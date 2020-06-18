Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020
Comments
Trump would have been ecstatic to have violent beat downs of DACA supporters, while pre-election, every federal officer he can garner is sent to tear tens of thousands or more of DACA youth from their homes, hospital jobs, employment or colleges. It would be a right wing "hatefest", like a "shotgun blast to the face" of the 61% of decent, compassionate Americans who support a path to citizenship for these individuals. A sick MAGA spectacle that would exhilarate and supercharge his disgruntled, virus jaded, racist base.
by NCD on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 12:27pm
Actually I can admit now that I knew all along that Roberts and Gorsuch were secret members of The Deep State. Tried to hint at it at the time that the weeping and gnashing of teeth doom and gloom were being wasted.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 4:47pm
Not sure if Gorsuch isn't that deep committed, playing hard to get, or doesnt want it to be too obvious.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 5:15pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 7:11pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 8:32pm
the depths of his narcissism never fail to amaze:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 4:11pm
It sort of makes sense.
He refuses to wear a mask because he does not care if people die as a consequence.
I wear a mask because I don't want myself or other people to die from me or them just breathing.
So it is a signal of disapproval. A Morse Code series of dots and dashes playing on the loudspeakers after the Captain has abandoned ship.
by moat on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 4:35pm
Show your adoration for Trump! He needs it, in immeasurable amounts! He is the greatest President in history, and the most unfairly relentlessly attacked person ever! By low life scum disgusting reporters and failing fake news traitors, refuse Demoncrats slippery slope orders to wear Trump Haters masks..!!!!
by NCD on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 4:35pm
Is contra Fox News polling. Is basically a call for "martyrs" to all-Trump-ego all the time?
I imagine ruthless White House operatives who care little about the Trump fans but would sell their soul to stay in their job set it all up, saying "got to get him out of here and to a rally because he's really losing it without his fix".
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 10:09pm