, 95% protection from something as easy as cloth. ... If this continues the way it's going, we will be overrun."
Libertarians would probably like her view:
Shifting money and power from police to child “protection” services will only expand state surveillance and destruction of Black families. Abolishing policing means abolishing the foster industrial complex, too. #DefundPolice #DefundFostercare https://t.co/XNOvv69WBV
barefooted - 06/27/2015 - 2:27pm
CONFEDERATE FLAG IS A SYMBOL OF AMERICA'S CULTURE WARS
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 8:47pm
It wasn't just southern, though. And not just about race. This was related: a working class rebellion against "counter culture" elite college kids.
The ‘Hard Hat Riot’ Was a Preview of Today’s Political Divisions
Mayor Lindsay saw a country “virtually on the edge of a spiritual — and perhaps even a physical — breakdown.”
photo caption: On May 8, 1970, construction workers violently disrupted a peaceful demonstration on Wall Street before marching to City Hall and Pace College. The event became known as the “Hard Hat Riot.”Credit...Neal Boenzi/The New York Times
By Jefferson Cowie @ NYTimes.com, May 11
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 9:33pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 4:30pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 6:33pm
want to plop these here too including the old graph on rapid change in attitudes towards gay marriage from this 2018 thread on rapid culture change (which is worth revisiting for comments as well)
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 9:50pm
Meanwhile:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 9:55pm
the lovely anti-Semitic undercurrent raised its head recently in anti-police protests in Paris, see this thread. Police reported the slurs, and they would, as police they are one and the same with the Israeli police state, mais non!.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 10:02pm
Can't copy it, but google "Hunter Thompson Wallace Daytona" for a great passage how Muskie spent 2 weeks campaigning on a "whistlestop" train only to have George Wallace shove him off the front page with a picture of Wallace chatting to Richard Petty in front of 98,000 Daytona 500 fans. 1 appearance in front of his base. Free. ( Fear And Loathing '72 )
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 3:10am
Now, Bubba Wallace is a driver under Richard Petty Enterprises
https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nascar/news/nascar-richard-petty-bubba-wallace-exclusive-season-1-rookie-of-the-year-race-sunoco/1sdtx2p9l7dyp19u1mgl7mk0cy
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 10:25am
Bubba has his challenges, but kudos for playing the game. It's not just about finishing on top.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 1:25pm
Just interesting to delve into these young creatives talking about this
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/11/2020 - 11:01pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 11:27am
18 years/24 seasons to get a Black Man - why was that so touch? Pretty sure there were blacks on The Dating Game back in the 70's. Make that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1967, Dionne Warwick 1969, Nipsey Russell sometime before 1970.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 2:26pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 11:37am
One NASCAR driver is quitting because flags are no longer allowed
A comment on Twitter
@SteveHofstetter
Jun 11
Ray Ciccarelli (0-31 in his career) has announced his retirement from NASCAR due to their decision to ban confederate flags. NASCAR is scrambling to find someone else to regularly finish 28th. It's no surprise. Ciccarelli has never been good at anything race-relate
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 9:03am
So? I don't get the point about bringing that up, neither in the context of culture change or institutional change. If it becomes a group, yes, but not one person's choice, that tells you zip in this context.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 4:47pm
And maybe he's just a crap driver but this gave him an irrelevant excuse to hang it up while saving face somehow.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 4:00pm
Now a saleable meme for the kids:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 6:48pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 2:49am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 2:53am
gawd I could really use her now
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 3:05am
If you haven't checked in a while I've become like the statue story lady over at the other place-to the point of embarrassing obsession-as I find it all very interesting
BUT the only one that I consider "perfect" for this thread it this one
Dolly Parton statue may replace KKK leader monument in Tennessee
A petition is gaining steam to honour the 'true Tennessee hero.'
theloop.ca
It's real, too.
Runner up would be this one which I simply do not buy as an ideological action, this is no different than a panty raid or frat initiation. If you are a college student these days you gotta be there tearing down a statue or be square.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 3:31am
After the end of the Revolutionary War, a mob destroyed much of a statue to George III. We still remember that war.
https://untappedcities.com/2019/07/03/find-the-remnants-of-king-george-iiis-statue-toppled-in-bowling-green-in-1776/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 12:09pm
Let's just knock down all status - who needs em?
(i never realized people paid attention to most statues except Statue of Liberty or Columbus in Barcelona...)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 12:14pm
The vast majority don't give a fuck about any of these statues either for or against. Two fringe groups fighting over them and I and most don't care which side "wins."
by ocean-kat on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 12:27pm
I would bet your type is the most common. Truth be told, even though public art advocates would disagree, few pay attention to public art BUT most architecture these days has more iconographic meaning to most people. Nearly everyone definitely has strong opinions about how they would like their environment to look. That's why murals and street paintings are the preferred choice of activists, because people actually notice them.
