Juneteenth...

Not just an African-American holiday of deliverance.

Anyone who has celebrated a Passover knows the enduring power that attaches to the commemoration of liberation for an oppressed people.

Consider, for a moment, the liberation that also is felt by the oppressor's heirs.

If you will spend merely a minute contemplating the hellish dreams that must of necessity torment the sleep of a person who has collaborated in the kidnaping and subsequent bondage unto the tenth generation of fellow humans, it will (or should) be evident that the day on which that odious system released its final victims is a holiday for the slaver as much as the enslaved .

We cannot but experience joy at this national cleansing, even as we embrace the continuing need for repentance and reparation.

Happy Juneteenth, America.

What took you so fucking long?