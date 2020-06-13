Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Police are reviewing from the area after a pre-dawn shooting in the city’s protest zone, authorities said
It has started. Outdoor overflow rally canceled. Indoor rally appears less than half full. they could have socially distanced by sitting in the roomy middle and upper decks, but the crowd huddled together on the arena floor to be close to their savior.
Either the Trump magic is fading and/or too many forgot to bring their bleach.
It's #WorldRefugeeDay. @WHO is deeply concerned about the very real and present danger of widespread transmission of #COVID19 in refugee camps, as refugees often have limited access to adequate shelter, water, nutrition, sanitation and health services.pic.twitter.com/lZF7p0byPN
Wowww https://t.co/UJz66UhWNa— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 20, 2020
"Between 70% and 99% of the Americans who died from this pandemic might have been saved by measures demonstrated by others to have been feasible."— hilzoy (@hilzoy) June 20, 2020
How many needless Covid-19 deaths were caused by delays in responding? Most of them https://t.co/Zcjb2nltnZ via @statnews
Wow. @mattyglesias really nails it here. If you want to understand why the #DefundThePolice movement runs contrary to the science, policy, and common sense, read this. https://t.co/o6B8Y6tjQS— Thomas Abt (@Abt_Thomas) June 19, 2020
“Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter. “It will be a much different scene!” RealDonaldTrump
A senior State Department official who has served in the Trump administration since its first day is resigning over President Trump’s recent handling of racial tensions across the country — saying that the president’s actions “cut sharply against my core values and convictions.”
Mary Elizabeth Taylor, assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs, submitted her resignation Thursday. Taylor’s five-paragraph resignation letter, obtained by The Washington Post, serves as an indictment of Trump’s stewardship at a time of national unrest from one of the administration’s highest-ranking African Americans and an aide who was viewed as loyal and effective in serving his presidency.
The Crucible. With a touch of Mao. https://t.co/hqAnTgHFU7— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) June 19, 2020
Black man who hung five ropes from a tree in Oakland as exercise aids explains what his intent was.— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) June 18, 2020
White mayor of Oakland explains to him that "intent doesn't matter." https://t.co/hNGmkKkcUG pic.twitter.com/6yUSfLRimc
Riverside County reached a settlement with Garcia’s family, paying them almost $1 million. The settlement also prohibited them from talking to the press. You can read our story and watch a short documentary based on these documents and records here: https://t.co/chOMcslWl2— Thalia Beaty (@tkbeaty) June 18, 2020
Not to mention that contact tracing is inevitably going to be controversial in areas and states that have long tended to have a libertarian bent
Only seven states and the District of Columbia have the sufficient number of contact tracing workers to help contain coronavirus outbreaks, per NPR https://t.co/UGFz94Sbso— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) June 18, 2020
analysis by Amber Phillips @ WashingtonPost.com, June 18
Unseating Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) this November has always been a long shot for Democrats.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Next up: the idolatry meme:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:55am
oh just for fun here's Neo-con Kristol vs. Conman con Gingrich:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:59am
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/15/2020 - 10:15pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 5:28pm
Lincoln Project plotting something they think major? Yesterday Rick Wilson was tweeting stuff along the lines of "just wait until tomorrow" and now they tweeted this:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 5:32pm
Made me think that some of the political ops of Never Trumpers seem designed to rattle him and the diehard fans as to the persona he tries to sell:
And the more he protesteth about this little stuff on twitter, the weaker he looks?
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 6:28pm
He doesnt seem to care
Is he strategic? I still dont know.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 6:41pm
It's even worse than "doesn't care." Victimhood is all he's got: How long will fans buy that whining about victimhood is what they need in a president, one of the most powerful jobs in the world?
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 5:34pm
Pls r-read mine. Is it strategic? Is it working?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 11:38pm
Proof that The Lincoln Project really does think along those lines, like it or not:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 1:05am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 1:20am
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 5:30pm
One of Trump's favorite meme makers is apparently this pro-Trump guy who has a YouTube account, pseudonym Carpe Donktum, and Trump just tweeted a video by him that I've got to admit is pretty damn good and very dangerous in giving confirmation to those who still buy Trump narratives:
I'd seen the original video a long time ago, to which he added the CNN banner and music and stuff and altered the chronology. It was a genuine "fun kids video" uploaded by just another guy/gal that went viral.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 9:11pm
more kumbaya attempts, but this time done by teh stable genius himself,, heights of idiocy achieved, without Carpe Donktum's help
:
I enjoyed this reply to Kruse's tweet:
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 10:05pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/19/2020 - 10:01pm