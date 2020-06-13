Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms just announced that police Chief Erika Shields is stepping aside following fatal police shooting of #RayshardBrooks https://t.co/0CWhLK2yK6— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 13, 2020
Wowww https://t.co/UJz66UhWNa— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 20, 2020
"Between 70% and 99% of the Americans who died from this pandemic might have been saved by measures demonstrated by others to have been feasible."— hilzoy (@hilzoy) June 20, 2020
How many needless Covid-19 deaths were caused by delays in responding? Most of them https://t.co/Zcjb2nltnZ via @statnews
Wow. @mattyglesias really nails it here. If you want to understand why the #DefundThePolice movement runs contrary to the science, policy, and common sense, read this. https://t.co/o6B8Y6tjQS— Thomas Abt (@Abt_Thomas) June 19, 2020
“Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter. “It will be a much different scene!” RealDonaldTrump
A senior State Department official who has served in the Trump administration since its first day is resigning over President Trump’s recent handling of racial tensions across the country — saying that the president’s actions “cut sharply against my core values and convictions.”
Mary Elizabeth Taylor, assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs, submitted her resignation Thursday. Taylor’s five-paragraph resignation letter, obtained by The Washington Post, serves as an indictment of Trump’s stewardship at a time of national unrest from one of the administration’s highest-ranking African Americans and an aide who was viewed as loyal and effective in serving his presidency.
The Crucible. With a touch of Mao. https://t.co/hqAnTgHFU7— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) June 19, 2020
Black man who hung five ropes from a tree in Oakland as exercise aids explains what his intent was.— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) June 18, 2020
White mayor of Oakland explains to him that "intent doesn't matter." https://t.co/hNGmkKkcUG pic.twitter.com/6yUSfLRimc
Riverside County reached a settlement with Garcia’s family, paying them almost $1 million. The settlement also prohibited them from talking to the press. You can read our story and watch a short documentary based on these documents and records here: https://t.co/chOMcslWl2— Thalia Beaty (@tkbeaty) June 18, 2020
Not to mention that contact tracing is inevitably going to be controversial in areas and states that have long tended to have a libertarian bent
Only seven states and the District of Columbia have the sufficient number of contact tracing workers to help contain coronavirus outbreaks, per NPR https://t.co/UGFz94Sbso— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) June 18, 2020
analysis by Amber Phillips @ WashingtonPost.com, June 18
Unseating Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) this November has always been a long shot for Democrats.
These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020
Juneteenth, the day commemorating slavery’s end in the United States — which falls on Friday this year — will be a paid holiday for state employees, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday.
Joining Northam in Richmond for the announcement was Virginia Beach native and singer-producer Pharrell Williams, who has long been a proponent for increasing the visibility of Juneteenth through activism and creative works.
https://www.pilotonline.com/government/virginia/vp-nw-juneteenth-pharrell-northam-holiday-20200616-rv3v6yxw3jbwflntncm2cpl3rq-story.html
I am using this Fox news quote & story just to show how it's being covered there
“Arizona is the worst off.” According to @DrEricDing, Arizona holds new records for cases, positivity percentages, hospitalizations and ICU beds in use. He says the state now exceeds Brazil and Peru to be one of the hardest hit regions in the world.https://t.co/OWTzc8DWX8
The no escalation method would have been:
"Wendy's called us and said you were asleep and blocking the drive thru. Did you know that? If you drive over there, and park, I won't ask you to take the alcohol test. If you're hungry I'll buy you breakfast, OK? Can you promise me you will drive right home afterwards and get some rest?"
by NCD on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 7:41pm
It seems that there are enough officers who do not want to de-escalate.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 8:06pm
The guy was not driving, but asleep. There is no law against sleeping in your car. It's not even de-escalating, it's pure escalation by the cops. Cops have to learn cuffs and tasers are not the #1 go to solution to keep order and ensure peace. Which is supposed to be their role in the community.
by NCD on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 8:45pm
I am reminded that Dylan.Roof was treated to a hamburger before he went to jail.
Yet this man is dead.
Rest assured the police union will support these guys.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 9:28pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:43am
THEY'RE LAW AND ORDER TRUMP SUPPORTERS, you can tell from the vacant stares. Gonna likely miss the next Trump rally. Maybe they thought Trump had made America so "great" that they were on an 1854 escaped slave patrol. Apparently even the local sheriff thought so too.
by NCD on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 11:54pm
Look like stereotypical characters from a comedy about hillbillies to me.
Edit to add: and yeah, the sheriff sounds like a real straight arrow. Just highlights the problem, if you are like that: where do you git decent employees that have a half brain about who the perps are in any given situation.
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 12:27am
They sure aren't innocent funny TV characters. Would be surprised if they didn't have significant criminal records, they look like they've been in mugshots before.Their behavior showed they are angry, feel completely entitled to violate the law, and likely dangerous miscreants and racists, ready to act out at any slight. They look like clones of the bunch up for the recent murder of the black jogger.
by NCD on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 1:11am
Too much stereotype. Theyre White southern. Certainly mugshots dont bring out ones best. Dont judge ppl so much on how they look.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 1:39am
How they look matches what they were arrested for, illegal dumping on private property, racist taunts, and threatening behavior requiring a retired Air force Master Chief to pull a gun on them on his own property... nuff said.
by NCD on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 10:13am
Maybe, or look just like southerners out fishing or at the mall or clearing out the back 40 or chilling by the trailer (can you Tell whether they live in a trailer or a house from a photo? Whether they drive a car or pickup? Own a gun?) I question whether random mugshots of accused differ that much between guilty and not guilty. I question whether people just see rednecks negatively, whether theyre fine kind people or ornery despicable varmints.Seeing a still picture Is defunitely of limited information value, yet youre willing to state it confirms your judgment.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 10:36am
Bet she quit before any higher ups even brought it up. Who the heck would want to be a chief of police right now? I sure wouldn't. How is this gonna get fixed if nobody wants the job?
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 9:12pm
Atlanta-Journal Constitution the breaking news banner is
Protesters shut down interstate, smash windows, set fire at Wendy’s where fatal police shooting took place
1 hour ago
By
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:12am
Sarah Kallis of AJC live tweets at Wendy's location
https://twitter.com/SarahKallis
including this one:
and this one:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:23am
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 11:30pm
Medical Examiner calls it homicide
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 11:32pm
Good question:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 2:38am
Read the article. Maybe. How can we know reasonably?
Maybe we dont have to solve every office dispute, even though having internet demands we do.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8440383/amp/Stepmom-Atlanta-cop...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 2:55am