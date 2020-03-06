Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
"It looks unsafe to me" - Defense Secretary asks @USArmy to look into low-lying @USNationalGuard medical helicopter flight over protesters as @DCNationalGuard conducts its own independent review https://t.co/dcQ7XOwxwr— Tara Copp (@TaraCopp) June 3, 2020
A senior State Department official who has served in the Trump administration since its first day is resigning over President Trump’s recent handling of racial tensions across the country — saying that the president’s actions “cut sharply against my core values and convictions.”
Mary Elizabeth Taylor, assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs, submitted her resignation Thursday. Taylor’s five-paragraph resignation letter, obtained by The Washington Post, serves as an indictment of Trump’s stewardship at a time of national unrest from one of the administration’s highest-ranking African Americans and an aide who was viewed as loyal and effective in serving his presidency.
The Crucible. With a touch of Mao. https://t.co/hqAnTgHFU7— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) June 19, 2020
Black man who hung five ropes from a tree in Oakland as exercise aids explains what his intent was.— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) June 18, 2020
White mayor of Oakland explains to him that "intent doesn't matter." https://t.co/hNGmkKkcUG pic.twitter.com/6yUSfLRimc
Riverside County reached a settlement with Garcia’s family, paying them almost $1 million. The settlement also prohibited them from talking to the press. You can read our story and watch a short documentary based on these documents and records here: https://t.co/chOMcslWl2— Thalia Beaty (@tkbeaty) June 18, 2020
Not to mention that contact tracing is inevitably going to be controversial in areas and states that have long tended to have a libertarian bent
Only seven states and the District of Columbia have the sufficient number of contact tracing workers to help contain coronavirus outbreaks, per NPR https://t.co/UGFz94Sbso— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) June 18, 2020
analysis by Amber Phillips @ WashingtonPost.com, June 18
Unseating Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) this November has always been a long shot for Democrats.
These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020
Juneteenth, the day commemorating slavery’s end in the United States — which falls on Friday this year — will be a paid holiday for state employees, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday.
Joining Northam in Richmond for the announcement was Virginia Beach native and singer-producer Pharrell Williams, who has long been a proponent for increasing the visibility of Juneteenth through activism and creative works.
https://www.pilotonline.com/government/virginia/vp-nw-juneteenth-pharrell-northam-holiday-20200616-rv3v6yxw3jbwflntncm2cpl3rq-story.html
I am using this Fox news quote & story just to show how it's being covered there
“Arizona is the worst off.” According to @DrEricDing, Arizona holds new records for cases, positivity percentages, hospitalizations and ICU beds in use. He says the state now exceeds Brazil and Peru to be one of the hardest hit regions in the world.https://t.co/OWTzc8DWX8
Made it out alive and he's still alive!
The international reaction to the Black Lives Matter protests has an explanation: solidarity. Our interview with renowned “good cop” Frank Serpico from FP’s @michaelphirsh: https://t.co/8QLVf3Hh84— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) June 18, 2020
The pandemic “has significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S. coin,” including pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters, according to the Federal Reserve Banks. In the past few months, coin deposits from depository institutions — such as credit unions, commercial banks and community banks — have dropped. The U.S. Mint’s coin production has also fallen “due to measures put in place to protect its employees,” the Reserve Banks said.
Only in America...Really!
This guy is seriously lucky--he should go directly to the nearest (open) casino and start pulling the slot machine lever till he hits the ten jackpots in a row that are due him...
Jackson Hospital pulmonologist William Saliski cleared his throat as he started describing the dire situation created by the coronavirus pandemic in Montgomery to its City Council before they voted on a mandatory mask ordinance. "It's been a long day, I apologize," he said.
"The units are full with critically-ill COVID patients," Saliski said. About 90% of them are Black. He said hospitals are able to manage for now, but it's not sustainable. "This mask slows that down, 95% protection from something as easy as cloth. ... If this continues the way it's going, we will be overrun."
Libertarians would probably like her view:
Shifting money and power from police to child “protection” services will only expand state surveillance and destruction of Black families. Abolishing policing means abolishing the foster industrial complex, too. #DefundPolice #DefundFostercare https://t.co/XNOvv69WBV
Stating on teevee: from the Pentagon podium, no less: "I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act"
You're fired?
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 1:30pm
Kayleigh's rapid talking points response:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 2:45pm
Kayleigh on a tear to make Kellyanne look like a wimp:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 6:46pm
Mayor of D.C. apparently not happy about green imitation army men invading her town:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 4:24pm
Gonna hafta fire the Joint Chiefs of Staff, too?
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 4:30pm
Kim Jong-un suggestion:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 4:35pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 6:32pm
Barbara Starr
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 6:36pm
The good Catholic General Matti was "idolized" by his troops? Maybe, someone gave him his nickname, but the good Catholic "Warrior Monk" should have told them that idolatry is a sin. And is also stupid.
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:58pm
Carl Hulse on the Mattis effect:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 6:42pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/03/2020 - 7:05pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 9:02am
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 3:33pm
Crap - we want our Bataan too! When do we get to have our Bataan?!??! Doesn't seem fair.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:01pm
You got me thinking about how many Trump fans are amongst the grunts in our all-volunteer service. This time, the cold cruel left-brain brass who believe uber alles in controlling emotions may be our friend.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:33pm
There's more detail @ TheHill.com: sent back on orders of Esper/Pentagon.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 6:02pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:47pm
Another one. Gen. CQ Brown Jr. Commander of Pacific Air Forces and an Afro-American speaks. In video. About George Flynn. Tweeted by official PACAF account. Found retweeted by Maggie Haberman:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 8:50pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 10:35pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 11:17pm
It's seems to be allout mutiny against our very own Captain Queeg, whether out in the open or via leakers:
Dexter does have quite some military connections after being on the war beat for so many years.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/05/2020 - 11:22pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/07/2020 - 9:24pm
Former Defense Secretary Gates: Pushing Away Peaceful Protesters Was 'A Bad Mistake'
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 12:38am
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 2:09am
He Is exceptional, as his time served as NSA shows.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:35am
Ret. Major Gen. Eaton who used to be in charge of Fort Benning, and since 1967 has wondered why it was named after a "traitor, racist and a below average soldier" thinks it's time. His preference is for "Fort Omar Bradley".
I found the video enjoyably humorous even though not intended, as he concludes his little op-ed with sort of a "there, ok, there, that's solved! what's next?" reminds me a little of some clueless military characters on MASH, believing order is being maintained with chaos all around them.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 11:19pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 12:44am
It looks like another swamp creature has been shown the door. I wonder if they gave her a Mickey D's job app on her way out.
[Fuck you - she has a SKILL, actual talent, you don't, unless you think ass-kissing and shitstirring a skill.
BTW, 120,000 dead today, 2.26 million infected - what happened to your "herd immunity" and Trumpian wonder drug, now discontinued? Doesn't matter how fucked up wrong your comments are, you never look back, just keep sowing more shit. Useless fucktard. Trump's bitch. - PP]
by Anonymous (not verified) on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 2:03am
Trump's "we were Always at war with East Asia" 2020 hindiaght Is always a marvel to behold, " i was against it before i was for it" kind of logic. "The Best People" - until they've outlived their use, then they're dead to him. Great guy, great president.
https://digbysblog.net/2020/06/only-the-very-best-people/
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 3:05am