Heard from a state legislator that 40% of small businesses in his district will never come back. This is devastating and will transform our neighborhoods and communities unless dramatic actions are taken. Small businesses are the source of most jobs.— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) June 16, 2020
Wow. @mattyglesias really nails it here. If you want to understand why the #DefundThePolice movement runs contrary to the science, policy, and common sense, read this. https://t.co/o6B8Y6tjQS— Thomas Abt (@Abt_Thomas) June 19, 2020
“Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter. “It will be a much different scene!” RealDonaldTrump
A senior State Department official who has served in the Trump administration since its first day is resigning over President Trump’s recent handling of racial tensions across the country — saying that the president’s actions “cut sharply against my core values and convictions.”
Mary Elizabeth Taylor, assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs, submitted her resignation Thursday. Taylor’s five-paragraph resignation letter, obtained by The Washington Post, serves as an indictment of Trump’s stewardship at a time of national unrest from one of the administration’s highest-ranking African Americans and an aide who was viewed as loyal and effective in serving his presidency.
The Crucible. With a touch of Mao. https://t.co/hqAnTgHFU7— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) June 19, 2020
Black man who hung five ropes from a tree in Oakland as exercise aids explains what his intent was.— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) June 18, 2020
White mayor of Oakland explains to him that "intent doesn't matter." https://t.co/hNGmkKkcUG pic.twitter.com/6yUSfLRimc
Riverside County reached a settlement with Garcia’s family, paying them almost $1 million. The settlement also prohibited them from talking to the press. You can read our story and watch a short documentary based on these documents and records here: https://t.co/chOMcslWl2— Thalia Beaty (@tkbeaty) June 18, 2020
Not to mention that contact tracing is inevitably going to be controversial in areas and states that have long tended to have a libertarian bent
Only seven states and the District of Columbia have the sufficient number of contact tracing workers to help contain coronavirus outbreaks, per NPR https://t.co/UGFz94Sbso— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) June 18, 2020
analysis by Amber Phillips @ WashingtonPost.com, June 18
Unseating Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) this November has always been a long shot for Democrats.
These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020
Juneteenth, the day commemorating slavery’s end in the United States — which falls on Friday this year — will be a paid holiday for state employees, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday.
Joining Northam in Richmond for the announcement was Virginia Beach native and singer-producer Pharrell Williams, who has long been a proponent for increasing the visibility of Juneteenth through activism and creative works.
https://www.pilotonline.com/government/virginia/vp-nw-juneteenth-pharrell-northam-holiday-20200616-rv3v6yxw3jbwflntncm2cpl3rq-story.html
I am using this Fox news quote & story just to show how it's being covered there
“Arizona is the worst off.” According to @DrEricDing, Arizona holds new records for cases, positivity percentages, hospitalizations and ICU beds in use. He says the state now exceeds Brazil and Peru to be one of the hardest hit regions in the world.https://t.co/OWTzc8DWX8
Made it out alive and he's still alive!
The international reaction to the Black Lives Matter protests has an explanation: solidarity. Our interview with renowned “good cop” Frank Serpico from FP’s @michaelphirsh: https://t.co/8QLVf3Hh84— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) June 18, 2020
The pandemic “has significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S. coin,” including pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters, according to the Federal Reserve Banks. In the past few months, coin deposits from depository institutions — such as credit unions, commercial banks and community banks — have dropped. The U.S. Mint’s coin production has also fallen “due to measures put in place to protect its employees,” the Reserve Banks said.
Only in America...Really!
This guy is seriously lucky--he should go directly to the nearest (open) casino and start pulling the slot machine lever till he hits the ten jackpots in a row that are due him...
Comments
People can walk and chew gum
https://www.vox.com/2020/6/10/21286759/study-covid-19-lockdowns-black-owned-businesses-hardest-recession
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-06-08/black-business-owners-suffer-41-drop-in-covid-19-lockdowns
https://time.com/5848557/black-owned-business-coronavirus-aid/
We all know $500 billion is not traceable
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 8:31am
Hello, with loans or no loans, traditional "retail" not coming back. For a lifetime at least. No fancy "retail" jobs either, substitute cashier at the CVS (predict big fight over preference for the latter type jobs!)
And restaurants and bars not gonna show profitability until there is a coronavirus vaccine because they must reduce capacity from break even .
Arts and entertainment? BROKEN! Totally broken. Don't know how they are going to make money and employ people. No live shows. Drive-in solution? ah but audiences and proceeds cut by a mega percentage. (Not to mention no new movies, no new TV.)
Fashion? BROKEN.
Hair salons, long hours in the chair braiding? Fuggeaboutit.gone. Can't afford it anyway, lost the retail job.
Mundane 'hood stuff like dry cleaner? Fuggedaboutit! Don;t wear fancy duds anymore.
Any plans to change the type of businesses that predominate here? No, past grievance is of more concern? Gonna wait until reparations gonna from the sky?
Basketball related? NFL related? Fuggedaboutit. Gone until vaccine.
We're talking Great Depression here. Not a "recession". Very very serious. Very very urgent.
Unless you're into "STEM".
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 4:03pm
This is known. It is also known that doing carry out to support local businesses is best done in person rather than via things like Bite Squad which appropriates a share of the profits.
It is also known that supporting bookstores is important, so you track down stores that offer mailing services. This is a "sacrifice" because it is much easier to do the ebook rather than the hardback or paperback which increase the strain on your bookshelves.
Not stuck on past grievances, but not forgetting past grievances. Working on ways to help out the community.
An onsite teaching source for children in high risk situations (the children are not high risk, the risk is the situation) who have trouble in school, can no longer have close encounter one on one sessions. The teaching an counseling is moved to Zoom.
We try to adapt.
I am glad that I live in a world that realizes times are changing and tries to adjust, and not in your rigid little bubble. People deserve to be pissed off and express grievances.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 4:20pm
Little interest from a guy who "wrote" "Art of The Deal" and starred in "The Apprentice":
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 3:27pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 3:44pm
Many urban wastelands coming for the foreseeable future, filled with the poor and old needing access to nearby hospitals.
I'm figuring many of the "kids" having moved back "home" temporarily are now just gonna end up staying in mom & dad's suburban home for the rest of their lives, even after mom and dad dead, instead of selling it:
Manhattan is quite realistically probably going to become part dystopian urban wasteland, part reverting back to 1935, looking more like Queens. It's going down, even the New York City Independent Budget Office agrees:
Sure, the museums will still be there. But little else. No performing arts or restaurants until vaccine, might as well go elsewhere...
see it becoming quite dangerous--doormen and garage attendants disappear first...
Brooklyn gonna be okay, tho? Back to imitating small city hipsterville? One big commune? Harlem will become artful while miserable again?...
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 4:38pm
extra added NYC area problem?
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 5:02pm
The limits of dystopia are difficult to make out, if possible at all. In the spirit of pessimism, consider the following:
The matter of mortgages and the value of property are linked together with rental markets.
If enough people can't pay rent, they put pressure on mortgages linked to rental income. I imagine this true in a lot of places but have seen it for myself in NYC.
When put under pressure in the past, the real estate market chose to keep the price high on properties even if nothing was moving. As a collective, they did not want to suddenly see properties lose half their value in the course of several months.
And because the Banks hold both ends of this equation, they are no longer in the enviable position of playing one set of interests against another.
I don't know how the movie ends.
by moat on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 5:55pm