As far as symbolic revolutionary actions, already back in the 70's, The Weathermen skipped over the statue phase and went straight for the military industrial complex.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 3:33pm
None of the statues of famous men I've seen in public parks ever moved me. To my uneducated eye they never seemed like good art let alone great art. I find it hard to care about them. I've seen sculptures in museums that moved me to some reaction, in other words they had an impact so I noticed them. They drew me in to seeing them.
Though I've often admitted that my eye is uneducated and this analysis could be off. I can hear music with a lot of deep knowledge and sophistication but I look at art without really knowing what I'm seeing.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:10pm
Here's a brain teaser for you. Greece has long fought to get the "Elgin" marbles back from the British Museum to put back on the Parthenon where they came from. Many intelligentsia support this movement. But at the same time that the Parthenon was built by the ancient Greek EMPIRE, mostly slave labor was used to quarry marble with which the Parthenon was built. Soooo: is it sort of a secret plot to get everything back together at the Parthenon site to blow it all up at once? It is a landmark of western civilization, after all....as is the idea of a "nation state" owning stuff...
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 3:15pm
Wasn't almost every major construction project a couple thousand years old built by slave labor? We're gonna have to spend so much time tearing stuff down we won't have any time to build anything new.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 3:27pm
Your post has no connection to removing statues of Confederate soldiers or replacing the names of traitorous Confederates from military bases.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 3:45pm
That's because the "tear down the statues" mania has gone waaaay beyond that worldwide. Don't worry, your side won on your myopic concerns about Reconstruction memes. You don't seem to realize it, but that's what this thread is about: when NASCAR banned the Confederate flag, you won. NASCAR is far more important than statues. Most of the military is with you on the bases. MOVE ON for chrissake, try to keep up, don't just keep hammering on the same things as if it's still 1965. I know you wish it was still 1965 and you could fight those old glamorous romantic fights, but they are history now.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:16pm
I hear Greeks are gonna run NASCAR next year for the first time.
It'll be called "The Classic". Some concern about the Platonic Ideal,
the slogan "Keep the Pedo to the Meto(nymy)" might not make it in final release,
nor that thing they have for Asia Minors.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:15pm
Oh right they were pedophiles too, thanks for reminding me.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:18pm
Or pederasts - still not sure the difference. Afraid to Google (hi, FBI pals!!!)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:20pm
Well yeah they didn't have TV or YouTube, NASCAR, rap idols, Bachelor, nor American Idol winners.
Hmmm, I notice most the article is based on that over the centuries people went around trying to find as many pieces and parts as they could of the statue and then did scholarly research on them and they are scattered allover various museums. So that the full story could be told. Oh wait maybe we don't have the full story because we don't have the full statue.
Hey are we gonna resurrect doing the head on the spike thing too? The plan was to put the head on a spike for public display, as was done with the heads of common criminals at the time. Like: anybody caught teaching colonialist math at Oxford, we put head on spike at the gates.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 2:53pm
*pike* please - then we'll spike the punchbowl.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:17pm
ok thanks for the correction, not very scholarly of me!
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:19pm
Feeling all grammar Nazi, jackbooted & ready to go.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:24pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 10:16am
Next Uncle Ben rice
https://www.newsweek.com/aunt-jemimas-uncle-bens-racism-rebranding-black-lives-matter-1511457
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 11:56am
Now Cream of Wheat
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/17/business/aunt-jemima-mrs-butterworth-uncle-ben.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 8:57am
So Black cooks arent acceptable anymore? Young punks who barely know tough grinding work vs older generations who were online 12 hours a day? Is it patronizing or they just feel ashamed?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 11:23am
I very much appreciate the points you ar trying to make, PP. I didn't see that angle and now I do. The advertising and design people are going to rid working class images of blacks because of their association with slavery and the tied-in association of later only being allowed menial service or physical labor jobs after slavery. All people with black skin are going to be middle class or upper class.
It's a big problem with the millennial protester zeitgeist. It's very naive socialism thinking nobody has to do the manual labor.The bigger mixed race gatherings of the protest movement are mostly college educated young people with time on their hands from lockdown. I'm running into them in my field complaining on Twitter what pigs the museum employers are, they demand this and that and won't treat them with the respect they deserve, they think a white collar job is a birthright, and especially is now a birthright if they are a woman or a person with colored skin. That the billionaires need to pony up more (no realization that there are only some 2,000 billionaires in the world and they don't all care about museums) there is a pandemic going on, no money coming in anywhere, essential and health workers ready to crack, highest unemployment since the Depression...there is this thinking that after the protests that everything is coming back except "the man" is now on his knees and will be begging to hire their brain.
