@ WRAL.com, June 21, 2020 4:09 a.m. EDT

MINNEAPOLIS — At least 10 people were shot in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday.

All 10 were alive with “various severity levels of injuries,” Minneapolis police said in a tweet just before 3 a.m.

An initial tweet from Minneapolis police advised the public to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis. The address provided corresponds to a commercial district, near Landmark's Uptown Theatre and several bars and restaurants.

Photographs posted to social media showed windows at the theater and another storefront shot out.

Screams were audible on a live video posted to Facebook that showed the aftermath at the scene. Small crowds of people gathered, with some crouched over victims lying on the pavement before police officers on bicycles showed up to attend to them. Splatters of blood were visible on the pavement after the victims were taken to local hospitals.

The area is about 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of the Minneapolis commercial area and neighborhood hit by rioting in the the wake of George Floyd’s May 25 death after being arrested by Minneapolis police [....]