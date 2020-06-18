    While we fiddle about who was a victim and who got privilege, most of Rome is burning right now

    By artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 8:46pm |

    Comments

    People can walk and chew gum

    https://www.vox.com/2020/6/10/21286759/study-covid-19-lockdowns-black-owned-businesses-hardest-recession

    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-06-08/black-business-owners-suffer-41-drop-in-covid-19-lockdowns

    https://time.com/5848557/black-owned-business-coronavirus-aid/

    We all know $500 billion is not traceable


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 8:31am

    Hello, with loans or no loans, traditional "retail" not coming back. For a lifetime at least. No fancy "retail" jobs either, substitute cashier at the CVS (predict big fight over preference for the latter type jobs!)

    And restaurants and bars not gonna show profitability until there is a coronavirus vaccine because they must reduce capacity from break even .

    Arts and entertainment? BROKEN! Totally broken. Don't know how they are going to make money and employ people. No live shows. Drive-in solution? ah but audiences and proceeds cut by a mega percentage. (Not to mention no new movies, no new TV.)

    Fashion? BROKEN.

    Hair salons, long hours in the chair braiding? Fuggeaboutit.gone. Can't afford it anyway, lost the retail job.

    Mundane 'hood stuff like dry cleaner? Fuggedaboutit! Don;t wear fancy duds anymore.

    Any plans to change the type of businesses that predominate here? No, past grievance is of more concern? Gonna wait until reparations gonna from the sky?

    Basketball related? NFL related? Fuggedaboutit. Gone until vaccine.

    We're talking Great Depression here. Not a "recession". Very very serious. Very very urgent.

    Unless you're into "STEM".


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 4:03pm

    This is known. It is also known that doing carry out to support local businesses is best done in person rather than via things like Bite Squad which appropriates a share of the profits.

    It is also known that supporting bookstores is important, so you track down stores that offer mailing services. This is a "sacrifice" because it is much easier to do the ebook rather than the hardback or paperback which increase the strain on your bookshelves.

    Not stuck on past grievances, but not forgetting past grievances. Working on ways to help out the community.

    An onsite teaching source for children in high risk situations (the children are not high risk, the risk is the situation) who have trouble in school, can no longer have close encounter one on one sessions. The teaching an counseling is moved to Zoom.

    We try to adapt.

    I am glad that I live in a world that realizes times are changing and tries to adjust, and not in your rigid little bubble. People deserve to be pissed off and express grievances.


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 4:20pm

    Little interest from a guy who "wrote" "Art of The Deal" and starred in "The Apprentice":


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 3:27pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 3:44pm

    Many urban wastelands coming for the foreseeable future, filled with the poor and old needing access to nearby hospitals.

    I'm figuring many of the "kids" having moved back "home" temporarily are now just  gonna end up staying in mom & dad's suburban home for the rest of their lives, even after mom and dad dead, instead of selling it:

    The Coronavirus and Its Spread: How Hard Will Recovery Be in New York City? - The Pandemic Sent Young New Yorkers Packing. Will They Return? (New York Times) https://t.co/scu0SOUmHL

    — Rick Rigazio (@CAPTRick74) June 19, 2020

    Manhattan is quite realistically probably going to become part dystopian urban wasteland, part reverting back to 1935, looking more like Queens. It's going down, even the New York City Independent Budget Office agrees:

    How Will Hudson Yards Survive the Pandemic? https://t.co/iy8Q8WX3pv

    — A Great Big City (@agreatbigcity) June 19, 2020

    Sure, the museums will still be there. But little else. No performing arts or restaurants until vaccine, might as well go elsewhere...

    see it becoming quite dangerous--doormen and garage attendants disappear first...

    Brooklyn gonna be okay, tho? Back to imitating small city hipsterville? One big commune? Harlem will become artful while miserable again?...


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 4:38pm

    Latest Comments

    more