Got one guy (youngish white, happened to sell his one book on CA history well, so is real arrogant) basically complaining that all the museum boards are pigs who need to kick in more, that the curators and directors shouldn't be in the position to try to get money from them but should be treated as professionals and paid better. But no, the taxpayers won't have to pay for it. All this charity from the 2,000 billionaires in the world is just going to happen....money falling from the sky.
The further de-glorification of manual labor was going to happen with robots, I guess. But no one wants a robot doing their home health caretaking.
Everyone's gotten used to cooking for themselves, though. As if were not a job. Good thing, as cash cow jobs with tips at restaurant and bars are probably never coming back the way they once were. Actually not coming back at all for quite some time. They're all fast food workers now, no charming the customer behind a mask.
Products meanwhile just magically appear from a click, no workers will be glorified for making them and getting them to you.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 1:30pm
p.s. come to think of it, I can't remember ever seeing a "Bernie bro" type ever try to glorify manual labor and service labor is basically below contempt? Basic minimum income is the answer, of course...still, what happens to those who can't do everyday basic things for themselves?
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 1:47pm
You are in a bubble. The image of the black chef has moved from the subservient Ben and Jemima to Marcus Samuelson, etc. Samuelsson was preceded decades ago by black restauranteurs in places like New Orleans and New York who established their own businesses. Even celebrities have there own social media and books pushing their recipes. It is hard to keep up with the cookbooks written by black chefs covering classic soul food, healthy variations on soul food, Caribbean cuisine, African cuisine, African cuisine, etc. The black work ethic in the kitchen remains intact. Ben and Jemima simply don't reflect what is happening today.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 2:10pm
Sure, everything is woke "today". Hipster habitat. In heaven, they're eating fried plantanas, right? No one eats anything average no more.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 3:18pm
People eat regular things. There are are social media sites and podcasts that give tips and conversation for everyday meals.
There were products that used black caricatures in the past. Those products went out of style.
Ben, Jemima, and Cream of Wheat are being put out to pasture. They are relics. There is no great loss.
The images are collateral damage caught up in a bigger discussion. There is no longer a justification for their existence.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 3:46pm
Obviously original Aunt Jemima with headscarf is a caricature,
especially with GWTW Mammy similarities.
But tell me the caricature re: Uncle Ben.
How is he significantly different from Paul Newman's Barbecue Sauce?
How is he made fun of, to make him an offense to Blacks?
Again, his character is based on a Chicago maitre d'. He's got class.
So explain. The Statue of LIberty still inspires - not all relics have to be trashed.
Explain the deal.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 4:23pm
I'll go slow
There was an African American rice farmer known for the quality of race
The black rice farmer was named Ben
An white entrepreneur put Ben's name on the rice that the entrepreneur's company produced
Ben never sold his rice to the company.
Ben is just Ben. No last name
The entrepreneur saw an African American maitre d'hotel named Frank Brown in Chicago
The white entrepreneur used Brown's image without compensation on the rice.
So, a rice product was created based on the reputation of a black man
The image used to sell the rice was that of another black man.
Neither black man was compensated.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 5:29pm
Wonderful. Now, aside from side issues of compensation, why Is he an offensive caricature? (PS - a lot of brand
models are compensated poorly)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 6:07pm
David Pilgrim, founder of the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia at Ferris State University, said that historically commercial images like Aunt Jemima and others reduced African-Americans to one-dimensional servants who were happy to be serving white people.
The Aunt Jemima image ties into the history of portrayals of black women as “mammies,” while the “aunt” and “uncle” modifiers in that brand and in Uncle Ben’s products dismissed black people of their identities, he said.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/pepsico-unit-to-retire-aunt-jemima-brand-citing-origins-in-racist-stereotype-11592398455
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 7:00pm
So they didnt like calling him "Uncle" so had him taken out & shot. (figuratively)
I'm not seeing a lot of dancing at your Revolution.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 11:09pm
"The Statue of LIberty still inspires"
Perhaps some men who like their women barefoot and in the kitchen. Do I really have to explain how sexist it is that she's not wearing shoes?
by ocean-kat on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 6:26pm
Here's a smattering of quickly found more scintillating commentary on topic than we're getting here:
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 6:53pm
You link to Red Nation Rising.
You started the thread about Aunt Jemima.
Edit to add:
Now you make the brilliant observation that removing the logos will not end rascism
Talk about whitesplaining
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 9:11pm
That's right, I look at all kinds of opinion about CULTURAL issues, A BROAD MIX, I don't CHERRY PICK to my preferences or tribe. I want to know what all kinds of people are thinking about whatever it is.
You want to hear something even more "OMG! shocking: I actually have zero opinion on who should be pictured on those boxes! It's all interesting.
How about this for talking down to someone: It's called marketing, it's done to sell stuff, doh. If it hurts their sales, they'll change things or go broke, if it doesn't they'll keep on. It's got zero to do with politics.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 9:17pm
Here The Onion, just for you:
I am so sick of your deadly serious comments about this stuff,and your inquisition like tactics trying to divine hidden motives about my interest in pancake boxes and NASCAR, alternating with splainin' about how serious it all is. Lighten up. Do jihad against whypipple elsewhere, puhleez. We are only less than half a dozen and we are older and less likely to change in the face of haranging and preaching. You take all the joy out of posting about this stuff.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 9:45pm
My comments were "Next Uncle Ben" followed by "Now on to Cream of Wheat". You went full attack mode.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 10:15pm
For chrissake popular chefs are cultural elites!!! Elites above other elites, actually, the powerful known to crawl for their attention, just to be able to get a seat in their restaurant or an autographed cookbook.
I was talking about lauding the working class, in restaurant work, that would be cooks, line cooks and waitpersons
And puhleez with the elite category too--once again you make a fool of yourself with the bubble accusations, my favorite current food/travel show is No Passport Required with Marcus Samuelsson.
You'd really fare so much better here if you stopped with the condescending blacksplainin implying the others on Dag are all hicks that know nothing of American subcultures. You especially fall down when you imply everyone with black skin lives in the same subculture.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 5:50pm
You always do this nonsense implying that I speak for all blacks. The companies are removing or considering removing the images. I feel no sense of loss at the images leaving the packaging.
You always take things over the top. This is why I don't take you seriously. You do seem to be a hick.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 6:54pm
Who's the chic woke Black Jamie Oliver face soon to grace glazed donuts, sugar pops and waffles packaging. America's got to get serious about breakfast. I suggest boycotting White Milk. Soy's just off-color enough. #BlackCerealMatters #EyesOnTheFreePrizeInside
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 11:43pm
Whoa fuck! Ya think they'll notice almost everything is a stereotype about women - in the kitchen, tits out, can't drive, soccer moms, Karens, you have it?!?!!?
Nope, not likely.
At what point is the objectionable part about Aunt Jemima that she's an outdated character fixing food for able-bodied men, or that she's got an old-fashioned apron and used to have a scarf?
https://www.emptywheel.net/2017/03/02/who-cooked-adam-smiths-dinner/
So, Uncle Ben's Rice - but the picture of him is actually a Chicago maitre-d' - qué trendé.
Why does that make his photo racist? Or just "Uncle" reminds people too much of Uncle Tom?
Anyway, I thought Aunt Jemima had *already* upgraded their logo. But pretty sure *nothing's* going to fix the brand.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 3:42pm
this was trending on "black twitter" last night (where I saw that tictoc video retweeted a lot,) it was interesting that there were plenty of tweets upset about the whole thing, not like half, but plenty of them, along the lines of she's part of their childhood or whatevah. I forgot what hashtag, it was something like "Aunt Jemina Uncle Ben"
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 5:38pm
I have Black friends who watched Partridge Family and Room 222. Everyone had bad haircuts and looked really geeky, but it's our shared awkward cultural kitsch, even between colors, just as every generation has. Had a discussion this morn whether white women would be maids in the South, and my guess (dont remember) is that it'd be considered by Whites in the 60s as culturally a step down, that theyd choroše other avenues when desperáty, but isnt it awful to dismiss those Black women who did what they had to to raise their families anyway? Should we hide how lower class Black women looked/dressed because now we're all Beyoncé chic?
We all ate the same cereal and porridge. Poptarts? Check. We know how much Niacin they contained And what good additives. All over America, Black, White, Asians, whoever looked ať that Quaker Oats dude and never batted an eye - he's imprinted. Did he build a bridge? Molest his child? Save US from the British? Snooker some Native Americans? Found a University? Run a sweatshop? All of the above? One of life's mysteries.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 5:56pm
Interesting thread. Thanks for the shout-out, Arta.
One short thought about statues - if something created by man causes pain to a large portion of the population, it does not need to be.
Another about NASCAR - what took so long?
Oh, and ... rename the Washington team, already.
by barefooted on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 4:48pm
Izadi has a lot more tweets with summary thoughts from her article but since each one I quote also has the same picture with it, gonna let those interested just go to the whole thread
Meta note: the older version of Twitter let me quote tweets without the illustration but ever since them finally forcing the switch, can't find no availability to embed without media. I've found how to embed without quoting father tweets as well, but not without media. If anyone knows a simple way, would love the tip.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 7:08pm
I find if i edit an embedded Tweet post, the image doesnt show up anyway. Or just mangle the GIF/jpg/png URL in the embed code?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 11:51pm